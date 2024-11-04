search

College football schedule: TV selections for November 16, 2024

By Kevin Kelley - November 4, 2024
College football schedule TV selections for the weekend of November 16, 2024 will be made today. Selections will be made by the four power conferences, while some Group of Five games will also be set.

A few games could be held under the six-day option. If held, those kickoff times and/or TV will be finalized no later than Sunday, Nov. 10. Selections will be updated below as they are announced, which is usually between 11:00am and 4:00pm ET.

College football schedule: Week 12 TV selections

*All times Eastern.

ACC

Saturday, Nov. 16
Clemson at Pitt – 12pm, ESPN
Syracuse at California – 3pm, The CW
Boston College at SMU – 3:30pm, ESPN
Louisville at Stanford – 3:30pm, ACCN
Virginia at Notre Dame – 3:30pm, NBC
Wake Forest at UNC – 8pm, ACCN

Off: Duke, Florida State, Georgia Tech, Miami, NC State, Virginia Tech

AMERICAN

Thursday, Nov. 14
East Carolina at Tulsa – 7:30pm, ESPN

Friday, Nov. 15
North Texas at UTSA – 8pm, ESPN2

Saturday, Nov. 16
Tulane at Navy – 12pm, ESPN2
Florida Atlantic at Temple – 2pm, ESPN+
USF at Charlotte – 3:30pm, ESPN+
UAB at Memphis – 8pm, ESPN2

Off: Army, Rice

BIG 12

Friday, Nov. 15
Houston at Arizona – 10:15pm, FS1

Saturday, Nov. 16
Utah at Colorado – 12pm, FOX
Baylor at West Virginia – 4pm, ESPN2
Cincinnati at Iowa State – 7 or 8pm, TV TBA
Arizona State at K-State – 7 or 8pm, TV TBA
Kansas at BYU – 10:15pm, ESPN

Off: Oklahoma State, TCU, Texas Tech, UCF

BIG TEN

Friday, Nov. 15
UCLA at Washington – 9pm, FOX

Saturday, Nov. 16
Ohio St. at Northwestern* – 12pm, BTN
Michigan State at Illinois – 2:30pm, FS1
Penn St. at Purdue – 3:30pm, CBS/Paramount+
Nebraska at USC – 4pm, FOX
Rutgers at Maryland – 6pm, FS1
Oregon at Wisconsin – 7:30pm, NBC/Peacock

*at Wrigley Field – Chicago, IL

Off: Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Minnesota, 

CONFERENCE USA

Saturday, Nov. 16
Liberty at UMass – 12pm, ESPN+
Louisiana Tech at WKU – 12pm, CBSSN
FIU at Jax State – 2pm, ESPN+
Sam Houston at Kennesaw St. – 3pm, ESPN+
NM State at Texas A&M – 7:45pm, SECN

Off: Middle Tennessee, UTEP

INDEPENDENTS

Saturday, Nov. 16
Liberty at UMass – 12pm, ESPN+
Virginia at Notre Dame – 3:30pm, NBC/Peacock

Off: UConn

MAC

Tuesday, Nov. 12
Ball State at Buffalo – 7pm, ESPN2/U/CBSSN
CMU at Toledo – 7pm, ESPN2/U/CBSSN
WMU at Bowling Green – 7pm, ESPN2/U/CBSSN

Wednesday, Nov. 13
Akron at NIU – 7pm, ESPN2/U/CBSSN
MEMU at Ohio – 7pm, ESPN2/U/CBSSN
Kent State at Miami OH – 7pm, ESPN2/U/CBSSN

Off: None

MOUNTAIN WEST

Friday, Nov. 15
Wyoming at Colorado St. – 8pm, CBSSN

Saturday, Nov. 16
Hawaii at Utah St. – 3pm, Spectrum PPV
Oregon St. at Air Force – 3:30pm, CBSSN
Boise St. at San Jose St. – 7pm, CBSSN
Washington St. at New Mexico – 9:30pm, FS1
San Diego St. at UNLV – 10:30pm, CBSSN

Off: Fresno State, Nevada

PAC-12

Saturday, Nov. 16
Oregon St. at Air Force – 3:30pm, CBSSN
Washington St. at New Mexico – 9:30pm, FS1

Off: None

SEC

Saturday, Nov. 16
Texas at Arkansas – 12pm, ABC/ESPN+
ULM at Auburn – 12:45pm, SECN
Murray St. at Kentucky – 1:30pm, SECN+/ESPN+
Mercer at Alabama – 2pm, SECN+/ESPN+
LSU at Florida – 3:30pm, ABC/ESPN+
Missouri at S. Carolina – 4:15pm, SECN
Tennessee at Georgia – 7:30pm, ABC/ESPN+
NM State at Texas A&M – 7:45pm, SECN

Off: Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Oklahoma, Vanderbilt

SUN BELT

Saturday, Nov. 16
ULM at Auburn – 12:45pm, SECN
Coastal Carolina at Marshall – 1pm, ESPN+
Troy at Georgia Southern – 4pm, ESPN+
JMU at ODU – 4pm, ESPNU
Arkansas St. at Georgia St. – 5pm, ESPN+
South Alabama at Louisiana – 7pm, ESPN+
Southern Miss at Texas St. – 7pm, ESPN+

Off: App State

Comments (4)

