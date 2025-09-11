College football schedule 2025: Week 3 matchups, TV, kickoff times

The 2025 college football schedule continues with Week 3 action, which covers a three-day span from Thursday, Sept. 11 through Saturday, Sept. 13. A total of 125 contests are on the docket across the Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) and Football Championship Subdivision (FCS).

Week 3 action kicks off on Thursday at 7:30pm ET with one ACC contest, and it features the Wake Forest Demon Deacons hosting the NC State Wolfpack. The game will be televised by ESPN.

Five games are slated for Friday, Sept. 12, beginning at 6:30pm ET with the No. 22 Indiana Hoosiers hosting the Indiana State Sycamores on the Big Ten Network (BTN). Other matchups include Colgate at Syracuse (7:00pm ET, ACCN), Colorado at Houston (7:30pm ET, ESPN), Kansas State at Arizona (9:00pm ET, FOX), and New Mexico at UCLA (10:00pm, BTN).

On Saturday, 14 games kickoff the slate at noon ET, highlighted by No. 12 Clemson at Georgia Tech (ESPN), Wisconsin at No. 19 Alabama (ABC), No. 4 Oregon at Northwestern (FOX), and No. 13 Oklahoma at Temple (ESPN2).

Featured games in the 3:30pm ET timeslot include No. 6 Georgia at No. 15 Tennessee (ABC), USC at Purdue (CBS), Oregon State at No. 21 Texas Tech (FOX), and Pitt at West Virginia (ESPN). And just one hour later at 4:30pm ET, No. 18 South Florida will take on No. 5 Miami on The CW (Channel Finder).

Primetime games to keep an eye on include Arkansas at No. 17 Ole Miss on ESPN and Ohio at No. 1 Ohio State on Peacock, both at 7:00pm ET. Then at 7:30pm ET, Florida visits No. 3 LSU (ABC) and No. 16 Texas A&M travels to face No. 8 Notre Dame (NBC).

Check out the complete FBS TV schedule for Week 3 by conference below.

2025 College Football Schedule: Week 3

* All times Eastern.

