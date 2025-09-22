search

College football schedule: TV selections for Oct. 4, 2025

By Kevin Kelley - September 22, 2025
College football schedule TV selections for the weekend of October 4, 2025 will be made today. Selections will be made by the four power conferences, while some Group of Six games will also be set.

A few games were held under the six-day option. Those kickoff times and/or TV will be finalized on Sunday, Sept. 28.

College football schedule: Week 6 TV selections

*All times Eastern.

ACC

Saturday, Oct 4
Boston College at Pitt – 12pm, ACCN
Clemson at North Carolina – 12pm, ESPN
Wake Forest at Virginia Tech – 1pm, The CW
Campbell at NC State – 2pm, ACCNX/ESPN+
Syracuse at SMU – 3:30pm, ESPN2 or ACCN
Virginia at Louisville – 3:30pm, ESPN2 or ACCN
Miami (FL) at Florida State – 7:30pm, ABC
Duke at California – 10:30pm, ESPN

Off: Georgia Tech, Stanford

AMERICAN

Friday, Oct 3
Charlotte at USF – 7pm, ESPN2

Saturday, Oct 4
Air Force at Navy – 12pm, CBS/Paramount+
Army at UAB – 12pm, ESPNU
UTSA at Temple – 1pm, ESPN+
Florida Atlantic at Rice – 7pm, ESPN+
Tulsa at Memphis – 8pm, ESPNU

Off: East Carolina, North Texas, Tulane

BIG 12

Friday, Oct 3
West Virginia at BYU – 10:30pm, ESPN

Saturday, Oct 4
Iowa State at Cincinnati – 12pm, ESPN2
Kansas State at Baylor – 12pm, ESPN+
Oklahoma St. at Arizona – 3pm, TNT/HBO Max
Texas Tech at Houston – 7pm, ESPN
Colorado at TCU – 7:30pm, FOX
Kansas at UCF – 7:30pm, ESPN2

Off: Arizona State, Utah

BIG TEN

Saturday, Oct 4
Illinois at Purdue – 12pm, BTN
Wisconsin at Michigan – 12pm, FOX
Penn State at UCLA – 3:30pm, CBS/Paramount+
Washington at Maryland – 3:30pm, BTN
ULM at Northwestern – 3:30pm, BTN
Michigan State at Nebraska – 4pm, FS1
Minnesota at Ohio State – 7:30pm, NBC/Peacock

Off: Indiana, Iowa, Oregon, Rutgers, USC

CONFERENCE USA

Thursday, Oct 2
Sam Houston at NM State – 9pm, CBSSN

Friday, Oct 3
WKU at Delaware – 7pm, CBSSN

Saturday, Oct 4
FIU at UConn – 3:30pm, CBSSN

Off: Jax State, Kennesaw State, Liberty, LA Tech, Missouri State, Middle Tennessee, UTEP

INDEPENDENTS

Saturday, Oct 4
Boise State at Notre Dame – 3:30pm, NBC/Peacock
FIU at UConn – 3:30pm, CBSSN

Off: None

MAC

Saturday, Oct 4
Ohio at Ball State 12pm, CBSSN
WMU at UMass 2:30pm, ESPN+
CMU at Akron 3:30pm, ESPN+
EMU at Buffalo 3:30pm, ESPN+
Miami (Ohio) at NIU – 3:30pm, ESPN+
Kent State at Oklahoma 4pm, SECN

Off: Bowling Green, Toledo

MOUNTAIN WEST

Friday, Oct 3
New Mexico at San Jose St. – 10pm, FS1
Colorado St. at San Diego St. – 10:30pm, CBSSN

Saturday, Oct 4
Air Force at Navy – 12pm, CBS/Paramount+
Boise State at Notre Dame – 3:30pm, NBC/Peacock
UNLV at Wyoming – 7pm, CBSSN
Nevada at Fresno State – 10:30pm, CBSSN

Off: Hawaii, Utah State

PAC-12

Saturday, Oct 4
Oregon State at App State – 3:30pm, ESPN+

Off: Washington State

SEC

Saturday, Oct 4
Kentucky at Georgia – 12pm, ABC
Texas at Florida – 3:30pm, ABC or ESPN
Vanderbilt at Alabama – 3:30pm, ABC or ESPN
Kent State at Oklahoma – 4pm, SECN
Mississippi St. at Texas A&M – 7:30pm, SECN

Off: Arkansas, Auburn, LSU, Ole Miss, Missouri, South Carolina, Tennessee

SUN BELT

Saturday, Oct 4
JMU at Georgia State – 3:30pm, ESPN+
Oregon State at App State – 3:30pm, ESPN+
ULM at Northwestern – 3:30pm, BTN
Texas State at Arkansas State – 4pm, ESPNU
CCU at Old Dominion – 6pm, ESPN+
South Alabama at Troy – 7pm, ESPN+

Off: Georgia Southern, Louisiana, Marshall, Southern Miss

Comments (2)

This is a mock week 6 Big Ten schedule & this is only an educated guess.

Minnesota at Ohio State Noon FOX
Louisiana Monroe at Northwestern Noon Peacock
Illinois at Purdue Noon BTN or FS1
Wisconsin at Michigan 3:30PM CBS
Michigan State at Nebraska 4:00PM BTN or FS1
Washington at Maryland 7:30PM NBC
Penn State at UCLA 8:00PM BTN or FS1

FS1/FOX have this year’s Baseball ALDS & main reason I have either BTN or FS1 with Illinois-Purdue, Michigan State-Nebraska & Penn State at UCLA all pending schedule with FOX Baseball contractional obligations.

