College football schedule: TV selections for October 12, 2024

By Kevin Kelley - September 30, 2024
Photo: Barbara J. Perenic/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK

College football schedule TV selections for the weekend of October 12, 2024 will be made today. Selections will be made by the four power conferences, while some Group of Five games will also be set.

A few games were held under the six-day option. Those kickoff times and/or TV will be finalized no later than Sunday, Oct. 6.

College football schedule: Week 7 TV selections

*All times Eastern.

ACC

Saturday, Oct. 12
Clemson at Wake Forest – 12pm, ESPN
Georgia Tech at North Carolina – 12pm, The CW
California at Pitt – 3:30pm, ESPN or ACCN
Louisville at Virginia – 3:30pm, ESPN or ACCN
Stanford at Notre Dame – 3:30pm, NBC/Peacock
Syracuse at NC State – 8pm, ACCN

Off: Boston College, Duke, Florida State, Miami, SMU, Virginia Tech

AMERICAN

Friday, Oct. 11
Memphis at USF – 7pm, ESPN

Saturday, Oct. 12
UAB at Army – 12pm, CBSSN
North Texas at FAU – 7pm, ESPN2
UTSA at Rice – 7pm, ESPN+

Off: Charlotte, East Carolina, Navy, Temple, Tulane, Tulsa

BIG 12

Friday, Oct. 11
Utah at Arizona State – 10:30pm, ESPN

Saturday, Oct. 12
Cincinnati at UCF – 3:30pm, ESPN2
Arizona at BYU – 4pm, FOX
Iowa State at West Virginia – 8pm, FOX
Kansas State at Colorado – 10:15pm, ESPN

Off: Baylor, Houston, Kansas, Oklahoma State, TCU, Texas Tech

BIG TEN

Friday, Oct. 11
Northwestern at Maryland – 8pm, FOX

Saturday, Oct. 12
Washington at Iowa – 12pm, FOX or BTN
Wisconsin at Rutgers – 12pm, FOX or BTN
Penn State at USC – 3:30pm, CBS
Purdue at Illinois – 3:30pm, FS1
Ohio State at Oregon – 7:30pm, NBC/Peacock
Minnesota at UCLA – 9pm, BTN

Off: Indiana, Michigan, Michigan State, Nebraska

CONFERENCE USA

Tuesday, Oct. 8
FIU at Liberty – 7pm, CBSSN

Wednesday, Oct. 9
NM State at Jax State – 7:30pm, ESPN2

Thursday, Oct. 10
MTSU at LA Tech – 8pm, CBSSN
UTEP at WKU – 8pm, ESPNU

Off: Kennesaw State, Sam Houston

INDEPENDENTS

Saturday, Oct. 12
Stanford at Notre Dame – 3:30pm, NBC/Peacock
Missouri at UMass – TBA

Off: UConn

MAC

Saturday, Oct. 12
Ball State at Kent State – 12pm, ESPN+
Toledo at Buffalo – 12pm, ESPNU
Miami OH at EMU – 2pm, ESPN+
Akron at WMU – 3:30pm, ESPN+
NIU at Bowling Green – 3:30pm, ESPN+
Ohio at Central Michigan – 4pm, ESPNU

Off: None

MOUNTAIN WEST

Friday, Oct. 11
UNLV at Utah State – 9pm, CBSSN

Saturday, Oct. 12
San Diego St. at Wyoming – 3:30pm, CBSSN
San Jose St. at Colorado St. – 3:30pm, truTV/Max
Air Force at New Mexico – 7pm, truTV/Max
Washington St. at Fresno St. – 7pm, FS1
Oregon State at Nevada – 7:30pm, CBSSN
Boise State at Hawaii – 11pm, CBSSN

Off: None

PAC-12

Saturday, Oct. 12
Washington St. at Fresno St. – 7pm, FS1
Oregon State at Nevada – 7:30pm, CBSSN

Off: None

SEC

Saturday, Oct. 12
Missouri at UMass – 12pm, ESPN2
South Carolina at Alabama – 12pm, ABC
Texas vs Oklahoma (Dallas) – 3:30pm, ABC
Mississippi State at Georgia – 4:15pm, SECN
Florida at Tennessee – 7pm, ESPN
Ole Miss at LSU – 7:30pm, ABC/ESPN+
Vanderbilt at Kentucky – 7:45pm, SECN

Off: Arkansas, Auburn, Texas A&M

SUN BELT

Thursday, Oct. 10
CCU at James Madison – 7:30pm, ESPN2

Saturday, Oct. 12
ODU at Georgia State – 3:30pm, ESPN+
Southern Miss at ULM – 5pm, ESPN+
Arkansas St. at Texas St. – 7pm, ESPN+
App State at Louisiana – 7:30pm, ESPN+
Marshall at Ga. Southern – 8pm, ESPNU

Off: South Alabama, Troy

2024 College Football Schedule

