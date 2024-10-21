College football schedule: TV selections for November 2, 2024

College football schedule TV selections for the weekend of November 2, 2024 will be made today. Selections will be made by the four power conferences, while some Group of Five games will also be set.
A few games could be held under the six-day option. If held, those kickoff times and/or TV will be finalized no later than Sunday, Oct. 27. Selections will be updated below as they are announced, which is usually between 11:00am ET and 4:00pm ET.
College football schedule: Week 10 TV selections
*All times Eastern.
ACC
Saturday, Nov. 2
Duke at Miami FL – TBA 10/27
Louisville at Clemson – TBA 10/27
North Carolina at Florida State – TBA 10/27
Pitt at SMU – TBA 10/27
Stanford at NC State – TBA 10/27
Virginia Tech at Syracuse – TBA 10/27
Off: Boston College, California, Georgia Tech, Virginia, Wake Forest
AMERICAN
Thursday, Oct. 31
Tulane at Charlotte – 7:30pm, ESPN
Friday, Nov. 1
USF at Florida Atlantic – 7:30pm, ESPN2
Saturday, Nov. 2
Air Force at Army – 12pm, CBS/Paramount+
Navy at Rice – TBA
Memphis at UTSA – TBA
Tulsa at UAB – TBA
Off: East Carolina, North Texas, Temple
BIG 12
Saturday, Nov. 2
Arizona at UCF – TBA
Arizona St. at Oklahoma St. – TBA
Kansas State at Houston – TBA
TCU at Baylor – TBA
Texas Tech at Iowa State – TBA
Off: BYU, Cincinnati, Colorado, Kansas, Utah, West Virginia
BIG TEN
Saturday, Nov. 2
USC at Washington – 3:30/4/7:30pm, TV TBA
Oregon at Michigan – TBA
Indiana at Michigan State – TBA
Minnesota at Illinois – TBA
Northwestern at Purdue – TBA
Ohio State at Penn State – TBA
UCLA at Nebraska – TBA
Wisconsin at Iowa – TBA
Off: Maryland, Rutgers
CONFERENCE USA
Tuesday, Oct. 29
New Mexico State at FIU – 7pm, CBSSN
LA Tech at Sam Houston – 8pm, ESPNU
Wednesday, Oct. 30
Jax State at Liberty – 7pm, CBSSN
Kennesaw State at WKU – 7:30pm, ESPN2
Saturday, Nov. 2
Middle Tennessee at UTEP – 3:30pm, CBSSN
Off: None
INDEPENDENTS
Friday, Nov. 1
Georgia State at UConn – 7pm, CBSSN
Saturday, Nov. 2
UMass at Mississippi St. – 4:15pm, SECN
Off: Notre Dame
MAC
Saturday, Nov. 2
Buffalo at Akron – TBA
Toledo at EMU – TBA
Off: Ball State, Bowling Green, CMU, Kent State, Miami OH, NIU, Ohio, WMU
MOUNTAIN WEST
Friday, Nov. 1
San Diego St. at Boise St. – 8pm, FS1
Saturday, Nov. 2
Air Force at Army – 12pm, CBS/Paramount+
Wyoming at New Mexico – 4pm, truTV/Max
Hawaii at Fresno St. – 7pm, CBS47/Spectrum PPV
Colorado St. at Nevada – 8pm, CBSSN
Off: San Jose State, UNLV, Utah State
PAC-12
No games.
Off: Oregon State, Washington State
SEC
Saturday, Nov. 2
Ole Miss at Arkansas – 12-1pm, TV TBA
Vanderbilt at Auburn – 12-1pm, TV TBA
Maine at Oklahoma – 2:30pm, SECN+/ESPN+
Florida vs Georgia (in Jax) – 3:30pm, ABC/ESPN+
UMass at Mississippi St. – 4:15pm, SECN
Kentucky at Tennessee – 6-8pm, TV TBA
Texas A&M at South Carolina – 6-8pm, TV TBA
Off: Alabama, LSU, Missouri, Texas
SUN BELT
Tuesday, Oct. 29
Louisiana at Texas State – 7:30pm, ESPN2
Friday, Nov. 1
Georgia State at UConn – 7pm, CBSSN
Saturday, Nov. 2
Coastal Carolina at Troy – TBA
Ga. Southern at South Alabama – TBA
ODI at App State – TBA
ULM at Marshall – TBA
Off: Arkansas State, James Madison, Southern Miss
Looking forward as always which Big Ten game will be shown on CBS also a fan of To Be Announced.
4:00PM ET 1:00PM PT Is excellent Canidate for USC at Washington.