College football schedule 2025: Week 4 matchups, TV, kickoff times

The 2025 college football schedule continues with Week 4 action, which covers a three-day span from Thursday, Sept. 18 through Saturday, Sept. 20. A total of 116 contests are on the docket across the Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) and Football Championship Subdivision (FCS), down from 125 last week.
Week 4 action kicks off on Thursday at 7:30pm ET with one American Conference contest, and it features the Charlotte 49ers hosting the Rice Owls. The game will be televised by ESPN.
Only two games are slated for Friday, Sept. 19, beginning at 7:30pm ET with the Oklahoma State Cowboys hosting the Tulsa Golden Hurricane on ESPN. Thirty minutes later on FOX, the Iowa Hawkeyes visit the Rutgers Scarlet Knights.
On Saturday, ten games kickoff the slate at noon ET, highlighted by No. 16 Utah hosting No. 17 Texas Tech (FOX).
Featured games in the 3:30pm ET timeslot include North Carolina at UCF (FOX), Purdue at No. 24 Notre Dame (NBC), Tulane at No. 13 Ole Miss (ESPN), No. 21 Michigan at Nebraska (CBS), and No. 22 Auburn at No. 11 Oklahoma (ABC).
Primetime games to keep an eye on include South Carolina at No. 23 Missouri (ESPN), BYU at East Carolina (ESPN2), Washington at Washington State (CBS), No. 9 Illinois at No. 19 Indiana (NBC), Florida at No. 4 Miami (ABC), and Arizona State at Baylor (FOX).
For the night owls this week, No. 25 USC hosts Michigan State at 11:00pm ET on FOX, and then Fresno State at Hawaii kicks off one hour later at midnight (Spectrum/Scripps/MWN).
Check out the complete FBS TV schedule for Week 4 by conference below.
2025 College Football Schedule: Week 4
* All times Eastern.
ACC
Saturday, Sept. 20
Syracuse at Clemson – 12pm, ESPN
SMU at TCU – 12pm, ESPN2
Bowling Green at Louisville – 12pm, ACCN
Wofford at Virginia Tech – 12pm, ACCNX/ESPN+
Kent State at Florida State – 3:30pm, ACCN
North Carolina at UCF – 3:30pm, FOX
NC State at Duke – 4pm, ESPN2
Temple at Georgia Tech – 4:30pm, The CW
Florida at Miami – 7:30pm, ABC
Stanford at Virginia – 7:30pm, ACCN
California at San Diego State – 10:30pm, CBSSN
Off: Boston College, Pitt, Wake Forest
AMERICAN
Thursday, Sept. 18
Rice at Charlotte – 7:30pm, ESPN
Friday, Sept. 19
Tulsa at Oklahoma State – 7pm, ESPN
Saturday, Sept. 20
North Texas at Army – 12pm, CBSSN
Arkansas at Memphis – 12pm, ABC
SC State at South Florida – 12pm, ESPN+
UAB at Tennessee – 12:45pm, SECN
Tulane at Ole Miss – 3:30pm, ESPN
Temple at Georgia Tech – 4:30pm, The CW
BYU at East Carolina – 7:30pm, ESPN2
UTSA at Colorado State – 9:30pm, FS1
Off: Florida Atlantic, Navy
BIG 12
Friday, Sept. 19
Tulsa at Oklahoma State – 7:30pm, ESPN
Saturday, Sept. 20
SMU at TCU – 12pm, ESPN2
Texas Tech at Utah – 12pm, FOX
North Carolina at UCF – 3:30pm, FOX
West Virginia at Kansas – 6pm, FS1
Arizona State at Baylor – 7:30pm, FOX
BYU at East Carolina – 7:30pm, ESPN2
Wyoming at Colorado – 10:15pm, ESPN
Off: Arizona, Cincinnati, Houston, Iowa State, Kansas State
BIG TEN
Friday, Sept. 19
Iowa at Rutgers – 8pm, FOX
Saturday, Sept. 20
Maryland at Wisconsin – 12pm, NBC/Peacock
Oregon State at Oregon – 3pm, BTN
Michigan at Nebraska – 3:30pm, CBS/Paramount+
