College football schedule 2025: Week 6 matchups, TV, kickoff times

The 2025 college football schedule continues with Week 6 action, which covers a three-day span from Thursday, Oct. 2 through Saturday, Oct. 4. A total of 108 contests are on the docket across the Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) and Football Championship Subdivision (FCS), up one from 107 games last week.
Week 6 action kicks off on Thursday at 7:30pm ET with one Conference USA contest, and it features the New Mexico State Aggies hosting the Sam Houston Bearkats. The game will be televised by CBS Sports Network (CBSSN).
Seven games are slated for Friday, Oct. 3 beginning at 7:00pm ET, highlighted by the USF Bulls hosting the Charlotte 49ers on ESPN. Three games are slated to kickoff at 10:00pm ET or later, with the main tilt, West Virginia at No. 23 BYU, on ESPN at 10:30pm ET.
On Saturday, 13 games kickoff the slate at noon ET, highlighted by North Carolina hosting Clemson on ESPN, No. 12 Georgia hosting Kentucky on ABC, Cincinnati hosting No, 14 Iowa State on ESPN2, and No. 20 Michigan hosting Wisconsin on FOX.
Featured games in the 3:30pm ET timeslot include No. 16 Vanderbilt at No. 10 Alabama (ABC), No. 9 Texas at Florida (ESPN), and No. 24 Virginia at Louisville (ESPN2).
Primetime games to keep an eye on include No. 11 Texas Tech at Houston at 7:00pm ET (ESPN), No. 3 Miami at No. 18 Florida State at 7:30pm ET (ABC), and Minnesota at No. 1 Ohio State at 7:30pm ET (NBC).
For the night owls this week, California hosts Duke on ESPN and Fresno State hosts Nevada on CBSSN, both at 10:30pm ET.
Check out the complete FBS TV schedule for Week 6 by conference below.
Tickets for the 2025 college football season and other events are available through our partner StubHub (we may receive a small commission for any purchase, which helps support FBSchedules).
2025 College Football Schedule: Week 6
* All times Eastern.
ACC
Saturday, Oct 4
Boston College at Pitt – 12pm, ACCN
Clemson at North Carolina – 12pm, ESPN
Wake Forest at Virginia Tech – 1pm, The CW
Campbell at NC State – 2pm, ACCNX/ESPN+
Syracuse at SMU – 3:30pm, ACCN
Virginia at Louisville – 3:30pm, ESPN2
Miami (FL) at Florida State – 7:30pm, ABC
Duke at California – 10:30pm, ESPN
Off: Georgia Tech, Stanford
AMERICAN
Friday, Oct 3
Charlotte at USF – 7pm, ESPN2
Saturday, Oct 4
Air Force at Navy – 12pm, CBS/Paramount+
Army at UAB – 12pm, ESPNU
UTSA at Temple – 1pm, ESPN+
Florida Atlantic at Rice – 7pm, ESPN+
Tulsa at Memphis – 8pm, ESPNU
Off: East Carolina, North Texas, Tulane
BIG 12
Friday, Oct 3
West Virginia at BYU – 10:30pm, ESPN
Saturday, Oct 4
Iowa State at Cincinnati – 12pm, ESPN2
Kansas State at Baylor – 12pm, ESPN+
Oklahoma St. at Arizona – 3pm, TNT/HBO Max
Texas Tech at Houston – 7pm, ESPN
Colorado at TCU – 7:30pm, FOX
Kansas at UCF – 7:30pm, ESPN2
Off: Arizona State, Utah
BIG TEN
Saturday, Oct 4
Illinois at Purdue – 12pm, BTN
Wisconsin at Michigan – 12pm, FOX
Penn State at UCLA – 3:30pm, CBS/Paramount+
Washington at Maryland – 3:30pm, BTN
ULM at Northwestern – 3:30pm, BTN
Michigan State at Nebraska – 4pm, FS1
Minnesota at Ohio State – 7:30pm, NBC/Peacock
Off: Indiana, Iowa, Oregon, Rutgers, USC
CONFERENCE USA
Thursday, Oct 2
Sam Houston at NM State – 9pm, CBSSN
Friday, Oct 3
WKU at Delaware – 7pm, CBSSN
Saturday, Oct 4
FIU at UConn – 3:30pm, CBSSN
Off: Jax State, Kennesaw State, Liberty, LA Tech, Missouri State, Middle Tennessee, UTEP
INDEPENDENTS
Saturday, Oct 4
Boise State at Notre Dame – 3:30pm, NBC/Peacock
FIU at UConn – 3:30pm, CBSSN
Off: None
MAC
Ohio at Ball State – 12pm, CBSSN
WMU at UMass – 2:30pm, ESPN+
CMU at Akron – 3:30pm, ESPN+
EMU at Buffalo – 3:30pm, ESPN+
Miami (Ohio) at NIU – 3:30pm, ESPN+
Kent State at Oklahoma – 4pm, SECN
Off: Bowling Green, Toledo
MOUNTAIN WEST
Friday, Oct 3
New Mexico at San Jose St. – 10pm, FS1
Colorado St. at San Diego St. – 10:30pm, CBSSN
Saturday, Oct 4
Air Force at Navy – 12pm, CBS/Paramount+
Boise State at Notre Dame – 3:30pm, NBC/Peacock
UNLV at Wyoming – 7pm, CBSSN
Nevada at Fresno State – 10:30pm, CBSSN
Off: Hawaii, Utah State
PAC-12
Oregon State at App State – 3:30pm, ESPN+
Off: Washington State
SEC
Saturday, Oct 4
Kentucky at Georgia – 12pm, ABC
Texas at Florida – 3:30pm, ESPN
Vanderbilt at Alabama – 3:30pm, ABC
Kent State at Oklahoma – 4pm, SECN
Mississippi St. at Texas A&M – 7:30pm, SECN
Off: Arkansas, Auburn, LSU, Ole Miss, Missouri, South Carolina, Tennessee
SUN BELT
Saturday, Oct 4
JMU at Georgia State – 3:30pm, ESPN+
Oregon State at App State – 3:30pm, ESPN+
ULM at Northwestern – 3:30pm, BTN
Texas State at Arkansas State – 4pm, ESPNU
CCU at Old Dominion – 6pm, ESPN+
South Alabama at Troy – 7pm, ESPN+
Off: Georgia Southern, Louisiana, Marshall, Southern Miss
FOOTBALL SCHEDULES
College Football Schedule (FBS)
College Football TV Schedule (FBS & FCS)
2 games that should be on Thanksgiving weekend every year are part of this week’s schedule: Iowa State-Cincinnati and South Alabama-Troy.
In addition, Houston-Texas Tech should be on Thanksgiving weekend once every three years.
Z-Man Forget about Thanksgiving & PAY ATTENION to current CFB regular season you are traveling at 114 miles per hour.
#9 Texas and #24 UVa playing in the late afternoon merit a mention but #7 PSU playing in the same time slot on CBS doesn’t?
Huh?
3:30PM 4:00PM remains high interest however very open minded to other kickoff times.