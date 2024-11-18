search

College football schedule: TV selections for November 30, 2024

By Kevin Kelley - November 18, 2024
College football schedule TV selections for the weekend of November 30, 2024 will be made today. Selections will be made by the four power conferences, while some Group of Five games will also be set.

A few games could be held under the six-day option. If held, those kickoff times and/or TV will be finalized no later than Sunday, Nov. 24. Selections will be updated below as they are announced, which is usually between 11:00am and 4:00pm ET.

College football schedule: Week 14 TV selections

*All times Eastern.

ACC

Friday, Nov. 29
Stanford at San Jose St. – 4pm, CBS/Paramount+
Georgia Tech at Georgia – 7:30pm, ABC/ESPN+

Saturday, Nov. 30
South Carolina at Clemson – 12pm, ESPN
Duke at Wake Forest – 12pm, ACCN
Louisville at Kentucky – 12pm, SECN
Pitt at Boston College – 3pm, The CW
Miami at Syracuse – 3:30pm, ESPN
California at SMU – 3:30pm, ESPN2
NC State at North Carolina – 3:30pm, ACCN
Florida at Florida State – 7 or 7:30pm, ESPN2
Virginia at Virginia Tech – 8pm, ACCN

Off: None

AMERICAN

Thursday, Nov. 28
Memphis at Tulane – 7:30pm, ESPN

Friday, Nov. 29
Navy at East Carolina – 12pm, ESPN

Saturday, Nov. 30
North Texas at Temple – 12pm, ESPN+
UTSA at Army – 12pm, CBSSN
USF at Rice – 2pm, ESPN+
Florida Atlantic at Tulsa – 3:30pm, ESPN+
UAB at Charlotte – 3:30pm, ESPN+

Off: None

BIG 12

Friday, Nov. 29
Oklahoma St. at Colorado – 12pm, ABC/ESPN+
Utah at UCF – 8pm, FOX

Saturday, Nov. 30
Arizona State at Arizona – TBA
Houston at BYU – TBA
Kansas at Baylor – TBA
Kansas State at Iowa State – TBA
TCU at Cincinnati – TBA
West Virginia at Texas Tech – TBA

Off: None

BIG TEN

Friday, Nov. 29
Minnesota at Wisconsin – 12pm, CBS/Paramount+
Nebraska at Iowa – 7:30pm, NBC/Peacock

Saturday, Nov. 30
Illinois vs. Northwestern* – 12pm, BTN
Michigan at Ohio State – 12pm, FOX
Fresno State at UCLA – 3:30pm, BTN
Maryland at Penn State – 3:30pm, BTN
Rutgers at Michigan State – 3:30pm, FS1
Notre Dame at USC – 3:30/7/7:30pm, TV TBA
Purdue at Indiana – 3:30/7/7:30pm, TV TBA
Washington at Oregon – 3:30/7/7:30pm, TV TBA

* at Wrigley Field, Chicago, IL

Off: None

CONFERENCE USA

Friday, Nov. 29
Liberty at Sam Houston – 3:30pm, CBSSN

Saturday, Nov. 30
MTSU at FIU – 2pm, ESPN+
Jax State at WKU – 4pm, ESPNU
Kennesaw St. at LA Tech – 4pm, ESPN+
UTEP at NM State – 4pm, ESPN+

Off: None

INDEPENDENTS

Saturday, Nov. 30
UConn at UMass – 12pm, ESPN+
Notre Dame at USC – 3:30/7/7:30pm, TV TBA

Off: None

MAC

Tuesday, Nov. 26
Kent State at Buffalo – 7pm, ESPN2/ESPN+
Toledo at Akron – 7pm, ESPN2/ESPN+

Friday, Nov. 29
Ball State at Ohio – 12pm, ESPNU/CBSSN
Miami OH at BGSU – 12pm, ESPNU/CBSSN

Saturday, Nov. 30
Central Michigan at NIU – TBA
EMU at WMU – TBA

Off: None

MOUNTAIN WEST

Friday, Nov. 29
Oregon St. at Boise St. – 12pm, FOX
Utah St. at Colorado St. – 3:30pm, FS1
Stanford at San Jose St. – 4pm, CBS/Paramount+

Saturday, Nov. 30
Fresno State at UCLA – 3:30pm, BTN
Wyoming at Washington St. – 6:30pm, The CW
Nevada at UNLV – 8pm, CBSSN
Air Force at San Diego St. – 10:30pm, FS1
New Mexico at Hawaii – 11pm, Spectrum PPV

Off: None

PAC-12

Friday, Nov. 29
Oregon State at Boise State – 12pm, FOX

Saturday, Nov. 30
Wyoming at Washington St. – 6:30pm, The CW

Off: None

SEC

Friday, Nov. 29
Mississippi St. at Ole Miss – 3:30pm, ABC/ESPN+
Georgia Tech at Georgia – 7:30pm, ABC/ESPN+

Saturday, Nov. 30
Louisville at Kentucky – 12pm, SECN
South Carolina at Clemson – 12pm, ESPN
Tennessee at Vanderbilt – 12pm, ABC/ESPN+
Auburn at Alabama – 3:30pm, ABC/ESPN+
Arkansas at Missouri – 3:30pm, SECN
Oklahoma at LSU – 7pm, ESPN
Florida at Florida State – 7 or 7:30pm, ESPN2
Texas at Texas A&M – 7:30pm, ABC/ESPN+

Off: None

SUN BELT

Friday, Nov. 29
Texas St. at South Alabama – 3:30pm, ESPN+

Saturday, Nov. 30
Louisiana at ULM – 12pm, ESPNU
CCU at Georgia State – 2pm, ESPN+
Southern Miss at Troy – 2pm, ESPN+
ODU at Arkansas State – 3pm, ESPN+
App State at Georgia Southern – 6pm, ESPN+
Marshall at James Madison – 8pm, ESPNU

Off: None