ACC

Thursday, Sept. 11

NC State at Wake Forest – 7:30pm, ESPN

Friday, Sept. 12

Colgate at Syracuse – 7pm, ACCN

Saturday, Sept. 13

William & Mary at Virginia – 12pm, ACCN

Clemson at Georgia Tech – 12pm, ESPN

Richmond at North Carolina – 3:30pm, ACCN

SMU at Missouri State – 3:30pm, CBSSN

Pitt at West Virginia – 3:30pm, ESPN

USF at Miami (FL) – 4:30pm, The CW

Old Dominion at Virginia Tech – 7pm, ACCN

Duke at Tulane – 8pm, ESPN2

Minnesota at California – 10:30pm, ESPN

Boston College at Stanford – 10:30pm, ACCN

Off: Florida State, Louisville

AMERICAN

Saturday, Sept. 13

Memphis at Troy – 12pm, ESPNU

Oklahoma at Temple – 12pm, ESPN2

Washington St. at North Texas – 3:30pm, ESPNU

UIW at UTSA – 3:30pm, ESPN+

USF at Miami (FL) – 4:30pm, The CW

Monmouth at Charlotte – 6pm, ESPN+

Florida Atlantic at FIU – 6pm, ESPN+

Prairie View A&M at Rice – 7pm, ESPN+

East Carolina at CCU – 7:30pm, ESPN+

Navy at Tulsa – 8pm, ESPN+

Duke at Tulane – 8pm, ESPN2

Akron at UAB – 8:30pm, ESPN+

Off: Army

BIG 12

Friday, Sept. 12

Colorado at Houston – 7:30pm, ESPN

Kansas State at Arizona – 9pm, FOX

Saturday, Sept. 13

Samford at Baylor – 12pm, ESPN+

Northwestern St. at Cincinnati – 3:30pm, ESPN+

Oregon State at Texas Tech – 3:30pm, FOX

Pitt at West Virginia – 3:30pm, ESPN

Iowa St. at Arkansas St. – 4pm, ESPN2

Abilene Christian at TCU – 8pm, ESPN+

Utah at Wyoming – 8pm, CBSSN

Texas St. at Arizona St. – 10:30pm, TNT/Max

Off: BYU, Kansas, Oklahoma State, UCF

BIG TEN

Friday, Sept. 12

Indiana State at Indiana – 6:30pm, BTN

New Mexico at UCLA – 10pm, BTN

Saturday, Sept. 13

Towson at Maryland – 12pm, Peacock

HCU at Nebraska – 12pm, FS1

Oregon at Northwestern – 12pm, FOX

Wisconsin at Alabama – 12pm, ABC/ESPN3

Central Michigan at Michigan – 12pm, BTN

USC at Purdue – 3:30pm, CBS/Paramount+

Norfolk State at Rutgers – 3:30pm, BTN

Youngstown St. at Michigan St. – 3:30pm, BTN

Villanova at Penn State – 3:30pm, FS1

Ohio at Ohio State – 7pm, Peacock

Western Michigan at Illinois – 7pm, FS1

UMass at Iowa – 7:30pm, BTN

Minnesota at California – 10:30pm, ESPN

Off: Washington

CONFERENCE USA

Saturday, Sept. 13

UConn at Delaware – 3pm, ESPN+

SMU at Missouri State – 3:30pm, CBSSN

UTEP at Texas – 4:15pm, SECN

Middle Tennessee at Nevada – 5pm, NSN/MWN

Liberty at Bowling Green – 5pm, ESPN+

Florida Atlantic at FIU – 6pm, ESPN+

Merrimack at Kennesaw State – 6pm, ESPN+

Jax State at Georgia Southern – 7pm, ESPN+

NM State at LA Tech – 7:30pm, ESPN+

Off: Sam Houston, WKU

INDEPENDENTS

Saturday, Sept. 13

UConn at Delaware – 3pm, ESPN+

Texas A&M at Notre Dame – 7:30pm, NBC/Peacock

Off: None

MAC

Saturday, Sept. 13

Buffalo at Kent State – 12pm, CBSSN

CMU at Michigan – 12pm, BTN

New Hampshire at Ball State – 2pm, ESPN+

Morgan State at Toledo – 3:30pm, ESPN+

Liberty at Bowling Green – 5pm, ESPN+

Ohio at Ohio State – 7pm, Peacock

Western Michigan at Illinois – 7pm, FS1

UMass at Iowa – 7:30pm, BTN

EMU at Kentucky – 7:30pm, ESPNU

Akron at UAB – 8:30pm, ESPN+

Off: Miami (Ohio), Northern Illinois

MOUNTAIN WEST

Friday, Sept. 12

New Mexico at UCLA – 10pm, BTN

Saturday, Sept. 13

Middle Tennessee at Nevada – 5pm, NSN/MWN

Utah at Wyoming – 8pm, CBSSN

Air Force at Utah St. – 9:45pm, FS1

Southern at Fresno St. – 10pm, CBS47/MWN

Portland St. at Hawaii – 11:59pm, Spectrum/MWN

Off: Boise State, Colorado State, San Diego State, San Jose State, UNLV

PAC-12

Saturday, Sept. 13

Washington St. at North Texas – 3:30pm, ESPNU

Oregon State at Texas Tech – 3:30pm, FOX

Off: None

SEC

Saturday, Sept. 13

Wisconsin at Alabama – 12pm, ABC/ESPN3

Oklahoma at Temple – 12pm, ESPN2

South Alabama at Auburn – 12:45pm, SECN

Louisiana at Missouri – 1pm, SECN+/ESPN+

Georgia at Tennessee – 3:30pm, ABC/ESPN3

UTEP at Texas – 4:15pm, SECN

Alcorn St. at Mississippi St. – 6pm, SECN+/ESPN+

Arkansas at Ole Miss – 7pm, ESPN

Florida at LSU – 7:30pm, ABC/ESPN3

Eastern Michigan at Kentucky – 7:30pm, ESPNU

Texas A&M at Notre Dame – 7:30pm, NBC/Peacock

Vanderbilt at South Carolina – 7:45pm, SECN

Off: None

SUN BELT

Saturday, Sept. 13

Memphis at Troy – 12pm, ESPNU

South Alabama at Auburn – 12:45pm, SECN

Louisiana at Missouri – 1pm, SECN+/ESPN+

Iowa State at Arkansas State – 4pm, ESPN2

Eastern Kentucky at Marshall – 6pm, ESPN+

Jax State at Georgia Southern – 7pm, ESPN+

App State at Southern Miss – 7pm, ESPN+

Murray State at Georgia State – 7pm, ESPN+

Old Dominion at Virginia Tech – 7pm, ACCN

East Carolina at CCU – 7:30pm, ESPN+

Texas St. at Arizona St. – 10:30pm, TNT/Max

Off: James Madison, ULM

