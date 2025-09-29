College football schedule: TV selections for October 11, 2025

College football schedule TV selections for the weekend of October 11, 2025 will be made today. Selections will be made by the four power conferences, while some Group of Six games will also be set.

A few games could be held under the six-day option. If held, those kickoff times and/or TV will be finalized on Sunday, Oct. 5. The listings below will be updated as they are announced by the conferences, which is usually between 11:00am and 2:00pm ET.

College football schedule: Week 7 TV selections

*All times Eastern.

ACC



Saturday, Oct 11

Pitt at Florida State – 12pm, ESPN

Stanford at SMU – 12pm, The CW

NC State at Notre Dame – 3:30pm, Peacock

Virginia Tech at Georgia Tech – 3:30pm, ACCN

Wake Forest at Oregon St. – 3:30pm, The CW

Clemson at Boston College – 7:30pm, ACCN

Off: Cal, Duke, Louisville, Miami, North Carolina, Syracuse, Virginia

AMERICAN

Thursday, Oct 9

East Carolina at Tulane – 7:30pm, ESPN

Friday, Oct 10

USF at North Texas – 7:30pm, ESPN2

Saturday, Oct 11

Charlotte at Army – 12pm, CBSSN

Navy at Temple – 4pm, ESPN2

UAB at Florida Atlantic – 6pm, ESPN+

Rice at UTSA – 7:30pm, ESPNU

Off: Memphis, Tulsa

BIG 12

Saturday, Oct 11

Houston at Oklahoma St. – TNT/HBO Max

UCF at Cincinnati – 12pm, FS1

Iowa State at Colorado – 3:30pm, ESPN

TCU at Kansas State – 3:30pm, FOX

Kansas at Texas Tech – 7:30pm, FOX

BYU at Arizona – 8pm, ESPN2

Arizona State at Utah – 10:15pm, ESPN

Off: Baylor, West Virginia

BIG TEN

Friday, Oct 10

Rutgers at Washington – 9pm, FS1

Saturday, Oct 11

Purdue at Minnesota – 7-7:30pm, TV TBA

Northwestern at Penn State – 12-4pm, TV TBA

Indiana at Oregon – TBA

Iowa at Wisconsin – TBA

Michigan at USC – TBA

Nebraska at Maryland – TBA

Ohio State at Illinois – TBA

UCLA at Michigan State – TBA

Off: None

CONFERENCE USA

Wednesday, Oct 8

Missouri State at MTSU – 7:30pm, ESPN2

Liberty at UTEP – 8pm, CBSSN

Thursday, Oct 9

LA Tech at Kennesaw State – 7pm, ESPNU

Jax State at Sam Houston – 8pm, CBSSN

Off: Delaware, FIU, New Mexico State, WKU

INDEPENDENTS

Saturday, Oct 11

NC State at Notre Dame – 3:30pm, Peacock

Off: UConn

MAC

Saturday, Oct 11

UMass at Kent State – 2:30pm, TV TBA

Ball State at WMU – 3:30pm, TV TBA

NIU at Eastern Michigan – TBA

Toledo at Bowling Green – TBA

Miami (Ohio) at Akron – TBA

Off: Buffalo, CMU, Ohio

MOUNTAIN WEST

Friday, Oct 10

Fresno State at Colorado State – 9pm, CBSSN

Saturday, Oct 11

Air Force at UNLV – 3:30pm, CBSSN

San Jose State at Wyoming – 7pm, CBSSN

San Diego State at Nevada – 10:30pm, CBSSN

Utah St. at Hawaii – 11:59pm, Spectrum/Scripps/MWN

New Mexico at Boise State – TBA

Off: None

PAC-12 Saturday, Oct 11

Washington State at Ole Miss – 12:45pm, SECN

Wake Forest at Oregon State – 3:30pm, The CW

Off: None

SEC

Saturday, Oct 11

Alabama at Missouri – 12pm, ABC/ESPN3

Washington State at Ole Miss – 12:45pm, SECN

OU vs. Texas (in Dallas) – 3:30pm, ABC/ESPN3

Arkansas at Tennessee – 3:30-8pm, TV TBA

South Carolina at LSU – 3:30-8pm, TV TBA

Florida at Texas A&M – 3:30-8pm, TV TBA

Georgia at Auburn – 6-8pm, TV TBA

Off: Kentucky, Mississippi State, Vanderbilt

SUN BELT

Thursday, Oct 9

Southern Miss at Georgia Southern – 8pm, ESPN2

Saturday, Oct 11

ULM at Coastal Carolina – TBA

App State at Georgia State – TBA

Louisiana at James Madison – TBA

Old Dominion at Marshall – TBA

Troy at Texas State – TBA

Off: Arkansas State, South Alabama

FOOTBALL SCHEDULES

College Football Schedule (FBS)

College Football TV Schedule (FBS & FCS)