College football schedule: TV selections for Oct. 4, 2025

College football schedule TV selections for the weekend of October 4, 2025 will be made today. Selections will be made by the four power conferences, while some Group of Six games will also be set.

A few games were held under the six-day option. Those kickoff times and/or TV will be finalized on Sunday, Sept. 28.

College football schedule: Week 6 TV selections

*All times Eastern.

ACC



Saturday, Oct 4

Boston College at Pitt – 12pm, ACCN

Clemson at North Carolina – 12pm, ESPN

Wake Forest at Virginia Tech – 1pm, The CW

Campbell at NC State – 2pm, ACCNX/ESPN+

Syracuse at SMU – 3:30pm, ESPN2 or ACCN

Virginia at Louisville – 3:30pm, ESPN2 or ACCN

Miami (FL) at Florida State – 7:30pm, ABC

Duke at California – 10:30pm, ESPN

Off: Georgia Tech, Stanford

AMERICAN

Friday, Oct 3

Charlotte at USF – 7pm, ESPN2

Saturday, Oct 4

Air Force at Navy – 12pm, CBS/Paramount+

Army at UAB – 12pm, ESPNU

UTSA at Temple – 1pm, ESPN+

Florida Atlantic at Rice – 7pm, ESPN+

Tulsa at Memphis – 8pm, ESPNU

Off: East Carolina, North Texas, Tulane

BIG 12

Friday, Oct 3

West Virginia at BYU – 10:30pm, ESPN

Saturday, Oct 4

Iowa State at Cincinnati – 12pm, ESPN2

Kansas State at Baylor – 12pm, ESPN+

Oklahoma St. at Arizona – 3pm, TNT/HBO Max

Texas Tech at Houston – 7pm, ESPN

Colorado at TCU – 7:30pm, FOX

Kansas at UCF – 7:30pm, ESPN2

Off: Arizona State, Utah

BIG TEN

Saturday, Oct 4

Illinois at Purdue – 12pm, BTN

Wisconsin at Michigan – 12pm, FOX

Penn State at UCLA – 3:30pm, CBS/Paramount+

Washington at Maryland – 3:30pm, BTN

ULM at Northwestern – 3:30pm, BTN

Michigan State at Nebraska – 4pm, FS1

Minnesota at Ohio State – 7:30pm, NBC/Peacock

Off: Indiana, Iowa, Oregon, Rutgers, USC

CONFERENCE USA

Thursday, Oct 2

Sam Houston at NM State – 9pm, CBSSN

Friday, Oct 3

WKU at Delaware – 7pm, CBSSN

Saturday, Oct 4

FIU at UConn – 3:30pm, CBSSN

Off: Jax State, Kennesaw State, Liberty, LA Tech, Missouri State, Middle Tennessee, UTEP

INDEPENDENTS

Saturday, Oct 4

Boise State at Notre Dame – 3:30pm, NBC/Peacock

FIU at UConn – 3:30pm, CBSSN

Off: None

MAC

Saturday, Oct 4

Ohio at Ball State – 12pm, CBSSN

WMU at UMass – 2:30pm, ESPN+

CMU at Akron – 3:30pm, ESPN+

EMU at Buffalo – 3:30pm, ESPN+

Miami (Ohio) at NIU – 3:30pm, ESPN+

Kent State at Oklahoma – 4pm, SECN

Off: Bowling Green, Toledo

MOUNTAIN WEST

Friday, Oct 3

New Mexico at San Jose St. – 10pm, FS1

Colorado St. at San Diego St. – 10:30pm, CBSSN

Saturday, Oct 4

Air Force at Navy – 12pm, CBS/Paramount+

Boise State at Notre Dame – 3:30pm, NBC/Peacock

UNLV at Wyoming – 7pm, CBSSN

Nevada at Fresno State – 10:30pm, CBSSN

Off: Hawaii, Utah State

PAC-12 Saturday, Oct 4

Oregon State at App State – 3:30pm, ESPN+

Off: Washington State

SEC

Saturday, Oct 4

Kentucky at Georgia – 12pm, ABC

Texas at Florida – 3:30pm, ABC or ESPN

Vanderbilt at Alabama – 3:30pm, ABC or ESPN

Kent State at Oklahoma – 4pm, SECN

Mississippi St. at Texas A&M – 7:30pm, SECN

Off: Arkansas, Auburn, LSU, Ole Miss, Missouri, South Carolina, Tennessee

SUN BELT

Saturday, Oct 4

JMU at Georgia State – 3:30pm, ESPN+

Oregon State at App State – 3:30pm, ESPN+

ULM at Northwestern – 3:30pm, BTN

Texas State at Arkansas State – 4pm, ESPNU

CCU at Old Dominion – 6pm, ESPN+

South Alabama at Troy – 7pm, ESPN+

Off: Georgia Southern, Louisiana, Marshall, Southern Miss

