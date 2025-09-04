College football schedule 2025: Week 2 matchups, TV, kickoff times

The 2025 college football schedule continues with Week 2 action, which covers a two-day span from Friday, Sept. 5 through Saturday, Sept. 6. A total of 131 contests are on the docket across the Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) and Football Championship Subdivision (FCS).

Due to the NFL kickoff of its 2025 season on Thursday night, no college football games are on the schedule. Week 2 action begins on Friday, Sept. 5 at 7:00pm ET with James Madison visiting Louisville on ESPN2.

Other Friday games include NIU at Maryland and Western Illinois at Northwestern, both at 7:30pm ET on the Big Ten Network (BTN), and Eastern Washington at Boise State at 9:00pm ET on FS1.

18 games kickoff the slate on Saturday, Sept, 6 at noon ET, highlighted by Iowa at Iowa State (FOX), Baylor at SMU (The CW), and Illinois at Duke (ESPN).

Several good games are featured in the 3:30pm ET timeslot, including 20th-ranked Ole Miss visiting Kentucky (ABC), sixth-ranked Oregon hosting Oklahoma State (CBS/Paramount+), and Kansas visiting Missouri (ESPN2). In primetime, Army visits Kansas State at 7:00pm ET on ESPN, 18th-ranked Oklahoma hosts 15th-ranked Michigan at 7:30pm ET on ABC, Boston College visits Michigan State at 7:30pm ET on NBC and Peacock.

Late games to keep an eye on include Stanford at 10th-ranked BYU (10:15pm ET, ESPN) and San Diego State at Washington State (10:15pm ET, The CW).

Check out the complete TV schedule for Week 2 by conference below.

2025 College Football Schedule: Week 2

* All times Eastern.

