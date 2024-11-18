College football schedule: TV selections for November 30, 2024

College football schedule TV selections for the weekend of November 30, 2024 will be made today. Selections will be made by the four power conferences, while some Group of Five games will also be set.
A few games could be held under the six-day option. If held, those kickoff times and/or TV will be finalized no later than Sunday, Nov. 24. Selections will be updated below as they are announced, which is usually between 11:00am and 4:00pm ET.
College football schedule: Week 14 TV selections
*All times Eastern.
ACC
Friday, Nov. 29
Stanford at San Jose St. – 4pm, CBS/Paramount+
Georgia Tech at Georgia – 7:30pm, ABC/ESPN+
Saturday, Nov. 30
South Carolina at Clemson – 12pm, ESPN
Duke at Wake Forest – 12pm, ACCN
Louisville at Kentucky – 12pm, SECN
Pitt at Boston College – 3pm, The CW
Miami at Syracuse – 3:30pm, ESPN
California at SMU – 3:30pm, ESPN2
NC State at North Carolina – 3:30pm, ACCN
Florida at Florida State – 7 or 7:30pm, ESPN2
Virginia at Virginia Tech – 8pm, ACCN
Off: None
AMERICAN
Thursday, Nov. 28
Memphis at Tulane – 7:30pm, ESPN
Friday, Nov. 29
Navy at East Carolina – 12pm, ESPN
Saturday, Nov. 30
North Texas at Temple – 12pm, ESPN+
UTSA at Army – 12pm, CBSSN
USF at Rice – 2pm, ESPN+
Florida Atlantic at Tulsa – 3:30pm, ESPN+
UAB at Charlotte – 3:30pm, ESPN+
Off: None
BIG 12
Friday, Nov. 29
Oklahoma St. at Colorado – 12pm, ABC/ESPN+
Utah at UCF – 8pm, FOX
Saturday, Nov. 30
Arizona State at Arizona – TBA
Houston at BYU – TBA
Kansas at Baylor – TBA
Kansas State at Iowa State – TBA
TCU at Cincinnati – TBA
West Virginia at Texas Tech – TBA
Off: None
BIG TEN
Friday, Nov. 29
Minnesota at Wisconsin – 12pm, CBS/Paramount+
Nebraska at Iowa – 7:30pm, NBC/Peacock
Saturday, Nov. 30
Illinois vs. Northwestern* – 12pm, BTN
Michigan at Ohio State – 12pm, FOX
Fresno State at UCLA – 3:30pm, BTN
Maryland at Penn State – 3:30pm, BTN
Rutgers at Michigan State – 3:30pm, FS1
Notre Dame at USC – 3:30/7/7:30pm, TV TBA
Purdue at Indiana – 3:30/7/7:30pm, TV TBA
Washington at Oregon – 3:30/7/7:30pm, TV TBA
* at Wrigley Field, Chicago, IL
Off: None
CONFERENCE USA
Friday, Nov. 29
Liberty at Sam Houston – 3:30pm, CBSSN
Saturday, Nov. 30
MTSU at FIU – 2pm, ESPN+
Jax State at WKU – 4pm, ESPNU
Kennesaw St. at LA Tech – 4pm, ESPN+
UTEP at NM State – 4pm, ESPN+
Off: None
INDEPENDENTS
Saturday, Nov. 30
UConn at UMass – 12pm, ESPN+
Notre Dame at USC – 3:30/7/7:30pm, TV TBA
Off: None
MAC
Tuesday, Nov. 26
Kent State at Buffalo – 7pm, ESPN2/ESPN+
Toledo at Akron – 7pm, ESPN2/ESPN+
Friday, Nov. 29
Ball State at Ohio – 12pm, ESPNU/CBSSN
Miami OH at BGSU – 12pm, ESPNU/CBSSN
Saturday, Nov. 30
Central Michigan at NIU – TBA
EMU at WMU – TBA
Off: None
MOUNTAIN WEST
Friday, Nov. 29
Oregon St. at Boise St. – 12pm, FOX
Utah St. at Colorado St. – 3:30pm, FS1
Stanford at San Jose St. – 4pm, CBS/Paramount+
Saturday, Nov. 30
Fresno State at UCLA – 3:30pm, BTN
Wyoming at Washington St. – 6:30pm, The CW
Nevada at UNLV – 8pm, CBSSN
Air Force at San Diego St. – 10:30pm, FS1
New Mexico at Hawaii – 11pm, Spectrum PPV
Off: None
PAC-12
Friday, Nov. 29
Oregon State at Boise State – 12pm, FOX
Saturday, Nov. 30
Wyoming at Washington St. – 6:30pm, The CW
Off: None
SEC
Friday, Nov. 29
Mississippi St. at Ole Miss – 3:30pm, ABC/ESPN+
Georgia Tech at Georgia – 7:30pm, ABC/ESPN+
Saturday, Nov. 30
Louisville at Kentucky – 12pm, SECN
South Carolina at Clemson – 12pm, ESPN
Tennessee at Vanderbilt – 12pm, ABC/ESPN+
Auburn at Alabama – 3:30pm, ABC/ESPN+
Arkansas at Missouri – 3:30pm, SECN
Oklahoma at LSU – 7pm, ESPN
Florida at Florida State – 7 or 7:30pm, ESPN2
Texas at Texas A&M – 7:30pm, ABC/ESPN+
Off: None
SUN BELT
Friday, Nov. 29
Texas St. at South Alabama – 3:30pm, ESPN+
Saturday, Nov. 30
Louisiana at ULM – 12pm, ESPNU
CCU at Georgia State – 2pm, ESPN+
Southern Miss at Troy – 2pm, ESPN+
ODU at Arkansas State – 3pm, ESPN+
App State at Georgia Southern – 6pm, ESPN+
Marshall at James Madison – 8pm, ESPNU
Off: None
Go CBS! Go CBS! Go CBS!
On Friday, November 29th, the sun will rise in Boise at 7:56 AM. Kickoff is at 10 AM. That just seems way to early to me.
This is another reason why Boise should consider moving back to Pacific Time Zone, because the tv networks would be less likely to schedule a 9 AM kickoff.
Dan why do you always comment about who CBS is showing? What’s the fascination about them?
I have an idea for a compromise.
Starting next year, CBS, Fox and NBC rotate having first Big Ten pick all season long rather than on a week-by-week basis.
This means UM-OSU would alternate between the networks and time slots every year.