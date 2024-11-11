College football schedule: TV selections for November 23, 2024

College football schedule TV selections for the weekend of November 23, 2024 will be made today. Selections will be made by the four power conferences, while some Group of Five games will also be set.

A few games could be held under the six-day option. If held, those kickoff times and/or TV will be finalized no later than Sunday, Nov. 17. Selections will be updated below as they are announced, which is usually between 11:00am and 4:00pm ET.

College football schedule: Week 13 TV selections

*All times Eastern.

ACC



Thursday, Nov. 21

NC State at Georgia Tech – 7:30pm ESPN

Saturday, Nov. 23

Wake Forest at Miami – 12pm, ESPN

SMU at Virginia – 12pm, ESPN2

UConn at Syracuse – 12pm, ACCN

UNC at Boston College – 12pm, The CW

Charleston Southern at FSU – 1:30pm, ACCNX

Pitt at Louisville – 3 or 4pm, ESPN2

Stanford at California – 3:30pm, ACCN

The Citadel at Clemson – 3:30pm, The CW

Virginia Tech at Duke – 8pm, ACCN

Off: None

AMERICAN

Friday, Nov. 22

Temple at UTSA – 7pm, ESPN2

Saturday, Nov. 23

Rice at UAB – 2pm, ESPN+

Charlotte at Florida Atlantic – 3pm, ESPN+

East Carolina at North Texas – 3:30pm, ESPN+

Tulsa at USF – 3:30pm. ESPN+

Army vs Notre Dame* – 7:30pm, NBC/Peacock

* at Yankee Stadium – Bronx, NY

Off: Memphis, Navy, Tulane

BIG 12

Saturday, Nov, 23

BYU at Arizona St. – 3:30pm, ESPN

Colorado at Kansas – 3:30pm, FOX

Arizona at TCU – TBA 11/17

Baylor at Houston – TBA 11/17

Cincinnati at Kansas St. – TBA 11/17

Iowa State at Utah – TBA 11/17

Texas Tech at Oklahoma St. – TBA 11/17

UCF at West Virginia – TBA 11/17

Off: None

BIG TEN

Friday, Nov. 22

Purdue at Michigan St. – 8pm, FOX

Saturday, Nov. 23

Indiana at Ohio State – 12pm, FOX

Illinois at Rutgers – 12pm, Peacock

Iowa at Maryland – 12pm, BTN

Penn State at Minnesota – 3:30pm, CBS

Northwestern at Michigan – 3:30pm, FS1

Wisconsin at Nebraska – 3:30pm, BTN

USC at UCLA – 10:30pm, NBC

Off: Oregon, Washington

CONFERENCE USA

Saturday, Nov. 23

Sam Houston at Jax State – 12pm, CBSSN

UTEP at Tennessee – 1pm, SECN+/ESPN+

WKU at Liberty – 1pm, ESPN+

NM State at MTSU – 2:30pm, ESPN+

FIU at Kennesaw State – 3pm, ESPN+

LA Tech at Arkansas – 4pm, SECN+/ESPN+

Off: None

INDEPENDENTS

Saturday, Nov. 23

UConn at Syracuse – 12pm, ACCN

UMass at Georgia – 12:45pm, SECN

Army vs Notre Dame* – 7:30pm, NBC/Peacock

* at Yankee Stadium – Bronx, NY

Off: None

MAC

Tuesday, Nov. 19

Akron at Kent St. – 7/7:30/8pm, ESPN/2/U/CBSSN

NIU at Miami OH – 7/7:30/8pm, ESPN/2/U/CBSSN

WMU at CMU – 7/7:30/8pm, ESPN/2/U/CBSSN

Wednesday, Nov. 20

Buffalo at EMU – 7pm, ESPN2/ESPNU

Ohio at Toledo – 7pm, ESPN2/ESPNU

Saturday, Nov. 23

Bowling Green at Ball State – 2pm, ESPN+

Off: None

MOUNTAIN WEST

Friday, Nov. 22

UNLV at San Jose St. – 10pm, FS1

Saturday, Nov. 23

San Diego St. at Utah St. – 3:30pm, CBSSN

Boise St. at Wyoming – 7pm, CBSSN

Air Force at Nevada – 10:30pm, FS1

Colorado St. at Fresno St. – 10:30pm, CBSSN

Off: Hawaii, New Mexico

PAC-12

Saturday, Nov. 23

Washington St. at Oregon St. – 7pm, The CW

Off: None

SEC

Saturday, Nov. 23

Ole Miss at Florida – 12pm, ABC/ESPN+

UMass at Georgia – 12:45pm, SECN

UTEP at Tennessee – 1pm, SECN+/ESPN+

Kentucky at Texas – 3:30pm, ABC/ESPN+

LA Tech at Arkansas – 4pm, SECN+/ESPN+

Wofford at South Carolina – 4pm, SECN+/ESPN+

Missouri at Mississippi St. – 4:15pm, SECN

Alabama at Oklahoma – 7:30pm, ABC/ESPN+

TAMU at Auburn – 7:30/7:45pm, ESPN or SECN

Vanderbilt at LSU – 7:30/7:45pm, ESPN or SECN

Off: None

SUN BELT

Saturday, Nov. 23

James Madison at App State – 2:30pm, ESPN+

ULM at Arkansas State – 3pm, ESPN+

South Alabama at Southern Miss – 3pm, ESPN+

Ga. Southern at CCU – 3:30pm, ESPNU or ESPN+

Troy at Louisiana – 5pm, ESPN+

Georgia State at Texas State – 7pm, ESPN+

Marshall at Old Dominion – 7:30pm, ESPNU

Off: None

