Akron at Buffalo football game postponed due to snowstorm

The Akron Zips at Buffalo Bulls football game has been postponed due to COVID-19, the Mid-American Conference (MAC) announced on Friday.

The two schools were scheduled to meet at UB Stadium in Buffalo, N.Y., on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. The game was postponed due to “…current weather conditions in the Buffalo, NY area.” According to the release, the Akron-Buffalo game may be played on Sunday if “…weather and travel conditions permit.”

A massive snowstorm is starting to hit Western New York today. The same storm forced the relocation of the NFL matchup between the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills, who will now square off at Ford Field in Detroit, Mich., on Sunday.

The Buffalo Bulls (5-5, 4-2 MAC) are currently a half game out of second place and a game and a half behind the first-place Ohio Bobcats in the MAC East Division. Akron is winless in MAC play so far this season at 0-6 (1-9 overall).

With Buffalo still in contention for a MAC Championship Game berth, the Bulls would surely like to get there contest with Akron played. Additionally, Buffalo is only one win away from obtaining postseason bowl eligibility.

Football Schedules