College football schedule: TV selections for Nov. 19, 2022

College football schedule TV selections for the weekend of November 19, 2022 will be made today. Selections will be made by the five power conferences, while some Group of Five games will also be set.

A few games could be held under the six-day option. If held, those game times and/or TV will be finalized on Sunday, Nov. 13. Selections will be updated below as they are announced (usually between 11:00am ET and 3:00pm ET).

College football schedule: Week 12 TV selections

*All times Eastern.

ACC



Saturday, Nov. 19

Duke at Pitt – 12pm, ACCN

Louisiana at FSU – 12pm, RSN/ESPN3

Virginia Tech at Liberty – 12pm, ESPN+

BC at Notre Dame – 2:30pm, NBC

NC State at Louisville – 3:30pm, ACCN

CCU at Virginia – 3:30pm, RSN/ESPN3

Georgia Tech at N. Carolina – 5:30pm, ESPN2

Syracuse at Wake Forest – 8pm, ACCN

Miami at Clemson – TBA 11/13

Off: None

AMERICAN

Thursday, Nov. 17

SMU at Tulane – 7:30pm, ESPN

Friday, Nov. 18

USF at Tulsa – 9:00pm, ESPN2

Saturday, Nov. 19

North Alabama at Memphis – 2pm, ESPN+

Houston at East Carolina – TBA 11/13

Cincinnati at Temple – TBA 11/13

Navy at UCF – TBA 11/13

Off: None

BIG 12

Saturday, Nov. 19

Kansas State at West Virginia – TBA 11/13

Oklahoma State at Oklahoma – TBA 11/13

TCU at Baylor – TBA 11/13

Texas at Kansas – TBA 11/13

Texas Tech at Iowa State – TBA 11/13

Off: None

BIG TEN

Saturday, Nov. 19

Illinois at Michigan – 12 or 3:30pm, ABC

Ohio State at Maryland – 12 or 3:30pm, ABC

Penn State at Rutgers – 12 or 3:30pm, BTN

Indiana at Michigan State – TBA 11/13

Iowa at Minnesota – TBA 11/13

Wisconsin at Nebraska – TBA 11/13

Northwestern at Purdue – TBA 11/13

Off: None

CONFERENCE USA

Saturday, Nov. 19

UTSA at Rice – 1pm, ESPN+

FAU at MTSU – 3:30pm, ESPN+

LA Tech at Charlotte – 3:30pm, ESPN3

FIU at UTEP – 4pm, ESPN+

WKU at Auburn – 4pm, SECN

UAB at LSU – 9pm, ESPN2

Off: North Texas

INDEPENDENTS

Saturday, Nov. 19

UConn at Army – 12pm, CBSSN

UMass at Texas A&M – 12pm, SECN+/ESPN+

Utah Tech at BYU – 3:30pm, BYUtv/ESPN3

NM State at Missouri – 7:30pm, ESPNU

Off: None

MAC

Tuesday, Nov. 15

Bowling Green at Toledo – 7pm, ESPN2/ESPNU

Ohio at Ball State – 7pm, ESPN2/ESPNU

Wednesday, Nov. 16

Miami (Ohio) at NIU – 6 or 7pm, ESPN2/ESPNU

EMU at Kent State – 6/7/8pm, ESPN2/U/CBSSN

WMU at CMU – 6/7/8pm, ESPN2/U/CBSSN

Saturday, Nov. 19

Akron at Buffalo – 3:30pm, CBSSN

Off: None

MOUNTAIN WEST

Friday, Nov. 18

San Diego St. at New Mexico – 9:45pm, FS1

Saturday, Nov. 19

Boise St. at Wyoming – 7pm, CBSSN

Colorado St. at Air Force – 9pm, FS2

San Jose St. at Utah St. – 9:45pm, FS1

Fresno St. at Nevada – 10:30pm, CBSSN

UNLV at Hawaii – 11pm, Spectrum PPV

Off: None

PAC-12

Saturday, Nov. 19

Washington St. at Arizona – 2pm, P12N

Oregon St. at Arizona St. – 2:15pm, ESPN2

Stanford at Cal – 5:30pm, P12N

Colorado at Washington – 9pm, P12N

USC at UCLA – 8 or 10:30pm, FOX or ESPN

Utah at Oregon – 8 or 10:30pm, FOX or ESPN

Off: None

SEC

Saturday, Nov. 19

Austin Peay at Alabama – 12pm, SECN+/ESPN+

ETSU at Mississippi St. – 12pm, SECN+/ESPN+

Florida at Vanderbilt – 12pm, SECN

UMass at Texas A&M – 12pm, SECN+/ESPN+

Georgia at Kentucky – 3:30pm, CBS

WKU at Auburn – 4pm, SECN

Tenn. at S. Carolina – 7/7:30pm, ESPN/SECN

Ole Miss at Arkansas – 7/7:30pm, ESPN/SECN

NM State at Missouri – 7:30pm, ESPNU

UAB at LSU – 9pm, ESPN2

Off: None

SUN BELT

Saturday, Nov. 19

Louisiana at FSU – 12pm, RSN/ESPN3

Georgia State at James Madison – 2pm, ESPN+

Old Dominion at App State – 2:30pm, ESPN+

CCU at Virginia – 3:30pm, RSN/ESPN3

S. Alabama at Southern Miss – 3:30pm, NFLN

ULM at Troy – 3:30pm, ESPN+

A-State at Texas State – 5pm, ESPN3

Marshall at Ga. Southern – 6pm, ESPN+

Off: None