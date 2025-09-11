College football schedule 2025: Week 3 matchups, TV, kickoff times

The 2025 college football schedule continues with Week 3 action, which covers a three-day span from Thursday, Sept. 11 through Saturday, Sept. 13. A total of 125 contests are on the docket across the Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) and Football Championship Subdivision (FCS).
Week 3 action kicks off on Thursday at 7:30pm ET with one ACC contest, and it features the Wake Forest Demon Deacons hosting the NC State Wolfpack. The game will be televised by ESPN.
Five games are slated for Friday, Sept. 12, beginning at 6:30pm ET with the No. 22 Indiana Hoosiers hosting the Indiana State Sycamores on the Big Ten Network (BTN). Other matchups include Colgate at Syracuse (7:00pm ET, ACCN), Colorado at Houston (7:30pm ET, ESPN), Kansas State at Arizona (9:00pm ET, FOX), and New Mexico at UCLA (10:00pm, BTN).
On Saturday, 14 games kickoff the slate at noon ET, highlighted by No. 12 Clemson at Georgia Tech (ESPN), Wisconsin at No. 19 Alabama (ABC), No. 4 Oregon at Northwestern (FOX), and No. 13 Oklahoma at Temple (ESPN2).
Featured games in the 3:30pm ET timeslot include No. 6 Georgia at No. 15 Tennessee (ABC), USC at Purdue (CBS), Oregon State at No. 21 Texas Tech (FOX), and Pitt at West Virginia (ESPN). And just one hour later at 4:30pm ET, No. 18 South Florida will take on No. 5 Miami on The CW (Channel Finder).
Primetime games to keep an eye on include Arkansas at No. 17 Ole Miss on ESPN and Ohio at No. 1 Ohio State on Peacock, both at 7:00pm ET. Then at 7:30pm ET, Florida visits No. 3 LSU (ABC) and No. 16 Texas A&M travels to face No. 8 Notre Dame (NBC).
Check out the complete FBS TV schedule for Week 3 by conference below.
Tickets for the 2025 college football season and other events are available through our partner StubHub (we may receive a small commission for any purchase, which helps support FBSchedules).
2025 College Football Schedule: Week 3
* All times Eastern.
ACC
Thursday, Sept. 11
NC State at Wake Forest – 7:30pm, ESPN
Friday, Sept. 12
Colgate at Syracuse – 7pm, ACCN
Saturday, Sept. 13
William & Mary at Virginia – 12pm, ACCN
Clemson at Georgia Tech – 12pm, ESPN
Richmond at North Carolina – 3:30pm, ACCN
SMU at Missouri State – 3:30pm, CBSSN
Pitt at West Virginia – 3:30pm, ESPN
USF at Miami (FL) – 4:30pm, The CW
Old Dominion at Virginia Tech – 7pm, ACCN
Duke at Tulane – 8pm, ESPN2
Minnesota at California – 10:30pm, ESPN
Boston College at Stanford – 10:30pm, ACCN
Off: Florida State, Louisville
AMERICAN
Saturday, Sept. 13
Memphis at Troy – 12pm, ESPNU
Oklahoma at Temple – 12pm, ESPN2
Washington St. at North Texas – 3:30pm, ESPNU
UIW at UTSA – 3:30pm, ESPN+
USF at Miami (FL) – 4:30pm, The CW
Monmouth at Charlotte – 6pm, ESPN+
Florida Atlantic at FIU – 6pm, ESPN+
Prairie View A&M at Rice – 7pm, ESPN+
East Carolina at CCU – 7:30pm, ESPN+
Navy at Tulsa – 8pm, ESPN+
Duke at Tulane – 8pm, ESPN2
Akron at UAB – 8:30pm, ESPN+
Off: Army
BIG 12
Friday, Sept. 12
Colorado at Houston – 7:30pm, ESPN
Kansas State at Arizona – 9pm, FOX
Saturday, Sept. 13
Samford at Baylor – 12pm, ESPN+
Northwestern St. at Cincinnati – 3:30pm, ESPN+
Oregon State at Texas Tech – 3:30pm, FOX
Pitt at West Virginia – 3:30pm, ESPN
Iowa St. at Arkansas St. – 4pm, ESPN2
Abilene Christian at TCU – 8pm, ESPN+
Utah at Wyoming – 8pm, CBSSN
Texas St. at Arizona St. – 10:30pm, TNT/Max
Off: BYU, Kansas, Oklahoma State, UCF
BIG TEN
Friday, Sept. 12
Indiana State at Indiana – 6:30pm, BTN
New Mexico at UCLA – 10pm, BTN
Saturday, Sept. 13
Towson at Maryland – 12pm, Peacock
HCU at Nebraska – 12pm, FS1
Oregon at Northwestern – 12pm, FOX
Wisconsin at Alabama – 12pm, ABC/ESPN3
Central Michigan at Michigan – 12pm, BTN
