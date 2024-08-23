College football schedule 2024: Week Zero matchups, kickoff times, TV

The 2024 college football schedule kicks off with Week Zero on Saturday, Aug. 24. A total of seven contests are on the docket across the Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) and Football Championship Subdivision (FCS).

Week Zero action begins with the 10th-ranked Florida State Seminoles taking on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in the Aer Lingus College Football Classic at Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland. The game will be televised by ESPN at noon ET.

A few hours later, the Tarleton State Texans play host to the McNeese Cowboys and ESPN2 will televise the contest at 3:30pm ET. Thirty minutes later at 4:00pm ET, the New Mexico Lobos will entertain the Montana State Bobcats and the game will be televised by FS1.

Three contests are slated to kickoff in primetime slots, beginning at 7:00pm ET with the North Alabama Lions and Southeast Missouri Redhawks meeting in the FCS Kickoff at the Cramton Bowl in Montgomery, Ala. (ESPN).

For only the second time in the event’s 19-year history, the Cricket MEAC/SWAC Challenge will be televised in primetime by ABC at 7:30pm ET. The game features the Florida A&M Rattlers and Norfolk State Spartans squaring off at Center Parc Stadium in Atlanta, Ga.

At 8:00pm ET, the Nevada Wolf Pack will play host to the SMU Mustangs, who will be playing their first season as a member of the ACC. The game will be televised by CBS Sports Network (CBSSN).

The 2024 Week Zero slate comes to a close when the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors host the Delaware State Hornets in Honolulu, Hawaii. The game will kickoff at midnight Eastern (6:00pm Hawaii time) and live video will be available via Spectrum PPV in Hawaii and on the Team1Sports app on the mainland.

For information on how teams get to play in Week Zero, check out our article from earlier this week titled College football schedule 2024: The Hawaii Exemption and Week Zero.

Check out the complete TV schedule for Week Zero below.

2024 College Football Schedule | Week Zero

* All times Eastern.

Florida State vs. Georgia Tech (in Ireland) – Noon, ESPN

McNeese at Tarleton State – 3:30pm, ESPN2

Montana State at New Mexico – 4pm, FS1

North Alabama vs. SEMO (in Montgomery, AL) – 7pm, ESPN

FAMU vs. Norfolk St. (in Atlanta) – 7:30pm, ABC/ESPN3/ESPN+

SMU at Nevada – 8pm, CBSSN

Delaware St. at Hawaii – 12am, Spectrum PPV/Team1Sports

