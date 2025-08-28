College football schedule 2025: Week 1 matchups, TV, kickoff times

The 2025 college football schedule ramps up with Week 1 action, which covers a five-day span from Thursday, Aug. 28 through Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 1. A total of 133 contests are on the docket across the Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) and Football Championship Subdivision (FCS).

Week 1 action begins on Thursday, Aug. 28 with the USF Bulls hosting the 25th-ranked Boise State Broncos at 5:30pm ET on ESPN. A slate of 25 additional college football games will be played Thursday, and the its highlighted by the Nebraska Cornhuskers facing the Cincinnati Bearcats at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. The game will be televise by ESPN at 9:00pm ET.

Friday’s action includes 14 matchups, highlighted by Baylor hosting Auburn on ESPN and Colorado hosting Georgia Tech on FOX, both at 8:00pm ET.

Eleven games kickoff the slate on Saturday, Aug. 30 at noon ET, highlighted by the top-ranked Texas Longhorns traveling to face the third-ranked Ohio State Buckeyes, with television coverage on FOX.

A massive slate of games fills out the rest of Saturday, featuring eighth-ranked Alabama visiting Florida State at 3:30pm ET on ABC and, in the primetime slot, fourth-ranked Clemson hosting ninth-ranked LSU at 7:30pm ET, also on ABC.

Two games are slated to be played on Sunday, Aug. 31. Virginia Tech and No. 13 South Carolina square off in an Aflac Kickoff Game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. (3:00pm ET, ESPN), followed by the No. 10 Miami Hurricanes hosting the No. 6 Notre Dame Fighting Irish (7:30pm ET, ABC).

The 2025 Week 1 slate comes to a close on Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 1, when new head coach Bill Belichick and the North Carolina Tar Heels host the TCU Horned Frogs at 8:00pm ET on ESPN.

Check out the complete TV schedule for Week 1 by conference below.

2025 College Football Schedule: Week 1

* All times Eastern.

