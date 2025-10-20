College football schedule: TV selections for November 1, 2025

College football schedule TV selections for the weekend of November 1, 2025 will be made today. Selections will be made by the four power conferences, while some Group of Six games will also be set.
A few games could be held under the six-day option. If held, those kickoff times and/or TV will be finalized on Sunday, Oct. 26. The schedule below will be updated as kickoff times and TV are announced, which is usually between 11:00am ET and 2:00pm ET.
College football schedule: Week 10 TV selections
*All times Eastern.
ACC
Friday, Oct 31
North Carolina at Syracuse – 7:30pm, ESPN
Saturday, Nov 1
Virginia at California – TBA
Duke at Clemson – TBA
Wake Forest at Florida State – TBA
Georgia Tech at NC State – TBA
Miami FL at SMU – TBA
Notre Dame at Boston College – TBA
Louisville at Virginia Tech – TBA
Pitt at Stanford – TBA
Off: None
AMERICAN
Thursday, Oct 30
Tulane at UTSA – 7:30pm, ESPN
Friday, Oct 31
Memphis at Rice – 7pm, ESPN2
Saturday, Nov 1
Army at Air Force – 12pm, CBS/Paramount+
UAB at UConn – 12pm, CBSSN
East Carolina at Temple – TBA
Navy at North Texas – TBA
Off: Charlotte, Florida Atlantic, Tulsa, USF
BIG 12
Saturday, Nov 1
Arizona at Colorado – TBA
Arizona State at Iowa State – TBA
Cincinnati at Utah – TBA
Oklahoma State at Kansas – TBA
Texas Tech at Kansas State – TBA
UCF at Baylor – TBA
West Virginia at Houston – TBA
Off: BYU, TCU
BIG TEN
Saturday, Nov 1
Indiana at Maryland – TBA
Michigan State at Minnesota – TBA
Penn State at Ohio State – TBA
Purdue at Michigan – TBA
Rutgers at Illinois – TBA
USC at Nebraska – TBA
Off: Iowa, Northwestern, Oregon, UCLA, Washington, Wisconsin
CONFERENCE USA
Tuesday, Oct 28
UTEP at Kennesaw State – 7pm, ESPNU
Wednesday, Oct 29
Jax State at Middle Tennessee – 7:30pm, ESPN2
FIU at Missouri State – 8pm, CBSSN
Friday, Oct 31
Sam Houston at Louisiana Tech – 8pm, CBSSN
Saturday, Nov 1
Delaware at Liberty – 3:30pm, CBSSN
New Mexico State at WKU – 3:30pm, ESPN network
Off: None
INDEPENDENTS
Saturday, Nov 1
UAB at UConn – 12pm, CBSSN
Notre Dame at Boston College – TBA
Off: None
MAC
Saturday, Nov 1
Buffalo at Bowling Green – TBA
Central Michigan at Western Michigan – TBA
Off: Akron, Ball State, Eastern Michigan, Kent State, Miami OH, Northern Illinois, Ohio, Toledo, UMass
MOUNTAIN WEST
Saturday, Nov 1
Army at Air Force – 12pm, CBS/Paramount+
New Mexico at UNLV – 3pm, SSSEN
Wyoming at San Diego State – 7pm, CBSSN
Hawaii at San Jose State – 10:30pm, CBSSN
Fresno State at Boise State – TBA
Off: Colorado State, Nevada, Utah State
PAC-12
Saturday, Nov 1
Washington St. at Oregon St. – 7:30-8pm, CBS/Paramount+
Off: None
SEC
Saturday, Nov 1
Vanderbilt at Texas – 12pm, ABC or ESPN
Georgia vs Florida (in Jax) – 3:30pm, ABC/ESPN3
Mississippi St. at Arkansas – 3:30-4:30pm, TV TBA
South Carolina at Ole Miss – 3:30-8pm, TV TBA
Oklahoma at Tennessee – 3:30-8pm, TV TBA
Kentucky at Auburn – 3:30-8pm, TV TBA
Off: Alabama, LSU, Missouri, Texas A&M
SUN BELT
Tuesday, Oct 28
James Madison at Texas State – 8pm, ESPN2
Thursday, Oct 30
Marshall at Coastal Carolina – 7:30pm, ESPN2
Saturday, Nov 1
Arkansas State at Troy – 4pm, TV TBA
Louisiana at South Alabama – TBA
Old Dominion at ULM – TBA
Off: App State, Georgia Southern, Georgia State, Southern Miss
