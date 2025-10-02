College football schedule 2025: Week 6 matchups, TV, kickoff times

The 2025 college football schedule continues with Week 6 action, which covers a three-day span from Thursday, Oct. 2 through Saturday, Oct. 4. A total of 108 contests are on the docket across the Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) and Football Championship Subdivision (FCS), up one from 107 games last week.

Week 6 action kicks off on Thursday at 7:30pm ET with one Conference USA contest, and it features the New Mexico State Aggies hosting the Sam Houston Bearkats. The game will be televised by CBS Sports Network (CBSSN).

Seven games are slated for Friday, Oct. 3 beginning at 7:00pm ET, highlighted by the USF Bulls hosting the Charlotte 49ers on ESPN. Three games are slated to kickoff at 10:00pm ET or later, with the main tilt, West Virginia at No. 23 BYU, on ESPN at 10:30pm ET.

On Saturday, 13 games kickoff the slate at noon ET, highlighted by North Carolina hosting Clemson on ESPN, No. 12 Georgia hosting Kentucky on ABC, Cincinnati hosting No, 14 Iowa State on ESPN2, and No. 20 Michigan hosting Wisconsin on FOX.

Featured games in the 3:30pm ET timeslot include No. 16 Vanderbilt at No. 10 Alabama (ABC), No. 9 Texas at Florida (ESPN), and No. 24 Virginia at Louisville (ESPN2).

Primetime games to keep an eye on include No. 11 Texas Tech at Houston at 7:00pm ET (ESPN), No. 3 Miami at No. 18 Florida State at 7:30pm ET (ABC), and Minnesota at No. 1 Ohio State at 7:30pm ET (NBC).

For the night owls this week, California hosts Duke on ESPN and Fresno State hosts Nevada on CBSSN, both at 10:30pm ET.

Check out the complete FBS TV schedule for Week 6 by conference below.

2025 College Football Schedule: Week 6

* All times Eastern.

ACC



Saturday, Oct 4

Boston College at Pitt – 12pm, ACCN

Clemson at North Carolina – 12pm, ESPN

Wake Forest at Virginia Tech – 1pm, The CW

Campbell at NC State – 2pm, ACCNX/ESPN+

Syracuse at SMU – 3:30pm, ACCN

Virginia at Louisville – 3:30pm, ESPN2

Miami (FL) at Florida State – 7:30pm, ABC

Duke at California – 10:30pm, ESPN

Off: Georgia Tech, Stanford

AMERICAN

Friday, Oct 3

Charlotte at USF – 7pm, ESPN2

Saturday, Oct 4

Air Force at Navy – 12pm, CBS/Paramount+

Army at UAB – 12pm, ESPNU

UTSA at Temple – 1pm, ESPN+

Florida Atlantic at Rice – 7pm, ESPN+

Tulsa at Memphis – 8pm, ESPNU

Off: East Carolina, North Texas, Tulane

BIG 12

Friday, Oct 3

West Virginia at BYU – 10:30pm, ESPN

Saturday, Oct 4

Iowa State at Cincinnati – 12pm, ESPN2

Kansas State at Baylor – 12pm, ESPN+

Oklahoma St. at Arizona – 3pm, TNT/HBO Max

Texas Tech at Houston – 7pm, ESPN

Colorado at TCU – 7:30pm, FOX

Kansas at UCF – 7:30pm, ESPN2

Off: Arizona State, Utah

BIG TEN

Saturday, Oct 4

Illinois at Purdue – 12pm, BTN

Wisconsin at Michigan – 12pm, FOX

Penn State at UCLA – 3:30pm, CBS/Paramount+

Washington at Maryland – 3:30pm, BTN

ULM at Northwestern – 3:30pm, BTN

Michigan State at Nebraska – 4pm, FS1

Minnesota at Ohio State – 7:30pm, NBC/Peacock

Off: Indiana, Iowa, Oregon, Rutgers, USC

CONFERENCE USA

Thursday, Oct 2

Sam Houston at NM State – 9pm, CBSSN

Friday, Oct 3

WKU at Delaware – 7pm, CBSSN

Saturday, Oct 4

FIU at UConn – 3:30pm, CBSSN

Off: Jax State, Kennesaw State, Liberty, LA Tech, Missouri State, Middle Tennessee, UTEP

INDEPENDENTS

Saturday, Oct 4

Boise State at Notre Dame – 3:30pm, NBC/Peacock

FIU at UConn – 3:30pm, CBSSN

Off: None

MAC

Saturday, Oct 4

Ohio at Ball State – 12pm, CBSSN

WMU at UMass – 2:30pm, ESPN+

CMU at Akron – 3:30pm, ESPN+

EMU at Buffalo – 3:30pm, ESPN+

Miami (Ohio) at NIU – 3:30pm, ESPN+

Kent State at Oklahoma – 4pm, SECN

Off: Bowling Green, Toledo

MOUNTAIN WEST

Friday, Oct 3

New Mexico at San Jose St. – 10pm, FS1

Colorado St. at San Diego St. – 10:30pm, CBSSN

Saturday, Oct 4

Air Force at Navy – 12pm, CBS/Paramount+

Boise State at Notre Dame – 3:30pm, NBC/Peacock

UNLV at Wyoming – 7pm, CBSSN

Nevada at Fresno State – 10:30pm, CBSSN

Off: Hawaii, Utah State

PAC-12 Saturday, Oct 4

Oregon State at App State – 3:30pm, ESPN+

Off: Washington State

SEC

Saturday, Oct 4

Kentucky at Georgia – 12pm, ABC

Texas at Florida – 3:30pm, ESPN

Vanderbilt at Alabama – 3:30pm, ABC

Kent State at Oklahoma – 4pm, SECN

Mississippi St. at Texas A&M – 7:30pm, SECN

Off: Arkansas, Auburn, LSU, Ole Miss, Missouri, South Carolina, Tennessee

SUN BELT

Saturday, Oct 4

JMU at Georgia State – 3:30pm, ESPN+

Oregon State at App State – 3:30pm, ESPN+

ULM at Northwestern – 3:30pm, BTN

Texas State at Arkansas State – 4pm, ESPNU

CCU at Old Dominion – 6pm, ESPN+

South Alabama at Troy – 7pm, ESPN+

Off: Georgia Southern, Louisiana, Marshall, Southern Miss

