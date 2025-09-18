College football schedule 2025: Week 4 matchups, TV, kickoff times

The 2025 college football schedule continues with Week 4 action, which covers a three-day span from Thursday, Sept. 18 through Saturday, Sept. 20. A total of 116 contests are on the docket across the Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) and Football Championship Subdivision (FCS), down from 125 last week.

Week 4 action kicks off on Thursday at 7:30pm ET with one American Conference contest, and it features the Charlotte 49ers hosting the Rice Owls. The game will be televised by ESPN.

Only two games are slated for Friday, Sept. 19, beginning at 7:30pm ET with the Oklahoma State Cowboys hosting the Tulsa Golden Hurricane on ESPN. Thirty minutes later on FOX, the Iowa Hawkeyes visit the Rutgers Scarlet Knights.

On Saturday, ten games kickoff the slate at noon ET, highlighted by No. 16 Utah hosting No. 17 Texas Tech (FOX).

Featured games in the 3:30pm ET timeslot include North Carolina at UCF (FOX), Purdue at No. 24 Notre Dame (NBC), Tulane at No. 13 Ole Miss (ESPN), No. 21 Michigan at Nebraska (CBS), and No. 22 Auburn at No. 11 Oklahoma (ABC).

Primetime games to keep an eye on include South Carolina at No. 23 Missouri (ESPN), BYU at East Carolina (ESPN2), Washington at Washington State (CBS), No. 9 Illinois at No. 19 Indiana (NBC), Florida at No. 4 Miami (ABC), and Arizona State at Baylor (FOX).

For the night owls this week, No. 25 USC hosts Michigan State at 11:00pm ET on FOX, and then Fresno State at Hawaii kicks off one hour later at midnight (Spectrum/Scripps/MWN).

Check out the complete FBS TV schedule for Week 4 by conference below.

2025 College Football Schedule: Week 4

* All times Eastern.

