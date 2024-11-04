College football schedule: TV selections for November 16, 2024

College football schedule TV selections for the weekend of November 16, 2024 will be made today. Selections will be made by the four power conferences, while some Group of Five games will also be set.

A few games could be held under the six-day option. If held, those kickoff times and/or TV will be finalized no later than Sunday, Nov. 10. Selections will be updated below as they are announced, which is usually between 11:00am and 4:00pm ET.

College football schedule: Week 12 TV selections

*All times Eastern.

ACC



Saturday, Nov. 16

Clemson at Pitt – 12pm, ESPN

Syracuse at California – 3pm, The CW

Boston College at SMU – 3:30pm, ESPN

Louisville at Stanford – 3:30pm, ACCN

Virginia at Notre Dame – 3:30pm, NBC

Wake Forest at UNC – 8pm, ACCN

Off: Duke, Florida State, Georgia Tech, Miami, NC State, Virginia Tech

AMERICAN

Thursday, Nov. 14

East Carolina at Tulsa – 7:30pm, ESPN

Friday, Nov. 15

North Texas at UTSA – 8pm, ESPN2

Saturday, Nov. 16

Tulane at Navy – 12pm, ESPN2

Florida Atlantic at Temple – 2pm, ESPN+

USF at Charlotte – 3:30pm, ESPN+

UAB at Memphis – 8pm, ESPN2

Off: Army, Rice

BIG 12

Friday, Nov. 15

Houston at Arizona – 10:15pm, FS1

Saturday, Nov. 16

Utah at Colorado – 12pm, FOX

Baylor at West Virginia – 4pm, ESPN2

Cincinnati at Iowa State – 7 or 8pm, TV TBA

Arizona State at K-State – 7 or 8pm, TV TBA

Kansas at BYU – 10:15pm, ESPN

Off: Oklahoma State, TCU, Texas Tech, UCF

BIG TEN

Friday, Nov. 15

UCLA at Washington – 9pm, FOX

Saturday, Nov. 16

Ohio St. at Northwestern* – 12pm, BTN

Michigan State at Illinois – 2:30pm, FS1

Penn St. at Purdue – 3:30pm, CBS/Paramount+

Nebraska at USC – 4pm, FOX

Rutgers at Maryland – 6pm, FS1

Oregon at Wisconsin – 7:30pm, NBC/Peacock

*at Wrigley Field – Chicago, IL

Off: Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Minnesota,

CONFERENCE USA

Saturday, Nov. 16

Liberty at UMass – 12pm, ESPN+

Louisiana Tech at WKU – 12pm, CBSSN

FIU at Jax State – 2pm, ESPN+

Sam Houston at Kennesaw St. – 3pm, ESPN+

NM State at Texas A&M – 7:45pm, SECN

Off: Middle Tennessee, UTEP

INDEPENDENTS

Saturday, Nov. 16

Liberty at UMass – 12pm, ESPN+

Virginia at Notre Dame – 3:30pm, NBC/Peacock

Off: UConn

MAC

Tuesday, Nov. 12

Ball State at Buffalo – 7pm, ESPN2/U/CBSSN

CMU at Toledo – 7pm, ESPN2/U/CBSSN

WMU at Bowling Green – 7pm, ESPN2/U/CBSSN

Wednesday, Nov. 13

Akron at NIU – 7pm, ESPN2/U/CBSSN

MEMU at Ohio – 7pm, ESPN2/U/CBSSN

Kent State at Miami OH – 7pm, ESPN2/U/CBSSN

Off: None

MOUNTAIN WEST

Friday, Nov. 15

Wyoming at Colorado St. – 8pm, CBSSN

Saturday, Nov. 16

Hawaii at Utah St. – 3pm, Spectrum PPV

Oregon St. at Air Force – 3:30pm, CBSSN

Boise St. at San Jose St. – 7pm, CBSSN

Washington St. at New Mexico – 9:30pm, FS1

San Diego St. at UNLV – 10:30pm, CBSSN

Off: Fresno State, Nevada

PAC-12

Saturday, Nov. 16

Oregon St. at Air Force – 3:30pm, CBSSN

Washington St. at New Mexico – 9:30pm, FS1

Off: None

SEC

Saturday, Nov. 16

Texas at Arkansas – 12pm, ABC/ESPN+

ULM at Auburn – 12:45pm, SECN

Murray St. at Kentucky – 1:30pm, SECN+/ESPN+

Mercer at Alabama – 2pm, SECN+/ESPN+

LSU at Florida – 3:30pm, ABC/ESPN+

Missouri at S. Carolina – 4:15pm, SECN

Tennessee at Georgia – 7:30pm, ABC/ESPN+

NM State at Texas A&M – 7:45pm, SECN

Off: Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Oklahoma, Vanderbilt

SUN BELT

Saturday, Nov. 16

ULM at Auburn – 12:45pm, SECN

Coastal Carolina at Marshall – 1pm, ESPN+

Troy at Georgia Southern – 4pm, ESPN+

JMU at ODU – 4pm, ESPNU

Arkansas St. at Georgia St. – 5pm, ESPN+

South Alabama at Louisiana – 7pm, ESPN+

Southern Miss at Texas St. – 7pm, ESPN+

Off: App State