Purdue at Notre Dame – 3:30pm, NBC/Peacock
Illinois at Indiana – 7:30pm, NBC/Peacock
Washington at Washington State – 7:30pm, CBS/Paramount+
Michigan State at USC – 11pm, FOX
Off: Minnesota, Northwestern, Ohio State, Penn State, UCLA
CONFERENCE USA
Saturday, Sept. 20
James Madison at Liberty – 3:30pm, ESPNU
Arkansas State at Kennesaw State – 6pm, ESPN+
Delaware at FIU – 6pm, ESPN+
Marshall at Middle Tennessee – 7pm, ESPN+
Nevada at Western Kentucky – 7pm, ESPN+
UT Martin at Missouri State – 7pm, ESPN+
Murray State at Jax State – 7pm, ESPN+
Southern Miss at LA Tech – 7:30pm, ESPN+
Sam Houston at Texas – 8pm, ESPN+
ULM at UTEP – 9pm, ESPN+
Off: New Mexico State
INDEPENDENTS
Saturday, Sept. 20
Ball State at UConn – 3:30pm, CBSSN
Purdue at Notre Dame – 3:30pm, NBC/Peacock
Off: None
MAC
Saturday, Sept. 20
Bowling Green at Louisville – 12pm, ACCN
UNLV at Miami (Ohio) – 12pm, ESPNU
Wagner at CMU – 1pm, ESPN+
Gardner-Webb at Ohio – 3:30pm, ESPN+
Ball State at UConn – 3:30pm, CBSSN
Kent State at Florida State – 3:30pm, ACCN
Louisiana at EMU – 3:30pm, ESPN+
Toledo at WMU – 3:30pm, ESPN+
Troy at Buffalo – 3:30pm, ESPN+
NIU at Mississippi State – 4:15pm, SECN
Duquesne at Akron – 6pm, ESPN+
Off: UMass
MOUNTAIN WEST
Saturday, Sept. 20
UNLV at Miami (Ohio) – 12pm, ESPNU
Idaho at San Jose St. – 5pm, NBCS Bay/MWN
Nevada at WKU – 7pm, ESPN+
Boise State at Air Force – 7pm, CBSSN
McNeese at Utah State – 8pm, KMYU TV
UTSA at Colorado State – 9:30pm, FS1
Wyoming at Colorado – 10:15pm, ESPN
California at San Diego St. – 10:30pm, CBSSN
Fresno St. at Hawaii – 11:59pm, Spectrum/MWN
Off: New Mexico
PAC-12
Saturday, Sept. 20
Oregon State at Oregon – 3pm, BTN
Washington at Washington St. – 7:30pm, CBS/Paramount+
Off: None
SEC
Saturday, Sept. 20
Arkansas at Memphis – 12pm, ABC
UAB at Tennessee – 12:45pm, SECN
Tulane at Ole Miss – 3:30pm, ESPN
Auburn at Oklahoma – 3:30pm, ABC
NIU at Mississippi State – 4:15pm, SECN
Florida at Miami – 7:30pm, ABC
S. Carolina at Missouri – 7pm, ESPN
Georgia State at Vanderbilt – 7:30pm, ESPNU
Southeastern Louisiana at LSU – 7:45pm, SECN
Sam Houston at Texas – 8pm, ESPN+/SECN+
Off: Alabama, Georgia, Kentucky, Texas A&M
SUN BELT
Saturday, Sept. 20
James Madison at Liberty – 3:30pm, ESPNU
Louisiana at EMU – 3:30pm, ESPN+
Troy at Buffalo – 3:30pm, ESPN+
Arkansas St. at Kennesaw St. – 6pm, ESPN+
CCU at South Alabama – 7pm, ESPN+
Marshall at Middle Tennessee – 7pm, ESPN+
Maine at Georgia Southern – 7pm, ESPN+
Southern Miss at LA Tech – 7:30pm, ESPN+
Georgia St. at Vanderbilt – 7:30pm, ESPNU
Nicholls at Texas State – 8pm, ESPN+
ULM at UTEP – 9pm, ESPN+
Off: App State, Old Dominion
P.S. Please respect My CFB viewing choices thank you & enjoy your CFB weekend everybody.
While TNT isn’t airing a game this week, they will at noon next week.
They should put alternate telecasts of their noon games aimed at a youth audience on Cartoon Network, similar to the NFL games on Nickelodeon.
Very interesting however stupid.
Fox will show 3 B12 (hosted) games in a row and in the 3 prime TV time slots, which must be some kind of record.
The B10 will get 7 games featuring B10 teams on (major) network TV this week, which might also be some kind of record.