ACC



Saturday, Sept. 20

Syracuse at Clemson – 12pm, ESPN

SMU at TCU – 12pm, ESPN2

Bowling Green at Louisville – 12pm, ACCN

Wofford at Virginia Tech – 12pm, ACCNX/ESPN+

Kent State at Florida State – 3:30pm, ACCN

North Carolina at UCF – 3:30pm, FOX

NC State at Duke – 4pm, ESPN2

Temple at Georgia Tech – 4:30pm, The CW

Florida at Miami – 7:30pm, ABC

Stanford at Virginia – 7:30pm, ACCN

California at San Diego State – 10:30pm, CBSSN

Off: Boston College, Pitt, Wake Forest

AMERICAN

Thursday, Sept. 18

Rice at Charlotte – 7:30pm, ESPN

Friday, Sept. 19

Tulsa at Oklahoma State – 7pm, ESPN

Saturday, Sept. 20

North Texas at Army – 12pm, CBSSN

Arkansas at Memphis – 12pm, ABC

SC State at South Florida – 12pm, ESPN+

UAB at Tennessee – 12:45pm, SECN

Tulane at Ole Miss – 3:30pm, ESPN

Temple at Georgia Tech – 4:30pm, The CW

BYU at East Carolina – 7:30pm, ESPN2

UTSA at Colorado State – 9:30pm, FS1

Off: Florida Atlantic, Navy

BIG 12

Friday, Sept. 19

Tulsa at Oklahoma State – 7:30pm, ESPN

Saturday, Sept. 20

SMU at TCU – 12pm, ESPN2

Texas Tech at Utah – 12pm, FOX

North Carolina at UCF – 3:30pm, FOX

West Virginia at Kansas – 6pm, FS1

Arizona State at Baylor – 7:30pm, FOX

BYU at East Carolina – 7:30pm, ESPN2

Wyoming at Colorado – 10:15pm, ESPN

Off: Arizona, Cincinnati, Houston, Iowa State, Kansas State

BIG TEN

Friday, Sept. 19

Iowa at Rutgers – 8pm, FOX

Saturday, Sept. 20

Maryland at Wisconsin – 12pm, NBC/Peacock

Oregon State at Oregon – 3pm, BTN

Michigan at Nebraska – 3:30pm, CBS/Paramount+

Purdue at Notre Dame – 3:30pm, NBC/Peacock

Illinois at Indiana – 7:30pm, NBC/Peacock

Washington at Washington State – 7:30pm, CBS/Paramount+

Michigan State at USC – 11pm, FOX

Off: Minnesota, Northwestern, Ohio State, Penn State, UCLA

CONFERENCE USA

Saturday, Sept. 20

James Madison at Liberty – 3:30pm, ESPNU

Arkansas State at Kennesaw State – 6pm, ESPN+

Delaware at FIU – 6pm, ESPN+

Marshall at Middle Tennessee – 7pm, ESPN+

Nevada at Western Kentucky – 7pm, ESPN+

UT Martin at Missouri State – 7pm, ESPN+

Murray State at Jax State – 7pm, ESPN+

Southern Miss at LA Tech – 7:30pm, ESPN+

Sam Houston at Texas – 8pm, ESPN+

ULM at UTEP – 9pm, ESPN+

Off: New Mexico State

INDEPENDENTS

Saturday, Sept. 20

Ball State at UConn – 3:30pm, CBSSN

Purdue at Notre Dame – 3:30pm, NBC/Peacock

Off: None

MAC

Saturday, Sept. 20

Bowling Green at Louisville – 12pm, ACCN

UNLV at Miami (Ohio) – 12pm, ESPNU

Wagner at CMU – 1pm, ESPN+

Gardner-Webb at Ohio – 3:30pm, ESPN+

Ball State at UConn – 3:30pm, CBSSN

Kent State at Florida State – 3:30pm, ACCN

Louisiana at EMU – 3:30pm, ESPN+

Toledo at WMU – 3:30pm, ESPN+

Troy at Buffalo – 3:30pm, ESPN+

NIU at Mississippi State – 4:15pm, SECN

Duquesne at Akron – 6pm, ESPN+

Off: UMass

MOUNTAIN WEST

Saturday, Sept. 20

UNLV at Miami (Ohio) – 12pm, ESPNU

Idaho at San Jose St. – 5pm, NBCS Bay/MWN

Nevada at WKU – 7pm, ESPN+

Boise State at Air Force – 7pm, CBSSN

McNeese at Utah State – 8pm, KMYU TV

UTSA at Colorado State – 9:30pm, FS1

Wyoming at Colorado – 10:15pm, ESPN

California at San Diego St. – 10:30pm, CBSSN

Fresno St. at Hawaii – 11:59pm, Spectrum/MWN

Off: New Mexico

PAC-12 Saturday, Sept. 20

Oregon State at Oregon – 3pm, BTN

Washington at Washington St. – 7:30pm, CBS/Paramount+

Off: None

SEC

Saturday, Sept. 20

Arkansas at Memphis – 12pm, ABC

UAB at Tennessee – 12:45pm, SECN

Tulane at Ole Miss – 3:30pm, ESPN

Auburn at Oklahoma – 3:30pm, ABC

NIU at Mississippi State – 4:15pm, SECN

Florida at Miami – 7:30pm, ABC

S. Carolina at Missouri – 7pm, ESPN

Georgia State at Vanderbilt – 7:30pm, ESPNU

Southeastern Louisiana at LSU – 7:45pm, SECN

Sam Houston at Texas – 8pm, ESPN+/SECN+

Off: Alabama, Georgia, Kentucky, Texas A&M

SUN BELT

Saturday, Sept. 20

James Madison at Liberty – 3:30pm, ESPNU

Louisiana at EMU – 3:30pm, ESPN+

Troy at Buffalo – 3:30pm, ESPN+

Arkansas St. at Kennesaw St. – 6pm, ESPN+

CCU at South Alabama – 7pm, ESPN+

Marshall at Middle Tennessee – 7pm, ESPN+

Maine at Georgia Southern – 7pm, ESPN+

Southern Miss at LA Tech – 7:30pm, ESPN+

Georgia St. at Vanderbilt – 7:30pm, ESPNU

Nicholls at Texas State – 8pm, ESPN+

ULM at UTEP – 9pm, ESPN+

Off: App State, Old Dominion

