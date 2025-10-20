search

College football schedule: TV selections for November 1, 2025

By Kevin Kelley - October 20, 2025
College football schedule TV selections for the weekend of November 1, 2025 will be made today. Selections will be made by the four power conferences, while some Group of Six games will also be set.

A few games could be held under the six-day option. If held, those kickoff times and/or TV will be finalized on Sunday, Oct. 26. The schedule below will be updated as kickoff times and TV are announced, which is usually between 11:00am ET and 2:00pm ET.

*All times Eastern.

ACC

Friday, Oct 31
North Carolina at Syracuse – 7:30pm, ESPN

Saturday, Nov 1
Virginia at California – TBA
Duke at Clemson – TBA
Wake Forest at Florida State – TBA
Georgia Tech at NC State – TBA
Miami FL at SMU – TBA
Notre Dame at Boston College – TBA
Louisville at Virginia Tech – TBA
Pitt at Stanford – TBA

Off: None

AMERICAN

Thursday, Oct 30
Tulane at UTSA – 7:30pm, ESPN

Friday, Oct 31
Memphis at Rice – 7pm, ESPN2

Saturday, Nov 1
Army at Air Force – 12pm, CBS/Paramount+
UAB at UConn – 12pm, CBSSN
East Carolina at Temple – TBA
Navy at North Texas – TBA

Off: Charlotte, Florida Atlantic, Tulsa, USF

BIG 12

Saturday, Nov 1
Arizona at Colorado – TBA
Arizona State at Iowa State – TBA
Cincinnati at Utah – TBA
Oklahoma State at Kansas – TBA
Texas Tech at Kansas State – TBA
UCF at Baylor – TBA
West Virginia at Houston – TBA

Off: BYU, TCU

BIG TEN

Saturday, Nov 1
Indiana at Maryland – TBA
Michigan State at Minnesota – TBA
Penn State at Ohio State – TBA
Purdue at Michigan – TBA
Rutgers at Illinois – TBA
USC at Nebraska – TBA

Off: Iowa, Northwestern, Oregon, UCLA, Washington, Wisconsin

CONFERENCE USA

Tuesday, Oct 28
UTEP at Kennesaw State – 7pm, ESPNU

Wednesday, Oct 29
Jax State at Middle Tennessee – 7:30pm, ESPN2
FIU at Missouri State – 8pm, CBSSN

Friday, Oct 31
Sam Houston at Louisiana Tech – 8pm, CBSSN

Saturday, Nov 1
Delaware at Liberty – 3:30pm, CBSSN
New Mexico State at WKU – 3:30pm, ESPN network

Off: None

INDEPENDENTS

Saturday, Nov 1
UAB at UConn – 12pm, CBSSN
Notre Dame at Boston College – TBA

Off: None

MAC
Saturday, Nov 1
Buffalo at Bowling Green – TBA
Central Michigan at Western Michigan – TBA

Off: Akron, Ball State, Eastern Michigan, Kent State, Miami OH, Northern Illinois, Ohio, Toledo, UMass

MOUNTAIN WEST

Saturday, Nov 1
Army at Air Force – 12pm, CBS/Paramount+
New Mexico at UNLV – 3pm, SSSEN
Wyoming at San Diego State – 7pm, CBSSN
Hawaii at San Jose State – 10:30pm, CBSSN
Fresno State at Boise State – TBA

Off: Colorado State, Nevada, Utah State

PAC-12

Saturday, Nov 1
Washington St. at Oregon St. – 7:30-8pm, CBS/Paramount+

Off: None

SEC

Saturday, Nov 1
Vanderbilt at Texas – 12pm, ABC or ESPN
Georgia vs Florida (in Jax) – 3:30pm, ABC/ESPN3
Mississippi St. at Arkansas – 3:30-4:30pm, TV TBA
South Carolina at Ole Miss – 3:30-8pm, TV TBA
Oklahoma at Tennessee – 3:30-8pm, TV TBA
Kentucky at Auburn – 3:30-8pm, TV TBA

Off: Alabama, LSU, Missouri, Texas A&M

SUN BELT

Tuesday, Oct 28
James Madison at Texas State – 8pm, ESPN2

Thursday, Oct 30
Marshall at Coastal Carolina – 7:30pm, ESPN2

Saturday, Nov 1
Arkansas State at Troy – 4pm, TV TBA
Louisiana at South Alabama – TBA
Old Dominion at ULM – TBA

Off: App State, Georgia Southern, Georgia State, Southern Miss

