College football schedule 2025: Week 1 matchups, TV, kickoff times

The 2025 college football schedule ramps up with Week 1 action, which covers a five-day span from Thursday, Aug. 28 through Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 1. A total of 133 contests are on the docket across the Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) and Football Championship Subdivision (FCS).
Week 1 action begins on Thursday, Aug. 28 with the USF Bulls hosting the 25th-ranked Boise State Broncos at 5:30pm ET on ESPN. A slate of 25 additional college football games will be played Thursday, and the its highlighted by the Nebraska Cornhuskers facing the Cincinnati Bearcats at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. The game will be televise by ESPN at 9:00pm ET.
Friday’s action includes 14 matchups, highlighted by Baylor hosting Auburn on ESPN and Colorado hosting Georgia Tech on FOX, both at 8:00pm ET.
Eleven games kickoff the slate on Saturday, Aug. 30 at noon ET, highlighted by the top-ranked Texas Longhorns traveling to face the third-ranked Ohio State Buckeyes, with television coverage on FOX.
A massive slate of games fills out the rest of Saturday, featuring eighth-ranked Alabama visiting Florida State at 3:30pm ET on ABC and, in the primetime slot, fourth-ranked Clemson hosting ninth-ranked LSU at 7:30pm ET, also on ABC.
Two games are slated to be played on Sunday, Aug. 31. Virginia Tech and No. 13 South Carolina square off in an Aflac Kickoff Game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. (3:00pm ET, ESPN), followed by the No. 10 Miami Hurricanes hosting the No. 6 Notre Dame Fighting Irish (7:30pm ET, ABC).
The 2025 Week 1 slate comes to a close on Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 1, when new head coach Bill Belichick and the North Carolina Tar Heels host the TCU Horned Frogs at 8:00pm ET on ESPN.
Check out the complete TV schedule for Week 1 by conference below.
2025 College Football Schedule: Week 1
* All times Eastern.
ACC
Thursday, Aug. 28
East Carolina at NC State – 7pm, ACCN
Elon at Duke – 7:30pm, ACCNX/ESPN+
Friday, Aug. 29
Kennesaw State at Wake Forest – 7pm, ACCN
Georgia Tech at Colorado – 8pm, ESPN
Saturday, Aug. 30
Duquesne at Pitt – 12pm, ACCN
Syracuse vs Tennessee (in Atlanta, GA) – 12pm, ABC
Fordham at Boston College – 2pm, ACCNX/ESPN+
Eastern Kentucky at Louisville – 3pm, ACCN
Alabama at Florida State – 3:30pm, ABC
Coastal Carolina at Virginia – 6pm, ACCN
LSU at Clemson – 7:30pm, ABC
East Texas A&M at SMU – 9pm, ACCN
California at Oregon State – 10:30pm, ESPN
Sunday, Aug. 31
Virginia Tech vs South Carolina (in Atl) – 3pm, ESPN
Notre Dame at Miami (FL) – 7:30pm, ABC
Monday, Sept. 1
TCU at North Carolina – 8pm, ESPN
AMERICAN
Thursday, Aug. 28
Boise State at USF – 5:30pm, ESPN
East Carolina at NC State – 7pm, ACCN
Alabama State at UAB – 8:30pm, ESPN+
