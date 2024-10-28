search

College football schedule: TV selections for November 9, 2024

By Kevin Kelley - October 28, 2024
College football schedule TV selections for the weekend of November 9, 2024 will be made today. Selections will be made by the four power conferences, while some Group of Five games will also be set.

A few games could be held under the six-day option. If held, those kickoff times and/or TV will be finalized no later than Sunday, Nov. 3. Selections will be updated below as they are announced, which is usually between 11:00am and 4:00pm ET.

College football schedule: Week 11 TV selections

*All times Eastern.

ACC

Friday, Nov. 8
California at Wake Forest – 8pm, ACCN

Saturday, Nov. 9
Florida St. at Notre Dame – 7:30pm, NBC/Peacock
Clemson at Virginia Tech – TBA
Duke at NC State – TBA
Miami (FL) at Georgia Tech – TBA
Syracuse at Boston College – TBA
Virginia at Pitt – TBA

Off: Louisville, North Carolina, SMU, Stanford

AMERICAN

Thursday, Nov. 7
FAU at East Carolina – 8pm, ESPN or ESPN2

Friday, Nov. 8
Rice at Memphis – 9pm, ESPN2

Saturday, Nov. 9
UConn at UAB – TBA
Army at North Texas – TBA
Navy at USF – TBA
Temple at Tulane – TBA

Off: Charlotte, Tulsa, UTSA

BIG 12

Saturday, Nov. 9
BYU at Utah – TBA
Colorado at Texas Tech – TBA
Iowa State at Kansas – TBA
Oklahoma State at TCU – TBA
UCF at Arizona State – TBA
West Virginia at Cincinnati – TBA

Off: Arizona, Baylor, Houston, Kansas State

BIG TEN

Friday, Nov. 8
Iowa at UCLA – 9pm, FOX

Saturday, Nov. 9
Michigan at Indiana – TBA
Maryland at Oregon – TBA
Minnesota at Rutgers – TBA
Purdue at Ohio State – TBA
Washington at Penn State – TBA

Off: Illinois, Michigan State, Nebraska, Northwestern, USC, Wisconsin

CONFERENCE USA

Saturday, Nov. 9
Liberty at Middle Tennessee – 1pm, CBSSN
Kennesaw State at UTEP – 4pm, ESPN network
Jax State at LA Tech – 4:30pm, CBSSN
WKU at New Mexico State – 6pm, ESPN network

Off: FIU, Sam Houston

INDEPENDENTS

Saturday, Nov. 9
Florida State at Notre Dame – 7:30pm, NBC/Peacock
UConn at UAB – TBA

Off: UMass

MAC

Tuesday, Nov. 5
Bowling Green at CMU – 7:30/8pm, ESPN/2/U
Miami (Ohio) at Ball St. – 7:30/8pm, ESPN/2/U

Wednesday, Nov. 6
NIU at WMU – 7pm, ESPN/2/U
Ohio at Kent State – 7pm, ESPN/2/U

Off: Akron, Buffalo, Eastern Michigan, Toledo

MOUNTAIN WEST

Friday, Nov. 8
New Mexico at San Diego St. – 10:30pm, FS1

Saturday, Nov. 9
San Jose St. at Oregon St. – 3:30 or 10:30pm, The CW
Utah St. at Washington St. – 3:30 or 10:30pm, The CW
UNLV at Hawaii – 9pm, CBSSN
Fresno St. at Air Force – TBA, FOX network
Nevada at Boise St. – TBA, FOX network

Off: Colorado State, Wyoming

PAC-12

Saturday, Nov. 9
San Jose St. at Oregon St. – 3:30pm, The CW
Utah State at Washington St. – 10:30pm, The CW

Off: None

SEC

Saturday, Nov. 9
South Carolina at Vanderbilt – 3:30-4:30pm, TV TBA
Alabama at LSU – 3:30-8pm, TV TBA
Georgia at Ole Miss – 3:30-8pm, TV TBA
Oklahoma at Missouri – 3:30-8pm, TV TBA
Florida at Texas – 12pm, ABC or ESPN
Mississippi State at Tennessee – 6-8pm, TV TBA

Off: Arkansas, Auburn, Kentucky, Texas A&M

SUN BELT

Thursday, Nov. 7
App State at CCU – 8pm, ESPN or ESPN2

Saturday, Nov. 9
Arkansas State at Louisiana – TBA
Georgia State at James Madison – TBA
Marshall at Southern Miss – TBA
Texas State at ULM – TBA

Off: Georgia Southern, Old Dominion, South Alabama, Troy

FOOTBALL SCHEDULES