USC at Purdue – 3:30pm, CBS/Paramount+
Norfolk State at Rutgers – 3:30pm, BTN
Youngstown St. at Michigan St. – 3:30pm, BTN
Villanova at Penn State – 3:30pm, FS1
Ohio at Ohio State – 7pm, Peacock
Western Michigan at Illinois – 7pm, FS1
UMass at Iowa – 7:30pm, BTN
Minnesota at California – 10:30pm, ESPN
Off: Washington
CONFERENCE USA
Saturday, Sept. 13
UConn at Delaware – 3pm, ESPN+
SMU at Missouri State – 3:30pm, CBSSN
UTEP at Texas – 4:15pm, SECN
Middle Tennessee at Nevada – 5pm, NSN/MWN
Liberty at Bowling Green – 5pm, ESPN+
Florida Atlantic at FIU – 6pm, ESPN+
Merrimack at Kennesaw State – 6pm, ESPN+
Jax State at Georgia Southern – 7pm, ESPN+
NM State at LA Tech – 7:30pm, ESPN+
Off: Sam Houston, WKU
INDEPENDENTS
Saturday, Sept. 13
UConn at Delaware – 3pm, ESPN+
Texas A&M at Notre Dame – 7:30pm, NBC/Peacock
Off: None
MAC
Saturday, Sept. 13
Buffalo at Kent State – 12pm, CBSSN
CMU at Michigan – 12pm, BTN
New Hampshire at Ball State – 2pm, ESPN+
Morgan State at Toledo – 3:30pm, ESPN+
Liberty at Bowling Green – 5pm, ESPN+
Ohio at Ohio State – 7pm, Peacock
Western Michigan at Illinois – 7pm, FS1
UMass at Iowa – 7:30pm, BTN
EMU at Kentucky – 7:30pm, ESPNU
Akron at UAB – 8:30pm, ESPN+
Off: Miami (Ohio), Northern Illinois
MOUNTAIN WEST
Friday, Sept. 12
New Mexico at UCLA – 10pm, BTN
Saturday, Sept. 13
Middle Tennessee at Nevada – 5pm, NSN/MWN
Utah at Wyoming – 8pm, CBSSN
Air Force at Utah St. – 9:45pm, FS1
Southern at Fresno St. – 10pm, CBS47/MWN
Portland St. at Hawaii – 11:59pm, Spectrum/MWN
Off: Boise State, Colorado State, San Diego State, San Jose State, UNLV
PAC-12
Saturday, Sept. 13
Washington St. at North Texas – 3:30pm, ESPNU
Oregon State at Texas Tech – 3:30pm, FOX
Off: None
SEC
Saturday, Sept. 13
Wisconsin at Alabama – 12pm, ABC/ESPN3
Oklahoma at Temple – 12pm, ESPN2
South Alabama at Auburn – 12:45pm, SECN
Louisiana at Missouri – 1pm, SECN+/ESPN+
Georgia at Tennessee – 3:30pm, ABC/ESPN3
UTEP at Texas – 4:15pm, SECN
Alcorn St. at Mississippi St. – 6pm, SECN+/ESPN+
Arkansas at Ole Miss – 7pm, ESPN
Florida at LSU – 7:30pm, ABC/ESPN3
Eastern Michigan at Kentucky – 7:30pm, ESPNU
Texas A&M at Notre Dame – 7:30pm, NBC/Peacock
Vanderbilt at South Carolina – 7:45pm, SECN
Off: None
SUN BELT
Saturday, Sept. 13
Memphis at Troy – 12pm, ESPNU
South Alabama at Auburn – 12:45pm, SECN
Louisiana at Missouri – 1pm, SECN+/ESPN+
Iowa State at Arkansas State – 4pm, ESPN2
Eastern Kentucky at Marshall – 6pm, ESPN+
Jax State at Georgia Southern – 7pm, ESPN+
App State at Southern Miss – 7pm, ESPN+
Murray State at Georgia State – 7pm, ESPN+
Old Dominion at Virginia Tech – 7pm, ACCN
East Carolina at CCU – 7:30pm, ESPN+
Texas St. at Arizona St. – 10:30pm, TNT/Max
Off: James Madison, ULM
Football Schedules
College Football Schedule (FBS only)
FCS Schedule (FCS only)
College Football TV Schedule (FBS and FCS)
If USF beats another ranked opponent I will go nuts.
The only game tonight is NC State-Wake Forest.
I want North Carolina-Wake Forest added to the list of protected ACC games so that the NC schools can take turns playing each other on Thanksgiving weekend, meaning NCSU-WF would be a season finale twice in a 6-year period.
I really want to see Notre Dame-USC to play every third Saturday in October in both South Bend & L.A. plus UCLA-USC play every Thanksgiving weekend & speaking of Thanksgiving weekend Notre Dame to play various ACC opponents would make lots & lots of sense as long Fighting Irish continues its scheduling agreement with ACC
Thanksgiving comes every day for Z-Man.
Georgia vs. Tennessee and Florida vs. LSU is gonna be good.
Anyone see all the games Florida has canceled? You could see this all coming
Well now they will play 9 SEC teams plus FSU every year. But the 5-4 imbalance also causes issues for home games so you will see many teams resetting their future schedules and starting fresh.