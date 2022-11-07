College football schedule: TV selections for Nov. 19, 2022

College football schedule TV selections for the weekend of November 19, 2022 will be made today. Selections will be made by the five power conferences, while some Group of Five games will also be set.
A few games could be held under the six-day option. If held, those game times and/or TV will be finalized on Sunday, Nov. 13. Selections will be updated below as they are announced (usually between 11:00am ET and 3:00pm ET).
College football schedule: Week 12 TV selections
*All times Eastern.
ACC
Saturday, Nov. 19
Duke at Pitt – 12pm, ACCN
Louisiana at FSU – 12pm, RSN/ESPN3
Virginia Tech at Liberty – 12pm, ESPN+
BC at Notre Dame – 2:30pm, NBC
NC State at Louisville – 3:30pm, ACCN
CCU at Virginia – 3:30pm, RSN/ESPN3
Georgia Tech at N. Carolina – 5:30pm, ESPN2
Syracuse at Wake Forest – 8pm, ACCN
Miami at Clemson – TBA 11/13
Off: None
AMERICAN
Thursday, Nov. 17
SMU at Tulane – 7:30pm, ESPN
Friday, Nov. 18
USF at Tulsa – 9:00pm, ESPN2
Saturday, Nov. 19
North Alabama at Memphis – 2pm, ESPN+
Houston at East Carolina – TBA 11/13
Cincinnati at Temple – TBA 11/13
Navy at UCF – TBA 11/13
Off: None
BIG 12
Saturday, Nov. 19
Kansas State at West Virginia – TBA 11/13
Oklahoma State at Oklahoma – TBA 11/13
TCU at Baylor – TBA 11/13
Texas at Kansas – TBA 11/13
Texas Tech at Iowa State – TBA 11/13
Off: None
BIG TEN
Saturday, Nov. 19
Illinois at Michigan – 12 or 3:30pm, ABC
Ohio State at Maryland – 12 or 3:30pm, ABC
Penn State at Rutgers – 12 or 3:30pm, BTN
Indiana at Michigan State – TBA 11/13
Iowa at Minnesota – TBA 11/13
Wisconsin at Nebraska – TBA 11/13
Northwestern at Purdue – TBA 11/13
Off: None
CONFERENCE USA
Saturday, Nov. 19
UTSA at Rice – 1pm, ESPN+
FAU at MTSU – 3:30pm, ESPN+
LA Tech at Charlotte – 3:30pm, ESPN3
FIU at UTEP – 4pm, ESPN+
WKU at Auburn – 4pm, SECN
UAB at LSU – 9pm, ESPN2
Off: North Texas
INDEPENDENTS
Saturday, Nov. 19
UConn at Army – 12pm, CBSSN
UMass at Texas A&M – 12pm, SECN+/ESPN+
Virginia Tech at Liberty – 12pm, ESPN+
BC at Notre Dame – 2:30pm, NBC/Peacock
Utah Tech at BYU – 3:30pm, BYUtv/ESPN3
NM State at Missouri – 7:30pm, ESPNU
Off: None
MAC
Tuesday, Nov. 15
Bowling Green at Toledo – 7pm, ESPN2/ESPNU
Ohio at Ball State – 7pm, ESPN2/ESPNU
Wednesday, Nov. 16
Miami (Ohio) at NIU – 6 or 7pm, ESPN2/ESPNU
EMU at Kent State – 6/7/8pm, ESPN2/U/CBSSN
WMU at CMU – 6/7/8pm, ESPN2/U/CBSSN
Saturday, Nov. 19
Akron at Buffalo – 3:30pm, CBSSN
Off: None
MOUNTAIN WEST
Friday, Nov. 18
San Diego St. at New Mexico – 9:45pm, FS1
Saturday, Nov. 19
Boise St. at Wyoming – 7pm, CBSSN
Colorado St. at Air Force – 9pm, FS2
San Jose St. at Utah St. – 9:45pm, FS1
Fresno St. at Nevada – 10:30pm, CBSSN
UNLV at Hawaii – 11pm, Spectrum PPV
Off: None
PAC-12
Saturday, Nov. 19
Washington St. at Arizona – 2pm, P12N
Oregon St. at Arizona St. – 2:15pm, ESPN2
Stanford at Cal – 5:30pm, P12N
Colorado at Washington – 9pm, P12N
USC at UCLA – 8 or 10:30pm, FOX or ESPN
Utah at Oregon – 8 or 10:30pm, FOX or ESPN
Off: None
SEC
Saturday, Nov. 19
Austin Peay at Alabama – 12pm, SECN+/ESPN+
ETSU at Mississippi St. – 12pm, SECN+/ESPN+
Florida at Vanderbilt – 12pm, SECN
UMass at Texas A&M – 12pm, SECN+/ESPN+
Georgia at Kentucky – 3:30pm, CBS
WKU at Auburn – 4pm, SECN
Tenn. at S. Carolina – 7/7:30pm, ESPN/SECN
Ole Miss at Arkansas – 7/7:30pm, ESPN/SECN
NM State at Missouri – 7:30pm, ESPNU
UAB at LSU – 9pm, ESPN2
Off: None
SUN BELT
Saturday, Nov. 19
Louisiana at FSU – 12pm, RSN/ESPN3
Georgia State at James Madison – 2pm, ESPN+
Old Dominion at App State – 2:30pm, ESPN+
CCU at Virginia – 3:30pm, RSN/ESPN3
S. Alabama at Southern Miss – 3:30pm, NFLN
ULM at Troy – 3:30pm, ESPN+
A-State at Texas State – 5pm, ESPN3
Marshall at Ga. Southern – 6pm, ESPN+
Off: None
Oregon State/ASU a 2:15 PM ET start time?
So that means there must be an 11 AM ET start time on ESPN2…interesting.
Kevin, for Friday, November 18: San Diego State at New Mexico football game will start at 9:45 pm Eastern Time on FS1.
Thanks, I get all the info when it’s announced, just can’t update fast enough. You don’t have to post the times in the comments unless there’s an error.
I absolutely love coming to this site. The schedule information is fantastic. The weekly facts about matchups, rivalries, and hardware up for grabs are a great read.
It would be amazing if on Sundays, when networks finalize their selections, you would post an update. It is not easy to find the changes made by ABC/ESPN/Fox/etc.
I update the post for that day. So this post will be updated with the times and TV once they are announced.