ACC

Thursday, Aug. 28

East Carolina at NC State – 7pm, ACCN

Elon at Duke – 7:30pm, ACCNX/ESPN+

Friday, Aug. 29

Kennesaw State at Wake Forest – 7pm, ACCN

Georgia Tech at Colorado – 8pm, ESPN

Saturday, Aug. 30

Duquesne at Pitt – 12pm, ACCN

Syracuse vs Tennessee (in Atlanta, GA) – 12pm, ABC

Fordham at Boston College – 2pm, ACCNX/ESPN+

Eastern Kentucky at Louisville – 3pm, ACCN

Alabama at Florida State – 3:30pm, ABC

Coastal Carolina at Virginia – 6pm, ACCN

LSU at Clemson – 7:30pm, ABC

East Texas A&M at SMU – 9pm, ACCN

California at Oregon State – 10:30pm, ESPN

Sunday, Aug. 31

Virginia Tech vs South Carolina (in Atl) – 3pm, ESPN

Notre Dame at Miami (FL) – 7:30pm, ABC

Monday, Sept. 1

TCU at North Carolina – 8pm, ESPN

AMERICAN

Thursday, Aug. 28

Boise State at USF – 5:30pm, ESPN

East Carolina at NC State – 7pm, ACCN

Alabama State at UAB – 8:30pm, ESPN+

Friday, Aug. 29

Tarleton State at Army – 6pm, CBSSN

App State vs Charlotte (Charlotte) – 7pm, ESPNU

Saturday, Aug. 30

Florida Atlantic at Maryland – 12pm, BTN

Northwestern at Tulane – 12pm, ESPNU

VMI at Navy – 12pm, CBSSN

Temple at UMass – 3:30pm, ESPN+

Chattanooga at Memphis – 4:30pm, ESPN+

UTSA at Texas A&M – 7pm, ESPN

Rice at Louisiana – 8pm, ESPN+

Lamar at North Texas – 8pm, ESPN+

Abilene Christian at Tulsa – 8pm, ESPN+

BIG 12

Thursday, Aug. 28

Jacksonville State at UCF – 7pm, ESPN+

UT Martin at Oklahoma State – 7:30pm, ESPN+

Stephen F. Austin at Houston – 8pm, ESPN+

Nebraska vs Cincinnati (in Kansas City, MO) – 9pm, ESPN

Friday, Aug. 29

Wagner at Kansas – 7:30pm, ESPN+

Auburn at Baylor – 8pm, FOX

Georgia Tech at Colorado – 8pm, ESPN

Saturday, Aug. 30

Robert Morris at West Virginia – 2pm, ESPN+

South Dakota at Iowa State – 3:30pm, FOX

North Dakota at Kansas State – 7pm, ESPN+

UAPB at Texas Tech – 7:30pm, ESPN+

Portland State at BYU – 8pm, ESPN+

Northern Arizona at Arizona State – 10pm, ESPN+

Hawaii at Arizona – 10:30pm, TNT/Max

Utah at UCLA – 11pm, FOX

Monday, Sept. 1

TCU at North Carolina – 8pm, ESPN

BIG TEN

Thursday, Aug. 28

Ohio at Rutgers – 6pm, BTN

Buffalo at Minnesota – 8pm, FS1

Nebraska vs Cincinnati (in KC) – 9pm, ESPN

Miami (Ohio) at Wisconsin – 9pm, BTN

Friday, Aug. 29

Western Michigan at Michigan State – 7pm, FS1

Western Illinois at Illinois – 7:30pm, Peacock

Saturday, Aug. 30

Florida Atlantic at Maryland – 12pm, BTN

Ball State at Purdue – 12pm, BTN

Northwestern at Tulane – 12pm, ESPNU

Texas at Ohio State – 12pm, FOX

Old Dominion at Indiana – 2:30pm, FS1

Nevada at Penn State – 3:30pm, CBS/Paramount+

Montana State at Oregon – 4pm, BTN

UAlbany at Iowa – 6pm, FS1

Missouri State at USC – 7:30pm, BTN

New Mexico at Michigan – 7:30pm, NBC/Peacock

Utah at UCLA – 11pm, FOX

Colorado State at Washington – 11pm, BTN

CONFERENCE USA

Thursday, Aug. 28

Delaware State at Delaware – 7pm, ESPN+

Jacksonville State at UCF – 7pm, ESPN+

Friday, Aug. 29

Kennesaw State at Wake Forest – 7pm, ACCN

Bethune-Cookman at FIU – 7pm, ESPN+

UNLV at Sam Houston – 9:30pm, CBSSN

Saturday, Aug. 30

Maine at Liberty – 4pm, ESPN+

North Alabama at WKU – 7pm, ESPN+

Austin Peay at Middle Tennessee – 7pm, ESPN+

Southeastern La. at LA Tech – 7:30pm, ESPN+

UTEP at Utah State – 7:30pm, CBSSN

Missouri State at USC – 7:30pm, BTN

Bryant at New Mexico State – 9pm, ESPN+

INDEPENDENTS

Saturday, Aug. 30

CCSU at UConn – 2pm, WWAX/UConn+

Sunday, Aug. 31

Notre Dame at Miami (FL) – 7:30pm, ABC

MAC

Thursday, Aug. 28

Lafayette at Bowling Green – 6pm, ESPN+

Ohio at Rutgers – 6pm, BTN

Wyoming at Akron – 7pm, ESPN+

Buffalo at Minnesota – 8pm, FS1

Miami (Ohio) at Wisconsin – 9pm, BTN

Friday, Aug. 29

Western Michigan at Michigan State – 7pm, FS1

Central Michigan at San Jose State – 10:30pm, FS1

Saturday, Aug. 30

Merrimack at Kent State – 12pm, ESPN+

Ball State at Purdue – 12pm, BTN

Toledo at Kentucky – 12:45pm, SECN

Holy Cross at NIU – 3:30pm, ESPN+

Temple at UMass – 3:30pm, ESPN+

Eastern Michigan at Texas State – 8pm, ESPN+

MOUNTAIN WEST

Thursday, Aug. 28

Boise State at USF – 5:30pm, ESPN

Wyoming at Akron – 7pm, ESPN+

Stony Brook at San Diego State – 10pm, KUSI/MWN

Friday, Aug. 29

UNLV at Sam Houston – 9:30pm, CBSSN

CMU at San Jose State – 10:30pm, FS1

Saturday, Aug. 30

Bucknell at Air Force – 3:30pm, CBSSN

Nevada at Penn State – 3:30pm, CBS/Paramount+

UTEP at Utah State – 7:30pm, CBSSN

New Mexico at Michigan – 7:30pm, NBC/Peacock

Georgia Southern at Fresno State – 9:30pm, FS1

Hawaii at Arizona – 10:30pm, TNT/Max

Colorado State at Washington – 11pm, BTN

PAC-12

Saturday, Aug. 30

Idaho at Washington State – 10pm, The CW

California at Oregon State – 10:30pm, ESPN

SEC

Thursday, Aug. 28

Central Arkansas at Missouri – 7:30pm, SECN

Friday, Aug. 29

Auburn at Baylor 8pm, FOX

Saturday, Aug. 30

Mississippi State at Southern Miss – 12pm, ESPN

Syracuse vs Tennessee (in Atl) – 12pm, ABC

Texas at Ohio State – 12pm, FOX

Toledo at Kentucky – 12:45pm, SECN

Marshall at Georgia – 3:30pm, ESPN

Alabama at Florida State – 3:30pm, ABC

Alabama A&M at Arkansas – 4:15pm, SECN

Illinois State at Oklahoma – 6pm, SECN+/ESPN+

Charleston So. at Vanderbilt – 7pm, SECN+/ESPN+

LIU at Florida – 7pm, SECN+/ESPN+

UTSA at Texas A&M – 7pm, ESPN

LSU at Clemson – 7:30pm, ABC

Georgia State at Ole Miss – 7:45pm, SECN

Sunday, Aug. 31

Virginia Tech vs S. Carolina (in Atl) – 3pm, ESPN

SUN BELT

Thursday, Aug. 28

Saint Francis U. at ULM – 7pm, ESPN+

Friday, Aug. 29

Appalachian State vs Charlotte – 7pm, ESPNU

Saturday, Aug. 30

Mississippi St. at Southern Miss – 12pm, ESPN

Old Dominion at Indiana – 2:30pm, FS1

Marshall at Georgia – 3:30pm, ESPN

Weber State at James Madison – 6pm, ESPN+

Coastal Carolina at Virginia – 6pm, ACCN

Morgan State at South Alabama – 7pm, ESPN+

Nicholls at Troy – 7pm, ESPN+

SEMO at Arkansas State – 7pm, ESPN+

Georgia State at Ole Miss – 7:45pm, SECN

Rice at Louisiana – 8pm, ESPN+

Eastern Michigan at Texas State – 8pm, ESPN+

Georgia Southern at Fresno State – 9:30pm, FS1