Friday, Aug. 29
Tarleton State at Army – 6pm, CBSSN
App State vs Charlotte (Charlotte) – 7pm, ESPNU
Saturday, Aug. 30
Florida Atlantic at Maryland – 12pm, BTN
Northwestern at Tulane – 12pm, ESPNU
VMI at Navy – 12pm, CBSSN
Temple at UMass – 3:30pm, ESPN+
Chattanooga at Memphis – 4:30pm, ESPN+
UTSA at Texas A&M – 7pm, ESPN
Rice at Louisiana – 8pm, ESPN+
Lamar at North Texas – 8pm, ESPN+
Abilene Christian at Tulsa – 8pm, ESPN+
BIG 12
Thursday, Aug. 28
Jacksonville State at UCF – 7pm, ESPN+
UT Martin at Oklahoma State – 7:30pm, ESPN+
Stephen F. Austin at Houston – 8pm, ESPN+
Nebraska vs Cincinnati (in Kansas City, MO) – 9pm, ESPN
Friday, Aug. 29
Wagner at Kansas – 7:30pm, ESPN+
Auburn at Baylor – 8pm, FOX
Georgia Tech at Colorado – 8pm, ESPN
Saturday, Aug. 30
Robert Morris at West Virginia – 2pm, ESPN+
South Dakota at Iowa State – 3:30pm, FOX
North Dakota at Kansas State – 7pm, ESPN+
UAPB at Texas Tech – 7:30pm, ESPN+
Portland State at BYU – 8pm, ESPN+
Northern Arizona at Arizona State – 10pm, ESPN+
Hawaii at Arizona – 10:30pm, TNT/Max
Utah at UCLA – 11pm, FOX
Monday, Sept. 1
TCU at North Carolina – 8pm, ESPN
BIG TEN
Thursday, Aug. 28
Ohio at Rutgers – 6pm, BTN
Buffalo at Minnesota – 8pm, FS1
Nebraska vs Cincinnati (in KC) – 9pm, ESPN
Miami (Ohio) at Wisconsin – 9pm, BTN
Friday, Aug. 29
Western Michigan at Michigan State – 7pm, FS1
Western Illinois at Illinois – 7:30pm, Peacock
Saturday, Aug. 30
Florida Atlantic at Maryland – 12pm, BTN
Ball State at Purdue – 12pm, BTN
Northwestern at Tulane – 12pm, ESPNU
Texas at Ohio State – 12pm, FOX
Old Dominion at Indiana – 2:30pm, FS1
Nevada at Penn State – 3:30pm, CBS/Paramount+
Montana State at Oregon – 4pm, BTN
UAlbany at Iowa – 6pm, FS1
Missouri State at USC – 7:30pm, BTN
New Mexico at Michigan – 7:30pm, NBC/Peacock
Utah at UCLA – 11pm, FOX
Colorado State at Washington – 11pm, BTN
CONFERENCE USA
Thursday, Aug. 28
Delaware State at Delaware – 7pm, ESPN+
Jacksonville State at UCF – 7pm, ESPN+
Friday, Aug. 29
Kennesaw State at Wake Forest – 7pm, ACCN
Bethune-Cookman at FIU – 7pm, ESPN+
UNLV at Sam Houston – 9:30pm, CBSSN
Saturday, Aug. 30
Maine at Liberty – 4pm, ESPN+
North Alabama at WKU – 7pm, ESPN+
Austin Peay at Middle Tennessee – 7pm, ESPN+
Southeastern La. at LA Tech – 7:30pm, ESPN+
UTEP at Utah State – 7:30pm, CBSSN
Missouri State at USC – 7:30pm, BTN
Bryant at New Mexico State – 9pm, ESPN+
INDEPENDENTS
Saturday, Aug. 30
CCSU at UConn – 2pm, WWAX/UConn+
Sunday, Aug. 31
Notre Dame at Miami (FL) – 7:30pm, ABC
MAC
Thursday, Aug. 28
Lafayette at Bowling Green – 6pm, ESPN+
Ohio at Rutgers – 6pm, BTN
Wyoming at Akron – 7pm, ESPN+
Buffalo at Minnesota – 8pm, FS1
Miami (Ohio) at Wisconsin – 9pm, BTN
Friday, Aug. 29
Western Michigan at Michigan State – 7pm, FS1
Central Michigan at San Jose State – 10:30pm, FS1
Saturday, Aug. 30
Merrimack at Kent State – 12pm, ESPN+
Ball State at Purdue – 12pm, BTN
