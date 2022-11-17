Browns-Bills Week 11 game moved to Detroit due to snowstorm

The Cleveland Browns at Buffalo Bills game in Week 11 will be played in Detroit due to a snowstorm forecasted to hit western New York this weekend, the NFL officially announced.
Cleveland and Buffalo were scheduled to square off at Highmark Stadium in Buffalo, N.Y., on Sunday, Nov. 20. The game will now be played at Ford Field in Detroit, Mich., which is the home of the NFL’s Detroit Lions. The Lions are scheduled to face the New York Giants in East Rutherford, N.J., on Sunday.
The Browns-Bills game will kickoff at 1:00pm EY and it will be televised in select markets by CBS.
Below is the full statement from the NFL:
Due to public safety concerns and out of an abundance of caution in light of the ongoing weather emergency in western New York, Sunday’s Cleveland Browns-Buffalo Bills game will be moved to Ford Field in Detroit at 1 p.m. ET, the NFL announced today.
The decision to move the game from Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, NY was done in consultation with the Buffalo Bills and local and state authorities as the region prepares for the storm.
Details on tickets and other game day information for Sunday’s game in Detroit will be announced shortly. The Bills will provide information for those fans with tickets to the game originally scheduled for Orchard Park.
The game will be televised on CBS as part of its regularly scheduled broadcast.
NFL SCHEDULE – WEEK 11
Thursday, Nov. 17
Tennessee at Green Bay – 8:15pm, Prime Video
Sunday, Nov. 20
Chicago at Atlanta – 1pm, FOX
Carolina at Baltimore – 1pm, FOX
Cleveland at Buffalo – 1pm, CBS
Washington at Houston – 1pm, FOX
Philadelphia at Indianapolis – 1pm, CBS
NY Jets at New England – 1pm, CBS
LA Rams at New Orleans – 1pm, FOX
Detroit at NY Giants – 1pm, FOX
Las Vegas at Denver – 4:05pm, FOX
Dallas at Minnesota – 4:25pm, CBS
Cincinnati at Pittsburgh – 4:25pm, CBS
Kansas City at LA Chargers – 8:20pm, NBC
Monday, Nov. 21
San Francisco at Arizona – 8:15pm, ESPN
If the Browns win Sunday it would be their first ever win at Ford Field, where they have never beaten the Lions, and only their second win ever in the Detroit area, and first since 1983.
These Cleveland Browns are an expansion team (their first season and hence their first game was in 1999). They did not play that 1983 you reference because they did not exist in 1983. (Those Cleveland Browns are now the Baltimore Ravens.)