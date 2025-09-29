College football schedule: TV selections for October 11, 2025

College football schedule TV selections for the weekend of October 11, 2025 will be made today. Selections will be made by the four power conferences, while some Group of Six games will also be set.
A few games could be held under the six-day option. If held, those kickoff times and/or TV will be finalized on Sunday, Oct. 5. The listings below will be updated as they are announced by the conferences, which is usually between 11:00am and 2:00pm ET.
College football schedule: Week 7 TV selections
*All times Eastern.
ACC
Saturday, Oct 11
Pitt at Florida State – 12pm, ESPN
Stanford at SMU – 12pm, The CW
NC State at Notre Dame – 3:30pm, Peacock
Virginia Tech at Georgia Tech – 3:30pm, ACCN
Wake Forest at Oregon St. – 3:30pm, The CW
Clemson at Boston College – 7:30pm, ACCN
Off: Cal, Duke, Louisville, Miami, North Carolina, Syracuse, Virginia
AMERICAN
Thursday, Oct 9
East Carolina at Tulane – 7:30pm, ESPN
Friday, Oct 10
USF at North Texas – 7:30pm, ESPN2
Saturday, Oct 11
Charlotte at Army – 12pm, CBSSN
Navy at Temple – 4pm, ESPN2
UAB at Florida Atlantic – 6pm, ESPN+
Rice at UTSA – 7:30pm, ESPNU
Off: Memphis, Tulsa
BIG 12
Saturday, Oct 11
Houston at Oklahoma St. – TNT/HBO Max
UCF at Cincinnati – 12pm, FS1
Iowa State at Colorado – 3:30pm, ESPN
TCU at Kansas State – 3:30pm, FOX
Kansas at Texas Tech – 7:30pm, FOX
BYU at Arizona – 8pm, ESPN2
Arizona State at Utah – 10:15pm, ESPN
Off: Baylor, West Virginia
BIG TEN
Friday, Oct 10
Rutgers at Washington – 9pm, FS1
Saturday, Oct 11
Purdue at Minnesota – 7-7:30pm, TV TBA
Northwestern at Penn State – 12-4pm, TV TBA
Indiana at Oregon – TBA
Iowa at Wisconsin – TBA
Michigan at USC – TBA
Nebraska at Maryland – TBA
Ohio State at Illinois – TBA
UCLA at Michigan State – TBA
Off: None
CONFERENCE USA
Wednesday, Oct 8
Missouri State at MTSU – 7:30pm, ESPN2
Liberty at UTEP – 8pm, CBSSN
Thursday, Oct 9
LA Tech at Kennesaw State – 7pm, ESPNU
Jax State at Sam Houston – 8pm, CBSSN
Off: Delaware, FIU, New Mexico State, WKU
INDEPENDENTS
Saturday, Oct 11
NC State at Notre Dame – 3:30pm, Peacock
Off: UConn
MAC
UMass at Kent State – 2:30pm, TV TBA
Ball State at WMU – 3:30pm, TV TBA
NIU at Eastern Michigan – TBA
Toledo at Bowling Green – TBA
Miami (Ohio) at Akron – TBA
Off: Buffalo, CMU, Ohio
MOUNTAIN WEST
Friday, Oct 10
Fresno State at Colorado State – 9pm, CBSSN
Saturday, Oct 11
Air Force at UNLV – 3:30pm, CBSSN
San Jose State at Wyoming – 7pm, CBSSN
San Diego State at Nevada – 10:30pm, CBSSN
Utah St. at Hawaii – 11:59pm, Spectrum/Scripps/MWN
New Mexico at Boise State – TBA
Off: None
PAC-12
Washington State at Ole Miss – 12:45pm, SECN
Wake Forest at Oregon State – 3:30pm, The CW
Off: None
SEC
Saturday, Oct 11
Alabama at Missouri – 12pm, ABC/ESPN3
Washington State at Ole Miss – 12:45pm, SECN
OU vs. Texas (in Dallas) – 3:30pm, ABC/ESPN3
Arkansas at Tennessee – 3:30-8pm, TV TBA
South Carolina at LSU – 3:30-8pm, TV TBA
Florida at Texas A&M – 3:30-8pm, TV TBA
Georgia at Auburn – 6-8pm, TV TBA
Off: Kentucky, Mississippi State, Vanderbilt
SUN BELT
Thursday, Oct 9
Southern Miss at Georgia Southern – 8pm, ESPN2
Saturday, Oct 11
ULM at Coastal Carolina – TBA
App State at Georgia State – TBA
Louisiana at James Madison – TBA
Old Dominion at Marshall – TBA
Troy at Texas State – TBA
Off: Arkansas State, South Alabama
FOOTBALL SCHEDULES
College Football Schedule (FBS)
College Football TV Schedule (FBS & FCS)