College football schedule: TV selections for Oct. 4, 2025

College football schedule TV selections for the weekend of October 4, 2025 will be made today. Selections will be made by the four power conferences, while some Group of Six games will also be set.
A few games were held under the six-day option. Those kickoff times and/or TV will be finalized on Sunday, Sept. 28.
College football schedule: Week 6 TV selections
*All times Eastern.
ACC
Saturday, Oct 4
Boston College at Pitt – 12pm, ACCN
Clemson at North Carolina – 12pm, ESPN
Wake Forest at Virginia Tech – 1pm, The CW
Campbell at NC State – 2pm, ACCNX/ESPN+
Syracuse at SMU – 3:30pm, ESPN2 or ACCN
Virginia at Louisville – 3:30pm, ESPN2 or ACCN
Miami (FL) at Florida State – 7:30pm, ABC
Duke at California – 10:30pm, ESPN
Off: Georgia Tech, Stanford
AMERICAN
Friday, Oct 3
Charlotte at USF – 7pm, ESPN2
Saturday, Oct 4
Air Force at Navy – 12pm, CBS/Paramount+
Army at UAB – 12pm, ESPNU
UTSA at Temple – 1pm, ESPN+
Florida Atlantic at Rice – 7pm, ESPN+
Tulsa at Memphis – 8pm, ESPNU
Off: East Carolina, North Texas, Tulane
BIG 12
Friday, Oct 3
West Virginia at BYU – 10:30pm, ESPN
Saturday, Oct 4
Iowa State at Cincinnati – 12pm, ESPN2
Kansas State at Baylor – 12pm, ESPN+
Oklahoma St. at Arizona – 3pm, TNT/HBO Max
Texas Tech at Houston – 7pm, ESPN
Colorado at TCU – 7:30pm, FOX
Kansas at UCF – 7:30pm, ESPN2
Off: Arizona State, Utah
BIG TEN
Saturday, Oct 4
Illinois at Purdue – 12pm, BTN
Wisconsin at Michigan – 12pm, FOX
Penn State at UCLA – 3:30pm, CBS/Paramount+
Washington at Maryland – 3:30pm, BTN
ULM at Northwestern – 3:30pm, BTN
Michigan State at Nebraska – 4pm, FS1
Minnesota at Ohio State – 7:30pm, NBC/Peacock
Off: Indiana, Iowa, Oregon, Rutgers, USC
CONFERENCE USA
Thursday, Oct 2
Sam Houston at NM State – 9pm, CBSSN
Friday, Oct 3
WKU at Delaware – 7pm, CBSSN
Saturday, Oct 4
FIU at UConn – 3:30pm, CBSSN
Off: Jax State, Kennesaw State, Liberty, LA Tech, Missouri State, Middle Tennessee, UTEP
INDEPENDENTS
Saturday, Oct 4
Boise State at Notre Dame – 3:30pm, NBC/Peacock
FIU at UConn – 3:30pm, CBSSN
Off: None
MAC
Ohio at Ball State – 12pm, CBSSN
WMU at UMass – 2:30pm, ESPN+
CMU at Akron – 3:30pm, ESPN+
EMU at Buffalo – 3:30pm, ESPN+
Miami (Ohio) at NIU – 3:30pm, ESPN+
Kent State at Oklahoma – 4pm, SECN
Off: Bowling Green, Toledo
MOUNTAIN WEST
Friday, Oct 3
New Mexico at San Jose St. – 10pm, FS1
Colorado St. at San Diego St. – 10:30pm, CBSSN
Saturday, Oct 4
Air Force at Navy – 12pm, CBS/Paramount+
Boise State at Notre Dame – 3:30pm, NBC/Peacock
UNLV at Wyoming – 7pm, CBSSN
Nevada at Fresno State – 10:30pm, CBSSN
Off: Hawaii, Utah State
PAC-12
Oregon State at App State – 3:30pm, ESPN+
Off: Washington State
SEC
Saturday, Oct 4
Kentucky at Georgia – 12pm, ABC
Texas at Florida – 3:30pm, ABC or ESPN
Vanderbilt at Alabama – 3:30pm, ABC or ESPN
Kent State at Oklahoma – 4pm, SECN
Mississippi St. at Texas A&M – 7:30pm, SECN
Off: Arkansas, Auburn, LSU, Ole Miss, Missouri, South Carolina, Tennessee
SUN BELT
Saturday, Oct 4
JMU at Georgia State – 3:30pm, ESPN+
Oregon State at App State – 3:30pm, ESPN+
ULM at Northwestern – 3:30pm, BTN
Texas State at Arkansas State – 4pm, ESPNU
CCU at Old Dominion – 6pm, ESPN+
South Alabama at Troy – 7pm, ESPN+
Off: Georgia Southern, Louisiana, Marshall, Southern Miss
