College football schedule 2025: Week 2 matchups, TV, kickoff times

The 2025 college football schedule continues with Week 2 action, which covers a two-day span from Friday, Sept. 5 through Saturday, Sept. 6. A total of 131 contests are on the docket across the Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) and Football Championship Subdivision (FCS).
Due to the NFL kickoff of its 2025 season on Thursday night, no college football games are on the schedule. Week 2 action begins on Friday, Sept. 5 at 7:00pm ET with James Madison visiting Louisville on ESPN2.
Other Friday games include NIU at Maryland and Western Illinois at Northwestern, both at 7:30pm ET on the Big Ten Network (BTN), and Eastern Washington at Boise State at 9:00pm ET on FS1.
18 games kickoff the slate on Saturday, Sept, 6 at noon ET, highlighted by Iowa at Iowa State (FOX), Baylor at SMU (The CW), and Illinois at Duke (ESPN).
Several good games are featured in the 3:30pm ET timeslot, including 20th-ranked Ole Miss visiting Kentucky (ABC), sixth-ranked Oregon hosting Oklahoma State (CBS/Paramount+), and Kansas visiting Missouri (ESPN2). In primetime, Army visits Kansas State at 7:00pm ET on ESPN, 18th-ranked Oklahoma hosts 15th-ranked Michigan at 7:30pm ET on ABC, Boston College visits Michigan State at 7:30pm ET on NBC and Peacock.
Late games to keep an eye on include Stanford at 10th-ranked BYU (10:15pm ET, ESPN) and San Diego State at Washington State (10:15pm ET, The CW).
Check out the complete TV schedule for Week 2 by conference below.
2025 College Football Schedule: Week 2
* All times Eastern.
ACC
Friday, Sept. 5
James Madison at Louisville – 7pm, ESPN2
Saturday, Sept. 6
Central Michigan at Pitt – 12pm, ESPNU
Baylor at SMU – 12pm, The CW
Virginia at NC State – 12pm, ESPN2
East Texas A&M at Florida State – 12pm, ACCN
Illinois at Duke – 12pm, ESPN
UConn at Syracuse – 12pm, ACCNX/ESPN+
Western Carolina at Wake Forest – 2pm, ACCNX/ESPN+
Gardner-Webb at Georgia Tech – 3:30pm, ACCNX/ESPN+
Troy at Clemson – 3:30pm, ACCN
Texas Southern at California – 6pm, ACCNX/ESPN+
Bethune-Cookman at Miami FL – 7pm, ACCNX/ESPN+
North Carolina at Charlotte – 7pm, ESPN+
Boston College at Michigan State – 7:30pm, NBC/Peacock
Vanderbilt at Virginia Tech – 7:30pm, ACCN
Stanford at BYU – 10:15pm, ESPN
AMERICAN
Saturday, Sept. 6
Howard at Temple – 2pm, ESPN+
North Texas at Western Michigan – 3:30pm, ESPN+
UAB at Navy – 3:30pm, CBSSN
Texas State at UTSA – 3:30pm, ESPN+
USF at Florida – 4:15pm, SECN
Campbell at East Carolina – 6pm, ESPN+
Florida A&M at Florida Atlantic – 6pm, ESPN+
Houston at Rice – 7pm, ESPN+
Army at Kansas State – 7pm, ESPN
Memphis at Georgia State – 7pm, ESPN+
North Carolina at Charlotte – 7pm, ESPN+
Tulane at South Alabama – 7pm, ESPN+
Tulsa at New Mexico State – 9pm, ESPN+
BIG 12
Saturday, Sept. 6
Baylor at SMU – 12pm, The CW
Kent State at Texas Tech – 12pm, TNT/Max
Iowa at Iowa State – 12pm, FOX
Delaware at Colorado – 3:30pm, FOX
Bowling Green at Cincinnati – 3:30pm, ESPN+
Kansas at Missouri – 3:30pm, ESPN2
Oklahoma State at Oregon – 3:30pm, CBS/Paramount+
West Virginia at Ohio – 4pm, ESPNU
Cal Poly at Utah – 6pm, ESPN+
North Carolina A&T at UCF – 7pm, ESPN+
Houston at Rice – 7pm, ESPN+
Army at Kansas State – 7pm, ESPN
Arizona State at Mississippi State – 7:30pm, ESPN2
Weber State at Arizona – 10pm, ESPN+
Stanford at BYU – 10:15pm, ESPN
Off: TCU
BIG TEN
Friday, Sept. 5
NIU at Maryland – 7:30pm, BTN
Western Illinois at Northwestern – 7:30pm, BTN
Saturday, Sept. 6
