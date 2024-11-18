College football schedule: TV selections for November 30, 2024

College football schedule TV selections for the weekend of November 30, 2024 will be made today. Selections will be made by the four power conferences, while some Group of Five games will also be set.

A few games could be held under the six-day option. If held, those kickoff times and/or TV will be finalized no later than Sunday, Nov. 24. Selections will be updated below as they are announced, which is usually between 11:00am and 4:00pm ET.

College football schedule: Week 14 TV selections

*All times Eastern.

ACC



Friday, Nov. 29

Stanford at San Jose St. – 4pm, CBS/Paramount+

Georgia Tech at Georgia – 7:30pm, ABC/ESPN+

Saturday, Nov. 30

South Carolina at Clemson – 12pm, ESPN

Duke at Wake Forest – 12pm, ACCN

Louisville at Kentucky – 12pm, SECN

Pitt at Boston College – 3pm, The CW

Miami at Syracuse – 3:30pm, ESPN

California at SMU – 3:30pm, ESPN2

NC State at North Carolina – 3:30pm, ACCN

Florida at Florida State – 7 or 7:30pm, ESPN2

Virginia at Virginia Tech – 8pm, ACCN

Off: None

AMERICAN

Thursday, Nov. 28

Memphis at Tulane – 7:30pm, ESPN

Friday, Nov. 29

Navy at East Carolina – 12pm, ESPN

Saturday, Nov. 30

North Texas at Temple – 12pm, ESPN+

UTSA at Army – 12pm, CBSSN

USF at Rice – 2pm, ESPN+

Florida Atlantic at Tulsa – 3:30pm, ESPN+

UAB at Charlotte – 3:30pm, ESPN+

Off: None

BIG 12

Friday, Nov. 29

Oklahoma St. at Colorado – 12pm, ABC/ESPN+

Utah at UCF – 8pm, FOX

Saturday, Nov. 30

Arizona State at Arizona – TBA

Houston at BYU – TBA

Kansas at Baylor – TBA

Kansas State at Iowa State – TBA

TCU at Cincinnati – TBA

West Virginia at Texas Tech – TBA

Off: None

BIG TEN

Friday, Nov. 29

Minnesota at Wisconsin – 12pm, CBS/Paramount+

Nebraska at Iowa – 7:30pm, NBC/Peacock

Saturday, Nov. 30

Illinois vs. Northwestern* – 12pm, BTN

Michigan at Ohio State – 12pm, FOX

Fresno State at UCLA – 3:30pm, BTN

Maryland at Penn State – 3:30pm, BTN

Rutgers at Michigan State – 3:30pm, FS1

Notre Dame at USC – 3:30/7/7:30pm, TV TBA

Purdue at Indiana – 3:30/7/7:30pm, TV TBA

Washington at Oregon – 3:30/7/7:30pm, TV TBA

* at Wrigley Field, Chicago, IL

Off: None

CONFERENCE USA

Friday, Nov. 29

Liberty at Sam Houston – 3:30pm, CBSSN

Saturday, Nov. 30

MTSU at FIU – 2pm, ESPN+

Jax State at WKU – 4pm, ESPNU

Kennesaw St. at LA Tech – 4pm, ESPN+

UTEP at NM State – 4pm, ESPN+

Off: None

INDEPENDENTS

Saturday, Nov. 30

UConn at UMass – 12pm, ESPN+

Notre Dame at USC – 3:30/7/7:30pm, TV TBA

Off: None

MAC

Tuesday, Nov. 26

Kent State at Buffalo – 7pm, ESPN2/ESPN+

Toledo at Akron – 7pm, ESPN2/ESPN+

Friday, Nov. 29

Ball State at Ohio – 12pm, ESPNU/CBSSN

Miami OH at BGSU – 12pm, ESPNU/CBSSN

Saturday, Nov. 30

Central Michigan at NIU – TBA

EMU at WMU – TBA

Off: None

MOUNTAIN WEST

Friday, Nov. 29

Oregon St. at Boise St. – 12pm, FOX

Utah St. at Colorado St. – 3:30pm, FS1

Stanford at San Jose St. – 4pm, CBS/Paramount+

Saturday, Nov. 30

Fresno State at UCLA – 3:30pm, BTN

Wyoming at Washington St. – 6:30pm, The CW

Nevada at UNLV – 8pm, CBSSN

Air Force at San Diego St. – 10:30pm, FS1

New Mexico at Hawaii – 11pm, Spectrum PPV

Off: None

PAC-12

Friday, Nov. 29

Oregon State at Boise State – 12pm, FOX

Saturday, Nov. 30

Wyoming at Washington St. – 6:30pm, The CW

Off: None

SEC

Friday, Nov. 29

Mississippi St. at Ole Miss – 3:30pm, ABC/ESPN+

Georgia Tech at Georgia – 7:30pm, ABC/ESPN+

Saturday, Nov. 30

Louisville at Kentucky – 12pm, SECN

South Carolina at Clemson – 12pm, ESPN

Tennessee at Vanderbilt – 12pm, ABC/ESPN+

Auburn at Alabama – 3:30pm, ABC/ESPN+

Arkansas at Missouri – 3:30pm, SECN

Oklahoma at LSU – 7pm, ESPN

Florida at Florida State – 7 or 7:30pm, ESPN2

Texas at Texas A&M – 7:30pm, ABC/ESPN+

Off: None

SUN BELT

Friday, Nov. 29

Texas St. at South Alabama – 3:30pm, ESPN+

Saturday, Nov. 30

Louisiana at ULM – 12pm, ESPNU

CCU at Georgia State – 2pm, ESPN+

Southern Miss at Troy – 2pm, ESPN+

ODU at Arkansas State – 3pm, ESPN+

App State at Georgia Southern – 6pm, ESPN+

Marshall at James Madison – 8pm, ESPNU

Off: None

FOOTBALL SCHEDULES