College football schedule: TV selections for November 16, 2024

College football schedule TV selections for the weekend of November 16, 2024 will be made today. Selections will be made by the four power conferences, while some Group of Five games will also be set.
A few games could be held under the six-day option. If held, those kickoff times and/or TV will be finalized no later than Sunday, Nov. 10. Selections will be updated below as they are announced, which is usually between 11:00am and 4:00pm ET.
College football schedule: Week 12 TV selections
*All times Eastern.
ACC
Saturday, Nov. 16
Clemson at Pitt – 12pm, ESPN
Syracuse at California – 3pm, The CW
Boston College at SMU – 3:30pm, ESPN
Louisville at Stanford – 3:30pm, ACCN
Virginia at Notre Dame – 3:30pm, NBC
Wake Forest at UNC – 8pm, ACCN
Off: Duke, Florida State, Georgia Tech, Miami, NC State, Virginia Tech
AMERICAN
Thursday, Nov. 14
East Carolina at Tulsa – 7:30pm, ESPN
Friday, Nov. 15
North Texas at UTSA – 8pm, ESPN2
Saturday, Nov. 16
Tulane at Navy – 12pm, ESPN2
Florida Atlantic at Temple – 2pm, ESPN+
USF at Charlotte – 3:30pm, ESPN+
UAB at Memphis – 8pm, ESPN2
Off: Army, Rice
BIG 12
Friday, Nov. 15
Houston at Arizona – 10:15pm, FS1
Saturday, Nov. 16
Utah at Colorado – 12pm, FOX
Baylor at West Virginia – 4pm, ESPN2
Cincinnati at Iowa State – 7 or 8pm, TV TBA
Arizona State at K-State – 7 or 8pm, TV TBA
Kansas at BYU – 10:15pm, ESPN
Off: Oklahoma State, TCU, Texas Tech, UCF
BIG TEN
Friday, Nov. 15
UCLA at Washington – 9pm, FOX
Saturday, Nov. 16
Ohio St. at Northwestern* – 12pm, BTN
Michigan State at Illinois – 2:30pm, FS1
Penn St. at Purdue – 3:30pm, CBS/Paramount+
Nebraska at USC – 4pm, FOX
Rutgers at Maryland – 6pm, FS1
Oregon at Wisconsin – 7:30pm, NBC/Peacock
*at Wrigley Field – Chicago, IL
Off: Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Minnesota,
CONFERENCE USA
Saturday, Nov. 16
Liberty at UMass – 12pm, ESPN+
Louisiana Tech at WKU – 12pm, CBSSN
FIU at Jax State – 2pm, ESPN+
Sam Houston at Kennesaw St. – 3pm, ESPN+
NM State at Texas A&M – 7:45pm, SECN
Off: Middle Tennessee, UTEP
INDEPENDENTS
Saturday, Nov. 16
Liberty at UMass – 12pm, ESPN+
Virginia at Notre Dame – 3:30pm, NBC/Peacock
Off: UConn
MAC
Tuesday, Nov. 12
Ball State at Buffalo – 7pm, ESPN2/U/CBSSN
CMU at Toledo – 7pm, ESPN2/U/CBSSN
WMU at Bowling Green – 7pm, ESPN2/U/CBSSN
Wednesday, Nov. 13
Akron at NIU – 7pm, ESPN2/U/CBSSN
MEMU at Ohio – 7pm, ESPN2/U/CBSSN
Kent State at Miami OH – 7pm, ESPN2/U/CBSSN
Off: None
MOUNTAIN WEST
Friday, Nov. 15
Wyoming at Colorado St. – 8pm, CBSSN
Saturday, Nov. 16
Hawaii at Utah St. – 3pm, Spectrum PPV
Oregon St. at Air Force – 3:30pm, CBSSN
Boise St. at San Jose St. – 7pm, CBSSN
Washington St. at New Mexico – 9:30pm, FS1
San Diego St. at UNLV – 10:30pm, CBSSN
Off: Fresno State, Nevada
PAC-12
Saturday, Nov. 16
Oregon St. at Air Force – 3:30pm, CBSSN
Washington St. at New Mexico – 9:30pm, FS1
Off: None
SEC
Saturday, Nov. 16
Texas at Arkansas – 12pm, ABC/ESPN+
ULM at Auburn – 12:45pm, SECN
Murray St. at Kentucky – 1:30pm, SECN+/ESPN+
Mercer at Alabama – 2pm, SECN+/ESPN+
LSU at Florida – 3:30pm, ABC/ESPN+
Missouri at S. Carolina – 4:15pm, SECN
Tennessee at Georgia – 7:30pm, ABC/ESPN+
NM State at Texas A&M – 7:45pm, SECN
Off: Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Oklahoma, Vanderbilt
SUN BELT
Saturday, Nov. 16
ULM at Auburn – 12:45pm, SECN
Coastal Carolina at Marshall – 1pm, ESPN+
Troy at Georgia Southern – 4pm, ESPN+
JMU at ODU – 4pm, ESPNU
Arkansas St. at Georgia St. – 5pm, ESPN+
South Alabama at Louisiana – 7pm, ESPN+
Southern Miss at Texas St. – 7pm, ESPN+
Off: App State
FOOTBALL SCHEDULES
- College Football Schedule (FBS)
- College Football TV Schedule (FBS & FCS)
I remain fully flexible about CBS in which big ten game that will be televised however it would be a treat to have CBS to show Northwestern vs Ohio State at 1060 West Addison also known as Wrigley Field.
Here is My timetable for CFB Week 12
Western Michigan at Bowling Green ESPN2/ESPNU/CBSSN Tuesday evening
Akron at Northern Illinois ESPN2/ESPNU/CBSSN Wednesday evening
East Carolina at Tulsa ESPN Thursday evening
UCLA at Washington FOX Friday evening
Ohio State vs Northwestern at 1060 West Addison (Wrigley Field) BTN Noon
Penn State at Purdue CBS 3:30PM
Tennessee at Georgia ABC 7:30PM
Kansas at BYU ESPN 10:30PM
Texas-Arkansas should be presented as if it was still 1969 to mark 55 years since the Game of the Century.
Z-Man fully agree with you buddy.