Northwestern State at Minnesota – 12pm, BTN
Kennesaw State at Indiana – 12pm, FS1
FIU at Penn State – 12pm, BTN
Illinois at Duke – 12pm, ESPN
Iowa at Iowa State – 12pm, FOX
Grambling State at Ohio State – 3:30pm, BTN
Miami (Ohio) at Rutgers – 3:30pm, Peacock
Oklahoma State at Oregon – 3:30pm, CBS/Paramount+
Middle Tennessee at Wisconsin – 4pm, FS1
Georgia Southern at USC – 7:30pm, FS1
Southern Illinois at Purdue – 7:30pm, BTN
Boston College at Michigan State – 7:30pm, NBC/Peacock
Akron at Nebraska – 7:30pm, BTN
Michigan at Oklahoma – 7:30pm, ABC
UCLA at UNLV – 8pm, CBSSN
UC Davis at Washington – 11pm, BTN
CONFERENCE USA
Saturday, Sept. 6
Kennesaw State at Indiana – 12pm, FS1
FIU at Penn State – 12pm, BTN
Liberty at Jacksonville State – 12pm, CBSSN
Delaware at Colorado – 3:30pm, FOX
Middle Tennessee at Wisconsin – 4pm, FS1
Missouri State at Marshall – 6pm, ESPN+
WKU at Toledo – 7pm, ESPN+
Louisiana Tech at LSU – 7:30pm, SECN+/ESPN+
UT Martin at UTEP – 9pm, ESPN+
Tulsa at New Mexico State – 9pm, ESPN+
Sam Houston at Hawaii – 11:59pm, Spectrum/MWN
INDEPENDENTS
Saturday, Sept. 6
UConn at Syracuse – 12pm, ACCNX/ESPN+
Off: Notre Dame
MAC
Friday, Sept. 5
NIU at Maryland – 7:30pm, BTN
Saturday, Sept. 6
Central Michigan at Pitt – 12pm, ESPNU
Kent State at Texas Tech – 12pm, TNT/Max
North Texas at Western Michigan – 3:30pm, ESPN+
Miami (Ohio) at Rutgers – 3:30pm, Peacock
Bowling Green at Cincinnati – 3:30pm, ESPN+
Bryant at UMass – 3:30pm, ESPN+
Saint Francis U. at Buffalo – 3:30pm, ESPN+
West Virginia at Ohio – 4pm, ESPNU
LIU at Eastern Michigan – 7pm, ESPN+
WKU at Toledo – 7pm, ESPN+
Akron at Nebraska – 7:30pm, BTN
Ball State at Auburn – 7:30pm, ESPNU
MOUNTAIN WEST
Friday, Sept. 5
Eastern Washington at Boise State – 9pm, FS1
Saturday, Sept. 6
San Jose State at Texas – 12pm, ABC
Utah State at Texas A&M – 12:45pm, SECN
Idaho State at New Mexico – 3pm, ALT/MWN
Fresno State at Oregon State – 3:30pm, The CW
Northern Iowa at Wyoming – 4pm, ALT2/ALT+/MWN
Sacramento State at Nevada – 5pm, NSN/MWN
N. Colorado at Colorado St. – 7pm, ALT/ALT+/MWN
UCLA at UNLV – 8pm, CBSSN
San Diego St. at Washington St. – 10:15pm, The CW
Sam Houston at Hawaii – 11:59pm, Spectrum/MWN
Off: Air Force
PAC-12
Fresno State at Oregon State – 3:30pm, The CW
San Diego St. at Washington St. – 10:15pm, The CW
SEC
Saturday, Sept. 6
San Jose State at Texas – 12pm, ABC
Utah State at Texas A&M – 12:45pm, SECN
ETSU at Tennessee – 3:30pm, SECN+/ESPN+
Ole Miss at Kentucky – 3:30pm, ABC
Austin Peay at Georgia – 3:30pm, SECN+/ESPN+
Kansas at Missouri – 3:30pm, ESPN2
USF at Florida – 4:15pm, SECN
Arkansas State at Arkansas – 5pm, SECN+/ESPN+
SC State at South Carolina – 7pm, SECN+/ESPN+
Louisiana Tech at LSU – 7:30pm, SECN+/ESPN+
Arizona State at Mississippi State – 7:30pm, ESPN2
Ball State at Auburn – 7:30pm, ESPNU
Michigan at Oklahoma – 7:30pm, ABC
Vanderbilt at Virginia Tech – 7:30pm, ACCN
ULM at Alabama – 7:45pm, SECN
SUN BELT
Friday, Sept. 5
James Madison at Louisville – 7pm, ESPN2
Saturday, Sept. 6
Lindenwood at App State – 3:30pm, ESPN+
Texas State at UTSA – 3:30pm, ESPN+
Troy at Clemson – 3:30pm, ACCN
Jackson State at Southern Miss – 5pm, ESPN+
Arkansas State at Arkansas – 5pm, SECN+/ESPN+
NC Central at Old Dominion – 6pm, ESPN+
Missouri State at Marshall – 6pm, ESPN+
Memphis at Georgia State – 7pm, ESPN+
Tulane at South Alabama – 7pm, ESPN+
Georgia Southern at USC – 7:30pm, FS1
Charleston So. at CCU – 7:30pm, ESPN+
ULM at Alabama – 7:45pm, SECN
McNeese at Louisiana – 8pm, ESPN+
