College football schedule: TV selections for October 12, 2024

College football schedule TV selections for the weekend of October 12, 2024 will be made today. Selections will be made by the four power conferences, while some Group of Five games will also be set.
A few games were held under the six-day option. Those kickoff times and/or TV will be finalized no later than Sunday, Oct. 6.
College football schedule: Week 7 TV selections
*All times Eastern.
ACC
Saturday, Oct. 12
Clemson at Wake Forest – 12pm, ESPN
Georgia Tech at North Carolina – 12pm, The CW
California at Pitt – 3:30pm, ESPN or ACCN
Louisville at Virginia – 3:30pm, ESPN or ACCN
Stanford at Notre Dame – 3:30pm, NBC/Peacock
Syracuse at NC State – 8pm, ACCN
Off: Boston College, Duke, Florida State, Miami, SMU, Virginia Tech
AMERICAN
Friday, Oct. 11
Memphis at USF – 7pm, ESPN
Saturday, Oct. 12
UAB at Army – 12pm, CBSSN
North Texas at FAU – 7pm, ESPN2
UTSA at Rice – 7pm, ESPN+
Off: Charlotte, East Carolina, Navy, Temple, Tulane, Tulsa
BIG 12
Friday, Oct. 11
Utah at Arizona State – 10:30pm, ESPN
Saturday, Oct. 12
Cincinnati at UCF – 3:30pm, ESPN2
Arizona at BYU – 4pm, FOX
Iowa State at West Virginia – 8pm, FOX
Kansas State at Colorado – 10:15pm, ESPN
Off: Baylor, Houston, Kansas, Oklahoma State, TCU, Texas Tech
BIG TEN
Friday, Oct. 11
Northwestern at Maryland – 8pm, FOX
Saturday, Oct. 12
Washington at Iowa – 12pm, FOX or BTN
Wisconsin at Rutgers – 12pm, FOX or BTN
Penn State at USC – 3:30pm, CBS
Purdue at Illinois – 3:30pm, FS1
Ohio State at Oregon – 7:30pm, NBC/Peacock
Minnesota at UCLA – 9pm, BTN
Off: Indiana, Michigan, Michigan State, Nebraska
CONFERENCE USA
Tuesday, Oct. 8
FIU at Liberty – 7pm, CBSSN
Wednesday, Oct. 9
NM State at Jax State – 7:30pm, ESPN2
Thursday, Oct. 10
MTSU at LA Tech – 8pm, CBSSN
UTEP at WKU – 8pm, ESPNU
Off: Kennesaw State, Sam Houston
INDEPENDENTS
Saturday, Oct. 12
Stanford at Notre Dame – 3:30pm, NBC/Peacock
Missouri at UMass – TBA
Off: UConn
MAC
Saturday, Oct. 12
Ball State at Kent State – 12pm, ESPN+
Toledo at Buffalo – 12pm, ESPNU
Miami OH at EMU – 2pm, ESPN+
Akron at WMU – 3:30pm, ESPN+
NIU at Bowling Green – 3:30pm, ESPN+
Ohio at Central Michigan – 4pm, ESPNU
Off: None
MOUNTAIN WEST
Friday, Oct. 11
UNLV at Utah State – 9pm, CBSSN
Saturday, Oct. 12
San Diego St. at Wyoming – 3:30pm, CBSSN
San Jose St. at Colorado St. – 3:30pm, truTV/Max
Air Force at New Mexico – 7pm, truTV/Max
Washington St. at Fresno St. – 7pm, FS1
Oregon State at Nevada – 7:30pm, CBSSN
Boise State at Hawaii – 11pm, CBSSN
Off: None
PAC-12
Saturday, Oct. 12
Washington St. at Fresno St. – 7pm, FS1
Oregon State at Nevada – 7:30pm, CBSSN
Off: None
SEC
Saturday, Oct. 12
Missouri at UMass – 12pm, ESPN2
South Carolina at Alabama – 12pm, ABC
Texas vs Oklahoma (Dallas) – 3:30pm, ABC
Mississippi State at Georgia – 4:15pm, SECN
Florida at Tennessee – 7pm, ESPN
Ole Miss at LSU – 7:30pm, ABC/ESPN+
Vanderbilt at Kentucky – 7:45pm, SECN
Off: Arkansas, Auburn, Texas A&M
SUN BELT
Thursday, Oct. 10
CCU at James Madison – 7:30pm, ESPN2
Saturday, Oct. 12
ODU at Georgia State – 3:30pm, ESPN+
Southern Miss at ULM – 5pm, ESPN+
Arkansas St. at Texas St. – 7pm, ESPN+
App State at Louisiana – 7:30pm, ESPN+
Marshall at Ga. Southern – 8pm, ESPNU
Off: South Alabama, Troy
Ole Miss vs. LSU is gonna be on ABC.
Ole Miss vs. LSU on ABC in Primetime.
Ohio State vs. Oregon will be on NBC.
Ohio State vs. Oregon on NBC in Primetime.
