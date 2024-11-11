College football schedule: TV selections for November 23, 2024

College football schedule TV selections for the weekend of November 23, 2024 will be made today. Selections will be made by the four power conferences, while some Group of Five games will also be set.
A few games could be held under the six-day option. If held, those kickoff times and/or TV will be finalized no later than Sunday, Nov. 17. Selections will be updated below as they are announced, which is usually between 11:00am and 4:00pm ET.
College football schedule: Week 13 TV selections
*All times Eastern.
ACC
Thursday, Nov. 21
NC State at Georgia Tech – 7:30pm ESPN
Saturday, Nov. 23
Wake Forest at Miami – 12pm, ESPN
SMU at Virginia – 12pm, ESPN2
UConn at Syracuse – 12pm, ACCN
UNC at Boston College – 12pm, The CW
Charleston Southern at FSU – 1:30pm, ACCNX
Pitt at Louisville – 3 or 4pm, ESPN2
Stanford at California – 3:30pm, ACCN
The Citadel at Clemson – 3:30pm, The CW
Virginia Tech at Duke – 8pm, ACCN
Off: None
AMERICAN
Friday, Nov. 22
Temple at UTSA – 7pm, ESPN2
Saturday, Nov. 23
Rice at UAB – 2pm, ESPN+
Charlotte at Florida Atlantic – 3pm, ESPN+
East Carolina at North Texas – 3:30pm, ESPN+
Tulsa at USF – 3:30pm. ESPN+
Army vs Notre Dame* – 7:30pm, NBC/Peacock
* at Yankee Stadium – Bronx, NY
Off: Memphis, Navy, Tulane
BIG 12
Saturday, Nov, 23
BYU at Arizona St. – 3:30pm, ESPN
Colorado at Kansas – 3:30pm, FOX
Arizona at TCU – TBA 11/17
Baylor at Houston – TBA 11/17
Cincinnati at Kansas St. – TBA 11/17
Iowa State at Utah – TBA 11/17
Texas Tech at Oklahoma St. – TBA 11/17
UCF at West Virginia – TBA 11/17
Off: None
BIG TEN
Friday, Nov. 22
Purdue at Michigan St. – 8pm, FOX
Saturday, Nov. 23
Indiana at Ohio State – 12pm, FOX
Illinois at Rutgers – 12pm, Peacock
Iowa at Maryland – 12pm, BTN
Penn State at Minnesota – 3:30pm, CBS
Northwestern at Michigan – 3:30pm, FS1
Wisconsin at Nebraska – 3:30pm, BTN
USC at UCLA – 10:30pm, NBC
Off: Oregon, Washington
CONFERENCE USA
Saturday, Nov. 23
Sam Houston at Jax State – 12pm, CBSSN
UTEP at Tennessee – 1pm, SECN+/ESPN+
WKU at Liberty – 1pm, ESPN+
NM State at MTSU – 2:30pm, ESPN+
FIU at Kennesaw State – 3pm, ESPN+
LA Tech at Arkansas – 4pm, SECN+/ESPN+
Off: None
INDEPENDENTS
Saturday, Nov. 23
UConn at Syracuse – 12pm, ACCN
UMass at Georgia – 12:45pm, SECN
Army vs Notre Dame* – 7:30pm, NBC/Peacock
* at Yankee Stadium – Bronx, NY
Off: None
MAC
Tuesday, Nov. 19
Akron at Kent St. – 7/7:30/8pm, ESPN/2/U/CBSSN
NIU at Miami OH – 7/7:30/8pm, ESPN/2/U/CBSSN
WMU at CMU – 7/7:30/8pm, ESPN/2/U/CBSSN
Wednesday, Nov. 20
Buffalo at EMU – 7pm, ESPN2/ESPNU
Ohio at Toledo – 7pm, ESPN2/ESPNU
Saturday, Nov. 23
Bowling Green at Ball State – 2pm, ESPN+
Off: None
MOUNTAIN WEST
Friday, Nov. 22
UNLV at San Jose St. – 10pm, FS1
Saturday, Nov. 23
San Diego St. at Utah St. – 3:30pm, CBSSN
Boise St. at Wyoming – 7pm, CBSSN
Air Force at Nevada – 10:30pm, FS1
Colorado St. at Fresno St. – 10:30pm, CBSSN
Off: Hawaii, New Mexico
PAC-12
Saturday, Nov. 23
Washington St. at Oregon St. – 7pm, The CW
Off: None
SEC
Saturday, Nov. 23
Ole Miss at Florida – 12pm, ABC/ESPN+
UMass at Georgia – 12:45pm, SECN
UTEP at Tennessee – 1pm, SECN+/ESPN+
Kentucky at Texas – 3:30pm, ABC/ESPN+
LA Tech at Arkansas – 4pm, SECN+/ESPN+
Wofford at South Carolina – 4pm, SECN+/ESPN+
Missouri at Mississippi St. – 4:15pm, SECN
Alabama at Oklahoma – 7:30pm, ABC/ESPN+
TAMU at Auburn – 7:30/7:45pm, ESPN or SECN
Vanderbilt at LSU – 7:30/7:45pm, ESPN or SECN
Off: None
SUN BELT
Saturday, Nov. 23
James Madison at App State – 2:30pm, ESPN+
ULM at Arkansas State – 3pm, ESPN+
South Alabama at Southern Miss – 3pm, ESPN+
Ga. Southern at CCU – 3:30pm, ESPNU or ESPN+
Troy at Louisiana – 5pm, ESPN+
Georgia State at Texas State – 7pm, ESPN+
Marshall at Old Dominion – 7:30pm, ESPNU
Off: None
FOOTBALL SCHEDULES
- College Football Schedule (FBS)
- College Football TV Schedule (FBS & FCS)
Here is My educated guess on week 13 Big Ten games
Indiana at Ohio State Noon FOX
Penn State at Minnesota Noon FS1
Northwestern at Michigan Noon BTN
Illinois at Rutgers 3:30PM CBS/BTN or 7:00PM Peacock
Iowa at Maryland 3:30PM CBS/BTN or 7:00PM Peacock
Wisconsin at Nebraska 3:30PM CBS/BTN or 7:00PM Peacock
USC at UCLA 10:15PM NBC
NBC doing a coast-to-coast doubleheader. Notre Dame vs Army in New York at 7pm and then USC-UCLA on the west coast at 10:30. That is an interesting selection. Guessing SNL was going to be a repeat that night and so the network decided to show a game instead. Like it!