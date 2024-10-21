College football schedule: TV selections for November 2, 2024

College football schedule TV selections for the weekend of November 2, 2024 will be made today. Selections will be made by the four power conferences, while some Group of Five games will also be set.

A few games could be held under the six-day option. If held, those kickoff times and/or TV will be finalized no later than Sunday, Oct. 27. Selections will be updated below as they are announced, which is usually between 11:00am ET and 4:00pm ET.

College football schedule: Week 10 TV selections

*All times Eastern.

ACC



Saturday, Nov. 2

Duke at Miami FL – TBA 10/27

Louisville at Clemson – TBA 10/27

North Carolina at Florida State – TBA 10/27

Pitt at SMU – TBA 10/27

Stanford at NC State – TBA 10/27

Virginia Tech at Syracuse – TBA 10/27

Off: Boston College, California, Georgia Tech, Virginia, Wake Forest

AMERICAN

Thursday, Oct. 31

Tulane at Charlotte – 7:30pm, ESPN

Friday, Nov. 1

USF at Florida Atlantic – 7:30pm, ESPN2

Saturday, Nov. 2

Air Force at Army – 12pm, CBS/Paramount+

Navy at Rice – TBA

Memphis at UTSA – TBA

Tulsa at UAB – TBA

Off: East Carolina, North Texas, Temple

BIG 12

Saturday, Nov. 2

Arizona at UCF – TBA

Arizona St. at Oklahoma St. – TBA

Kansas State at Houston – TBA

TCU at Baylor – TBA

Texas Tech at Iowa State – TBA

Off: BYU, Cincinnati, Colorado, Kansas, Utah, West Virginia

BIG TEN

Saturday, Nov. 2

USC at Washington – 3:30/4/7:30pm, TV TBA

Oregon at Michigan – TBA

Indiana at Michigan State – TBA

Minnesota at Illinois – TBA

Northwestern at Purdue – TBA

Ohio State at Penn State – TBA

UCLA at Nebraska – TBA

Wisconsin at Iowa – TBA

Off: Maryland, Rutgers

CONFERENCE USA

Tuesday, Oct. 29

New Mexico State at FIU – 7pm, CBSSN

LA Tech at Sam Houston – 8pm, ESPNU

Wednesday, Oct. 30

Jax State at Liberty – 7pm, CBSSN

Kennesaw State at WKU – 7:30pm, ESPN2

Saturday, Nov. 2

Middle Tennessee at UTEP – 3:30pm, CBSSN

Off: None

INDEPENDENTS

Friday, Nov. 1

Georgia State at UConn – 7pm, CBSSN

Saturday, Nov. 2

UMass at Mississippi St. – 4:15pm, SECN

Off: Notre Dame

MAC

Saturday, Nov. 2

Buffalo at Akron – TBA

Toledo at EMU – TBA

Off: Ball State, Bowling Green, CMU, Kent State, Miami OH, NIU, Ohio, WMU

MOUNTAIN WEST

Friday, Nov. 1

San Diego St. at Boise St. – 8pm, FS1

Saturday, Nov. 2

Air Force at Army – 12pm, CBS/Paramount+

Wyoming at New Mexico – 4pm, truTV/Max

Hawaii at Fresno St. – 7pm, CBS47/Spectrum PPV

Colorado St. at Nevada – 8pm, CBSSN

Off: San Jose State, UNLV, Utah State

PAC-12

No games.

Off: Oregon State, Washington State

SEC

Saturday, Nov. 2

Ole Miss at Arkansas – 12-1pm, TV TBA

Vanderbilt at Auburn – 12-1pm, TV TBA

Maine at Oklahoma – 2:30pm, SECN+/ESPN+

Florida vs Georgia (in Jax) – 3:30pm, ABC/ESPN+

UMass at Mississippi St. – 4:15pm, SECN

Kentucky at Tennessee – 6-8pm, TV TBA

Texas A&M at South Carolina – 6-8pm, TV TBA

Off: Alabama, LSU, Missouri, Texas

SUN BELT

Tuesday, Oct. 29

Louisiana at Texas State – 7:30pm, ESPN2

Friday, Nov. 1

Georgia State at UConn – 7pm, CBSSN

Saturday, Nov. 2

Coastal Carolina at Troy – TBA

Ga. Southern at South Alabama – TBA

ODI at App State – TBA

ULM at Marshall – TBA

Off: Arkansas State, James Madison, Southern Miss