ACC

Friday, Sept. 5

James Madison at Louisville – 7pm, ESPN2

Saturday, Sept. 6

Central Michigan at Pitt – 12pm, ESPNU

Baylor at SMU – 12pm, The CW

Virginia at NC State – 12pm, ESPN2

East Texas A&M at Florida State – 12pm, ACCN

Illinois at Duke – 12pm, ESPN

UConn at Syracuse – 12pm, ACCNX/ESPN+

Western Carolina at Wake Forest – 2pm, ACCNX/ESPN+

Gardner-Webb at Georgia Tech – 3:30pm, ACCNX/ESPN+

Troy at Clemson – 3:30pm, ACCN

Texas Southern at California – 6pm, ACCNX/ESPN+

Bethune-Cookman at Miami FL – 7pm, ACCNX/ESPN+

North Carolina at Charlotte – 7pm, ESPN+

Boston College at Michigan State – 7:30pm, NBC/Peacock

Vanderbilt at Virginia Tech – 7:30pm, ACCN

Stanford at BYU – 10:15pm, ESPN

AMERICAN

Saturday, Sept. 6

Howard at Temple – 2pm, ESPN+

North Texas at Western Michigan – 3:30pm, ESPN+

UAB at Navy – 3:30pm, CBSSN

Texas State at UTSA – 3:30pm, ESPN+

USF at Florida – 4:15pm, SECN

Campbell at East Carolina – 6pm, ESPN+

Florida A&M at Florida Atlantic – 6pm, ESPN+

Houston at Rice – 7pm, ESPN+

Army at Kansas State – 7pm, ESPN

Memphis at Georgia State – 7pm, ESPN+

North Carolina at Charlotte – 7pm, ESPN+

Tulane at South Alabama – 7pm, ESPN+

Tulsa at New Mexico State – 9pm, ESPN+

BIG 12

Saturday, Sept. 6

Baylor at SMU – 12pm, The CW

Kent State at Texas Tech – 12pm, TNT/Max

Iowa at Iowa State – 12pm, FOX

Delaware at Colorado – 3:30pm, FOX

Bowling Green at Cincinnati – 3:30pm, ESPN+

Kansas at Missouri – 3:30pm, ESPN2

Oklahoma State at Oregon – 3:30pm, CBS/Paramount+

West Virginia at Ohio – 4pm, ESPNU

Cal Poly at Utah – 6pm, ESPN+

North Carolina A&T at UCF – 7pm, ESPN+

Houston at Rice – 7pm, ESPN+

Army at Kansas State – 7pm, ESPN

Arizona State at Mississippi State – 7:30pm, ESPN2

Weber State at Arizona – 10pm, ESPN+

Stanford at BYU – 10:15pm, ESPN

Off: TCU

BIG TEN

Friday, Sept. 5

NIU at Maryland – 7:30pm, BTN

Western Illinois at Northwestern – 7:30pm, BTN

Saturday, Sept. 6

Northwestern State at Minnesota – 12pm, BTN

Kennesaw State at Indiana – 12pm, FS1

FIU at Penn State – 12pm, BTN

Illinois at Duke – 12pm, ESPN

Iowa at Iowa State – 12pm, FOX

Grambling State at Ohio State – 3:30pm, BTN

Miami (Ohio) at Rutgers – 3:30pm, Peacock

Oklahoma State at Oregon – 3:30pm, CBS/Paramount+

Middle Tennessee at Wisconsin – 4pm, FS1

Georgia Southern at USC – 7:30pm, FS1

Southern Illinois at Purdue – 7:30pm, BTN

Boston College at Michigan State – 7:30pm, NBC/Peacock

Akron at Nebraska – 7:30pm, BTN

Michigan at Oklahoma – 7:30pm, ABC

UCLA at UNLV – 8pm, CBSSN

UC Davis at Washington – 11pm, BTN

CONFERENCE USA

Saturday, Sept. 6

Kennesaw State at Indiana – 12pm, FS1

FIU at Penn State – 12pm, BTN

Liberty at Jacksonville State – 12pm, CBSSN

Delaware at Colorado – 3:30pm, FOX

Middle Tennessee at Wisconsin – 4pm, FS1

Missouri State at Marshall – 6pm, ESPN+

WKU at Toledo – 7pm, ESPN+

Louisiana Tech at LSU – 7:30pm, SECN+/ESPN+

UT Martin at UTEP – 9pm, ESPN+

Tulsa at New Mexico State – 9pm, ESPN+

Sam Houston at Hawaii – 11:59pm, Spectrum/MWN

INDEPENDENTS

Saturday, Sept. 6

UConn at Syracuse – 12pm, ACCNX/ESPN+

Off: Notre Dame

MAC

Friday, Sept. 5

NIU at Maryland – 7:30pm, BTN

Saturday, Sept. 6

Central Michigan at Pitt – 12pm, ESPNU

Kent State at Texas Tech – 12pm, TNT/Max

North Texas at Western Michigan – 3:30pm, ESPN+

Miami (Ohio) at Rutgers – 3:30pm, Peacock

Bowling Green at Cincinnati – 3:30pm, ESPN+

Bryant at UMass – 3:30pm, ESPN+

Saint Francis U. at Buffalo – 3:30pm, ESPN+

West Virginia at Ohio – 4pm, ESPNU

LIU at Eastern Michigan – 7pm, ESPN+

WKU at Toledo – 7pm, ESPN+

Akron at Nebraska – 7:30pm, BTN

Ball State at Auburn – 7:30pm, ESPNU

MOUNTAIN WEST

Friday, Sept. 5

Eastern Washington at Boise State – 9pm, FS1

Saturday, Sept. 6

San Jose State at Texas – 12pm, ABC

Utah State at Texas A&M – 12:45pm, SECN

Idaho State at New Mexico – 3pm, ALT/MWN

Fresno State at Oregon State – 3:30pm, The CW

Northern Iowa at Wyoming – 4pm, ALT2/ALT+/MWN

Sacramento State at Nevada – 5pm, NSN/MWN

N. Colorado at Colorado St. – 7pm, ALT/ALT+/MWN

UCLA at UNLV – 8pm, CBSSN

San Diego St. at Washington St. – 10:15pm, The CW

Sam Houston at Hawaii – 11:59pm, Spectrum/MWN

Off: Air Force

PAC-12

Saturday, Sept. 6

Fresno State at Oregon State – 3:30pm, The CW

San Diego St. at Washington St. – 10:15pm, The CW

SEC

Saturday, Sept. 6

San Jose State at Texas – 12pm, ABC

Utah State at Texas A&M – 12:45pm, SECN

ETSU at Tennessee – 3:30pm, SECN+/ESPN+

Ole Miss at Kentucky – 3:30pm, ABC

Austin Peay at Georgia – 3:30pm, SECN+/ESPN+

Kansas at Missouri – 3:30pm, ESPN2

USF at Florida – 4:15pm, SECN

Arkansas State at Arkansas – 5pm, SECN+/ESPN+

SC State at South Carolina – 7pm, SECN+/ESPN+

Louisiana Tech at LSU – 7:30pm, SECN+/ESPN+

Arizona State at Mississippi State – 7:30pm, ESPN2

Ball State at Auburn – 7:30pm, ESPNU

Michigan at Oklahoma – 7:30pm, ABC

Vanderbilt at Virginia Tech – 7:30pm, ACCN

ULM at Alabama – 7:45pm, SECN

SUN BELT

Friday, Sept. 5

James Madison at Louisville – 7pm, ESPN2

Saturday, Sept. 6

Lindenwood at App State – 3:30pm, ESPN+

Texas State at UTSA – 3:30pm, ESPN+

Troy at Clemson – 3:30pm, ACCN

Jackson State at Southern Miss – 5pm, ESPN+

Arkansas State at Arkansas – 5pm, SECN+/ESPN+

NC Central at Old Dominion – 6pm, ESPN+

Missouri State at Marshall – 6pm, ESPN+

Memphis at Georgia State – 7pm, ESPN+

Tulane at South Alabama – 7pm, ESPN+

Georgia Southern at USC – 7:30pm, FS1

Charleston So. at CCU – 7:30pm, ESPN+

ULM at Alabama – 7:45pm, SECN

McNeese at Louisiana – 8pm, ESPN+

