College football schedule: TV selections for November 1, 2025

College football schedule TV selections for the weekend of November 1, 2025 will be made today. Selections will be made by the four power conferences, while some Group of Six games will also be set.

A few games could be held under the six-day option. If held, those kickoff times and/or TV will be finalized on Sunday, Oct. 26. The schedule below will be updated as kickoff times and TV are announced, which is usually between 11:00am ET and 2:00pm ET.

College football schedule: Week 10 TV selections

*All times Eastern.

ACC



Friday, Oct 31

North Carolina at Syracuse – 7:30pm, ESPN

Saturday, Nov 1

Virginia at California – TBA

Duke at Clemson – TBA

Wake Forest at Florida State – TBA

Georgia Tech at NC State – TBA

Miami FL at SMU – TBA

Notre Dame at Boston College – TBA

Louisville at Virginia Tech – TBA

Pitt at Stanford – TBA

Off: None

AMERICAN

Thursday, Oct 30

Tulane at UTSA – 7:30pm, ESPN

Friday, Oct 31

Memphis at Rice – 7pm, ESPN2

Saturday, Nov 1

Army at Air Force – 12pm, CBS/Paramount+

UAB at UConn – 12pm, CBSSN

East Carolina at Temple – TBA

Navy at North Texas – TBA

Off: Charlotte, Florida Atlantic, Tulsa, USF

BIG 12

Saturday, Nov 1

Arizona at Colorado – TBA

Arizona State at Iowa State – TBA

Cincinnati at Utah – TBA

Oklahoma State at Kansas – TBA

Texas Tech at Kansas State – TBA

UCF at Baylor – TBA

West Virginia at Houston – TBA

Off: BYU, TCU

BIG TEN

Saturday, Nov 1

Indiana at Maryland – TBA

Michigan State at Minnesota – TBA

Penn State at Ohio State – TBA

Purdue at Michigan – TBA

Rutgers at Illinois – TBA

USC at Nebraska – TBA

Off: Iowa, Northwestern, Oregon, UCLA, Washington, Wisconsin

CONFERENCE USA

Tuesday, Oct 28

UTEP at Kennesaw State – 7pm, ESPNU

Wednesday, Oct 29

Jax State at Middle Tennessee – 7:30pm, ESPN2

FIU at Missouri State – 8pm, CBSSN

Friday, Oct 31

Sam Houston at Louisiana Tech – 8pm, CBSSN

Saturday, Nov 1

Delaware at Liberty – 3:30pm, CBSSN

New Mexico State at WKU – 3:30pm, ESPN network

Off: None

INDEPENDENTS

Saturday, Nov 1

UAB at UConn – 12pm, CBSSN

Notre Dame at Boston College – TBA

Off: None

MAC

Saturday, Nov 1

Buffalo at Bowling Green – TBA

Central Michigan at Western Michigan – TBA

Off: Akron, Ball State, Eastern Michigan, Kent State, Miami OH, Northern Illinois, Ohio, Toledo, UMass

MOUNTAIN WEST

Saturday, Nov 1

Army at Air Force – 12pm, CBS/Paramount+

New Mexico at UNLV – 3pm, SSSEN

Wyoming at San Diego State – 7pm, CBSSN

Hawaii at San Jose State – 10:30pm, CBSSN

Fresno State at Boise State – TBA

Off: Colorado State, Nevada, Utah State

PAC-12

Saturday, Nov 1

Washington St. at Oregon St. – 7:30-8pm, CBS/Paramount+

Off: None

SEC

Saturday, Nov 1

Vanderbilt at Texas – 12pm, ABC or ESPN

Georgia vs Florida (in Jax) – 3:30pm, ABC/ESPN3

Mississippi St. at Arkansas – 3:30-4:30pm, TV TBA

South Carolina at Ole Miss – 3:30-8pm, TV TBA

Oklahoma at Tennessee – 3:30-8pm, TV TBA

Kentucky at Auburn – 3:30-8pm, TV TBA

Off: Alabama, LSU, Missouri, Texas A&M

SUN BELT

Tuesday, Oct 28

James Madison at Texas State – 8pm, ESPN2

Thursday, Oct 30

Marshall at Coastal Carolina – 7:30pm, ESPN2

Saturday, Nov 1

Arkansas State at Troy – 4pm, TV TBA

Louisiana at South Alabama – TBA

Old Dominion at ULM – TBA

Off: App State, Georgia Southern, Georgia State, Southern Miss

