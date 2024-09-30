College football schedule: TV selections for October 12, 2024

College football schedule TV selections for the weekend of October 12, 2024 will be made today. Selections will be made by the four power conferences, while some Group of Five games will also be set.

A few games were held under the six-day option. Those kickoff times and/or TV will be finalized no later than Sunday, Oct. 6.

College football schedule: Week 7 TV selections

*All times Eastern.

ACC



Saturday, Oct. 12

Clemson at Wake Forest – 12pm, ESPN

Georgia Tech at North Carolina – 12pm, The CW

California at Pitt – 3:30pm, ESPN or ACCN

Louisville at Virginia – 3:30pm, ESPN or ACCN

Stanford at Notre Dame – 3:30pm, NBC/Peacock

Syracuse at NC State – 8pm, ACCN

Off: Boston College, Duke, Florida State, Miami, SMU, Virginia Tech

AMERICAN

Friday, Oct. 11

Memphis at USF – 7pm, ESPN

Saturday, Oct. 12

UAB at Army – 12pm, CBSSN

North Texas at FAU – 7pm, ESPN2

UTSA at Rice – 7pm, ESPN+

Off: Charlotte, East Carolina, Navy, Temple, Tulane, Tulsa

BIG 12

Friday, Oct. 11

Utah at Arizona State – 10:30pm, ESPN

Saturday, Oct. 12

Cincinnati at UCF – 3:30pm, ESPN2

Arizona at BYU – 4pm, FOX

Iowa State at West Virginia – 8pm, FOX

Kansas State at Colorado – 10:15pm, ESPN

Off: Baylor, Houston, Kansas, Oklahoma State, TCU, Texas Tech

BIG TEN

Friday, Oct. 11

Northwestern at Maryland – 8pm, FOX

Saturday, Oct. 12

Washington at Iowa – 12pm, FOX or BTN

Wisconsin at Rutgers – 12pm, FOX or BTN

Penn State at USC – 3:30pm, CBS

Purdue at Illinois – 3:30pm, FS1

Ohio State at Oregon – 7:30pm, NBC/Peacock

Minnesota at UCLA – 9pm, BTN

Off: Indiana, Michigan, Michigan State, Nebraska

CONFERENCE USA

Tuesday, Oct. 8

FIU at Liberty – 7pm, CBSSN

Wednesday, Oct. 9

NM State at Jax State – 7:30pm, ESPN2

Thursday, Oct. 10

MTSU at LA Tech – 8pm, CBSSN

UTEP at WKU – 8pm, ESPNU

Off: Kennesaw State, Sam Houston

INDEPENDENTS

Saturday, Oct. 12

Stanford at Notre Dame – 3:30pm, NBC/Peacock

Missouri at UMass – TBA

Off: UConn

MAC

Saturday, Oct. 12

Ball State at Kent State – 12pm, ESPN+

Toledo at Buffalo – 12pm, ESPNU

Miami OH at EMU – 2pm, ESPN+

Akron at WMU – 3:30pm, ESPN+

NIU at Bowling Green – 3:30pm, ESPN+

Ohio at Central Michigan – 4pm, ESPNU

Off: None

MOUNTAIN WEST

Friday, Oct. 11

UNLV at Utah State – 9pm, CBSSN

Saturday, Oct. 12

San Diego St. at Wyoming – 3:30pm, CBSSN

San Jose St. at Colorado St. – 3:30pm, truTV/Max

Air Force at New Mexico – 7pm, truTV/Max

Washington St. at Fresno St. – 7pm, FS1

Oregon State at Nevada – 7:30pm, CBSSN

Boise State at Hawaii – 11pm, CBSSN

Off: None

PAC-12

Saturday, Oct. 12

Washington St. at Fresno St. – 7pm, FS1

Oregon State at Nevada – 7:30pm, CBSSN

Off: None

SEC

Saturday, Oct. 12

Missouri at UMass – 12pm, ESPN2

South Carolina at Alabama – 12pm, ABC

Texas vs Oklahoma (Dallas) – 3:30pm, ABC

Mississippi State at Georgia – 4:15pm, SECN

Florida at Tennessee – 7pm, ESPN

Ole Miss at LSU – 7:30pm, ABC/ESPN+

Vanderbilt at Kentucky – 7:45pm, SECN

Off: Arkansas, Auburn, Texas A&M

SUN BELT

Thursday, Oct. 10

CCU at James Madison – 7:30pm, ESPN2

Saturday, Oct. 12

ODU at Georgia State – 3:30pm, ESPN+

Southern Miss at ULM – 5pm, ESPN+

Arkansas St. at Texas St. – 7pm, ESPN+

App State at Louisiana – 7:30pm, ESPN+

Marshall at Ga. Southern – 8pm, ESPNU

Off: South Alabama, Troy

