Browns-Bills Week 11 game moved to Detroit due to snowstorm

The Cleveland Browns at Buffalo Bills game in Week 11 will be played in Detroit due to a snowstorm forecasted to hit western New York this weekend, the NFL officially announced.

Cleveland and Buffalo were scheduled to square off at Highmark Stadium in Buffalo, N.Y., on Sunday, Nov. 20. The game will now be played at Ford Field in Detroit, Mich., which is the home of the NFL’s Detroit Lions. The Lions are scheduled to face the New York Giants in East Rutherford, N.J., on Sunday.

The Browns-Bills game will kickoff at 1:00pm EY and it will be televised in select markets by CBS.

Below is the full statement from the NFL:

Due to public safety concerns and out of an abundance of caution in light of the ongoing weather emergency in western New York, Sunday’s Cleveland Browns-Buffalo Bills game will be moved to Ford Field in Detroit at 1 p.m. ET, the NFL announced today. The decision to move the game from Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, NY was done in consultation with the Buffalo Bills and local and state authorities as the region prepares for the storm. Details on tickets and other game day information for Sunday’s game in Detroit will be announced shortly. The Bills will provide information for those fans with tickets to the game originally scheduled for Orchard Park. The game will be televised on CBS as part of its regularly scheduled broadcast.

NFL SCHEDULE – WEEK 11

Thursday, Nov. 17

Tennessee at Green Bay – 8:15pm, Prime Video

Sunday, Nov. 20

Chicago at Atlanta – 1pm, FOX

Carolina at Baltimore – 1pm, FOX

Cleveland at Buffalo – 1pm, CBS

Washington at Houston – 1pm, FOX

Philadelphia at Indianapolis – 1pm, CBS

NY Jets at New England – 1pm, CBS

LA Rams at New Orleans – 1pm, FOX

Detroit at NY Giants – 1pm, FOX

Las Vegas at Denver – 4:05pm, FOX

Dallas at Minnesota – 4:25pm, CBS

Cincinnati at Pittsburgh – 4:25pm, CBS

Kansas City at LA Chargers – 8:20pm, NBC

Monday, Nov. 21

San Francisco at Arizona – 8:15pm, ESPN

NFL Schedules