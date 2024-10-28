College football schedule: TV selections for November 9, 2024

College football schedule TV selections for the weekend of November 9, 2024 will be made today. Selections will be made by the four power conferences, while some Group of Five games will also be set.

A few games could be held under the six-day option. If held, those kickoff times and/or TV will be finalized no later than Sunday, Nov. 3. Selections will be updated below as they are announced, which is usually between 11:00am and 4:00pm ET.

College football schedule: Week 11 TV selections

*All times Eastern.

ACC



Friday, Nov. 8

California at Wake Forest – 8pm, ACCN

Saturday, Nov. 9

Florida St. at Notre Dame – 7:30pm, NBC/Peacock

Clemson at Virginia Tech – TBA

Duke at NC State – TBA

Miami (FL) at Georgia Tech – TBA

Syracuse at Boston College – TBA

Virginia at Pitt – TBA

Off: Louisville, North Carolina, SMU, Stanford

AMERICAN

Thursday, Nov. 7

FAU at East Carolina – 8pm, ESPN or ESPN2

Friday, Nov. 8

Rice at Memphis – 9pm, ESPN2

Saturday, Nov. 9

UConn at UAB – TBA

Army at North Texas – TBA

Navy at USF – TBA

Temple at Tulane – TBA

Off: Charlotte, Tulsa, UTSA

BIG 12

Saturday, Nov. 9

BYU at Utah – TBA

Colorado at Texas Tech – TBA

Iowa State at Kansas – TBA

Oklahoma State at TCU – TBA

UCF at Arizona State – TBA

West Virginia at Cincinnati – TBA

Off: Arizona, Baylor, Houston, Kansas State

BIG TEN

Friday, Nov. 8

Iowa at UCLA – 9pm, FOX

Saturday, Nov. 9

Michigan at Indiana – TBA

Maryland at Oregon – TBA

Minnesota at Rutgers – TBA

Purdue at Ohio State – TBA

Washington at Penn State – TBA

Off: Illinois, Michigan State, Nebraska, Northwestern, USC, Wisconsin

CONFERENCE USA

Saturday, Nov. 9

Liberty at Middle Tennessee – 1pm, CBSSN

Kennesaw State at UTEP – 4pm, ESPN network

Jax State at LA Tech – 4:30pm, CBSSN

WKU at New Mexico State – 6pm, ESPN network

Off: FIU, Sam Houston

INDEPENDENTS

Saturday, Nov. 9

Florida State at Notre Dame – 7:30pm, NBC/Peacock

UConn at UAB – TBA

Off: UMass

MAC

Tuesday, Nov. 5

Bowling Green at CMU – 7:30/8pm, ESPN/2/U

Miami (Ohio) at Ball St. – 7:30/8pm, ESPN/2/U

Wednesday, Nov. 6

NIU at WMU – 7pm, ESPN/2/U

Ohio at Kent State – 7pm, ESPN/2/U

Off: Akron, Buffalo, Eastern Michigan, Toledo

MOUNTAIN WEST

Friday, Nov. 8

New Mexico at San Diego St. – 10:30pm, FS1

Saturday, Nov. 9

San Jose St. at Oregon St. – 3:30 or 10:30pm, The CW

Utah St. at Washington St. – 3:30 or 10:30pm, The CW

UNLV at Hawaii – 9pm, CBSSN

Fresno St. at Air Force – TBA, FOX network

Nevada at Boise St. – TBA, FOX network

Off: Colorado State, Wyoming

PAC-12

Saturday, Nov. 9

San Jose St. at Oregon St. – 3:30pm, The CW

Utah State at Washington St. – 10:30pm, The CW

Off: None

SEC

Saturday, Nov. 9

South Carolina at Vanderbilt – 3:30-4:30pm, TV TBA

Alabama at LSU – 3:30-8pm, TV TBA

Georgia at Ole Miss – 3:30-8pm, TV TBA

Oklahoma at Missouri – 3:30-8pm, TV TBA

Florida at Texas – 12pm, ABC or ESPN

Mississippi State at Tennessee – 6-8pm, TV TBA

Off: Arkansas, Auburn, Kentucky, Texas A&M

SUN BELT

Thursday, Nov. 7

App State at CCU – 8pm, ESPN or ESPN2

Saturday, Nov. 9

Arkansas State at Louisiana – TBA

Georgia State at James Madison – TBA

Marshall at Southern Miss – TBA

Texas State at ULM – TBA

Off: Georgia Southern, Old Dominion, South Alabama, Troy