Toledo at Kentucky – 12:45pm, SECN
Holy Cross at NIU – 3:30pm, ESPN+
Temple at UMass – 3:30pm, ESPN+
Eastern Michigan at Texas State – 8pm, ESPN+
MOUNTAIN WEST
Thursday, Aug. 28
Boise State at USF – 5:30pm, ESPN
Wyoming at Akron – 7pm, ESPN+
Stony Brook at San Diego State – 10pm, KUSI/MWN
Friday, Aug. 29
UNLV at Sam Houston – 9:30pm, CBSSN
CMU at San Jose State – 10:30pm, FS1
Saturday, Aug. 30
Bucknell at Air Force – 3:30pm, CBSSN
Nevada at Penn State – 3:30pm, CBS/Paramount+
UTEP at Utah State – 7:30pm, CBSSN
New Mexico at Michigan – 7:30pm, NBC/Peacock
Georgia Southern at Fresno State – 9:30pm, FS1
Hawaii at Arizona – 10:30pm, TNT/Max
Colorado State at Washington – 11pm, BTN
PAC-12
Saturday, Aug. 30
Idaho at Washington State – 10pm, The CW
California at Oregon State – 10:30pm, ESPN
SEC
Thursday, Aug. 28
Central Arkansas at Missouri – 7:30pm, SECN
Friday, Aug. 29
Auburn at Baylor 8pm, FOX
Saturday, Aug. 30
Mississippi State at Southern Miss – 12pm, ESPN
Syracuse vs Tennessee (in Atl) – 12pm, ABC
Texas at Ohio State – 12pm, FOX
Toledo at Kentucky – 12:45pm, SECN
Marshall at Georgia – 3:30pm, ESPN
Alabama at Florida State – 3:30pm, ABC
Alabama A&M at Arkansas – 4:15pm, SECN
Illinois State at Oklahoma – 6pm, SECN+/ESPN+
Charleston So. at Vanderbilt – 7pm, SECN+/ESPN+
LIU at Florida – 7pm, SECN+/ESPN+
UTSA at Texas A&M – 7pm, ESPN
LSU at Clemson – 7:30pm, ABC
Georgia State at Ole Miss – 7:45pm, SECN
Sunday, Aug. 31
Virginia Tech vs S. Carolina (in Atl) – 3pm, ESPN
SUN BELT
Thursday, Aug. 28
Saint Francis U. at ULM – 7pm, ESPN+
Friday, Aug. 29
Appalachian State vs Charlotte – 7pm, ESPNU
Saturday, Aug. 30
Mississippi St. at Southern Miss – 12pm, ESPN
Old Dominion at Indiana – 2:30pm, FS1
Marshall at Georgia – 3:30pm, ESPN
Weber State at James Madison – 6pm, ESPN+
Coastal Carolina at Virginia – 6pm, ACCN
Morgan State at South Alabama – 7pm, ESPN+
Nicholls at Troy – 7pm, ESPN+
SEMO at Arkansas State – 7pm, ESPN+
Georgia State at Ole Miss – 7:45pm, SECN
Rice at Louisiana – 8pm, ESPN+
Eastern Michigan at Texas State – 8pm, ESPN+
Georgia Southern at Fresno State – 9:30pm, FS1
Tickets for the 2025 college football season and other events are available through our partner StubHub (we may receive a small commission for any purchase, which helps support FBSchedules).
Football Schedules
College Football Schedule (FBS only)
FCS Schedule (FCS only)
College Football TV Schedule (FBS and FCS)
Alabama vs. Florida State and LSU vs Clemson is also gonna be a great one.
Bring on LSU vs. Clemson.
Here is my viewing guide for week 1.
Western Illinois at Illinois 7:30PM Friday Peacock
Northwestern at Tulane Noon Saturday ESPNU
Nevada at Penn State 3:30PM Saturday CBS
New Mexico at Michigan 7:30PM Saturday NBC
Hawaii at Arizona 10:30PM Saturday TNT
Your prediction for LSU @ Clemson Terrence?
I will take Clemson to get the win.