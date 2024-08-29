College football schedule 2024: Week 1 matchups, TV, kickoff times

The 2024 college football schedule continues with Week 1 action, which covers a five-day span from Thursday, Aug. 29 through Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 2. A total of 131 contests are on the docket across the Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) and Football Championship Subdivision (FCS).

Week 1 action begins on Thursday, Aug. 29 with the Rutgers Scarlet Knights hosting the Howard Bison at 6:00pm ET on the Big Ten Network. Two FCS matchups are also slated for 6:00pm ET, followed by 30 additional college football games beginning at 7:00pm ET.

Friday’s action includes seven matchups, highlighted by 16th-ranked Oklahoma hosting Temple at 7:00pm ET on ESPN and Stanford hosting TCU at 10:30pm ET on ESPN.

Eleven games kickoff the slate on Saturday, Aug. 31 at noon ET, highlighted by top-ranked Georgia and 14th ranked Clemson squaring off in the Aflac Kickoff Game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga., with television coverage on ABC.

A massive slate of games fills out the rest of Saturday, featuring 19th-ranked Miami visiting Florida at 3:30pm ET on ABC and, in the primetime slot, 20th-ranked Texas A&M hosting 7th-ranked Notre Dame at 7:30pm ET on ABC.

Two games are slated to be played on Sunday, Sept. 1. North Carolina Central and Alabama State are up first in the Orange Blossom Classic at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla. (3:00pm ET, ESPN), and that game is followed by LSU facing USC in the Vegas Kickoff Classic at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada (7:30pm ET, ABC).

The 2024 Week 1 slate comes to a close on Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 2, when 10th-ranked Florida State (0-1) hosts Boston College at 7:30pm ET on ESPN.

Check out the complete TV schedule for Week 1 by conference below.

2024 College Football Schedule: Week 1

* All times Eastern.

ACC



Thursday, Aug. 29

North Carolina A&T at Wake Forest – 7pm, ACCNX

Western Carolina at (24) NC State – 7:30pm, ACCN

North Carolina at Minnesota – 9pm, FOX

Friday, Aug. 30

Elon at Duke – 7:30pm, ACCN

TCU at Stanford – 10:30pm, ESPN

Saturday, Aug. 31

(14) Clemson vs (1) UGA (Atlanta) – 12pm, ABC/ESPN+

Virginia Tech at Vanderbilt – 12pm, ESPN

Kent State at Pitt – 12pm, ESPNU

Austin Peay at Louisville – 12pm, ACCN

Ohio at Syracuse – 3:30pm, ACCN

(19) Miami FL at Florida – 3:30pm, ABC/ESPN+

UC Davis at California – 5pm, ACCNX

Richmond at Virginia – 6pm, ACCNX

Georgia State at Georgia Tech – 8pm, ACCN

HCU at SMU – 8pm, ACCNX

Monday, Sept. 2

Boston College at (10) FSU – 7:30pm, ESPN

Off: None

AMERICAN

Thursday, Aug. 29

Alcorn State at UAB – 8pm, ESPN+

Northwestern State at Tulsa – 8pm, ESPN+

Southeastern La. at Tulane – 8pm, ESPN+

Friday, Aug. 30

Lehigh at Army – 6pm, CBSSN

Temple at (16) Oklahoma – 7pm, ESPN

FAU at Michigan State – 7pm, BTN

Saturday, Aug. 31

Bucknell at Navy – 12pm, CBSSN

Kennesaw State at UTSA – 3:30pm, ESPN+

North Texas at South Alabama – 5pm, ESPN+

Norfolk State at ECU – 6pm, ESPN+

Sam Houston at Rice – 7pm, ESPN+

North Alabama at Memphis – 7pm, ESPN+

Bethune-Cookman at USF – 7pm, ESPN+

James Madison at Charlotte – 8pm, ESPNU

Off: None

BIG 12

Thursday, Aug. 29

New Hampshire at UCF – 7pm, ESPN+

Lindenwood at (22) Kansas – 8pm, ESPN+

North Dakota State at Colorado – 8pm, ESPN

Southern Utah at (12) Utah – 9pm, ESPN+

Friday, Aug. 30

TCU at Stanford – 10:30pm, ESPN

Saturday, Aug. 31

(8) Penn St. at West Virginia – 12pm, FOX

S. Dakota St. at (17) Oklahoma St. – 2pm, ESPN+

Towson at Cincinnati – 2:30pm, ESPN+

North Dakota at Iowa State – 3:30pm, FS1

UT Martin at (18) Kansas St. – 7pm, ESPN+

Tarleton St. at Baylor – 7pm, ESPN+

UNLV at Houston – 7pm, FS1

ACU at Texas Tech – 7:30pm, ESPN+

Southern Illinois at BYU – 8pm, ESPN+

Wyoming at Arizona State – 10:30pm, FS1

New Mexico at (21) Arizona – 10:30pm, ESPN

Off: None

BIG TEN

Thursday, Aug. 29

Howard at Rutgers – 6pm, BTN

North Carolina at Minnesota – 9pm, FOX

Eastern Illinois at Illinois – 9pm, BTN

Friday, Aug. 30

FAU at Michigan State – 7pm, BTN

WMU at Wisconsin – 9pm, FS1

Saturday, Aug. 31

Illinois State at (25) Iowa – 12pm, BTN

(8) Penn State at West Virginia – 12pm, FOX

UConn at Maryland – 12pm, FS1

Indiana State at Purdue – 12pm, BTN

FIU at Indiana – 3:30pm, BTN

Miami OH at Northwestern – 3:30pm, BTN

UTEP at Nebraska – 3:30pm, FOX

Akron at (2) Ohio State – 3:30pm, CBS/Paramount+

Fresno St. at (9) Michigan – 7:30pm, NBC/Peacock

UCLA at Hawaii – 7:30pm, CBS/Paramount+

Idaho at (3) Oregon – 7:30pm, BTN

Weber St. at Washington – 11pm, BTN

Sunday, Sept. 1

(13) LSU vs (23) USC (Las Vegas) – 7:30pm, ABC/ESPN+

Off: None

CONFERENCE USA

Thursday, Aug. 29

Coastal Carolina at Jax State – 8pm, CBSSN

Saturday, Aug. 31

FIU at Indiana – 3:30pm, BTN

UTEP at Nebraska – 3:30pm, FOX

Kennesaw State at UTSA – 3:30pm, ESPN+

Campbell at Liberty – 6pm, ESPN+

WKU at (5) Alabama – 7pm, ESPN

Sam Houston at Rice – 7pm, ESPN+

Tennessee Tech at MTSU – 7pm, ESPN+

Nicholls at LA Tech – 8pm, ESPN+

SE Missouri at NM State – 9pm, ESPN+

Off: None

INDEPENDENTS

Saturday, Aug. 31

UConn at Maryland – 12pm, FS1

Eastern Michigan at UMass – 3:30pm, ESPN+

(7) Notre Dame at (20) Texas A&M – 7:30pm, ABC/ESPN+

Off: None

MAC

Thursday, Aug. 29

Fordham at Bowling Green – 7pm, ESPN+

Lafayette at Buffalo – 7pm, ESPN+

CCSU at Central Michigan – 7pm, ESPN+

Duquesne at Toledo – 7:30pm, ESPN+

Friday, Aug. 30

Western Michigan at Wisconsin – 9pm, FS1

Saturday, Aug. 31

Kent State at Pitt – 12pm, ESPNU

Eastern Michigan at UMass – 3:30pm, ESPN+

Miami OH at Northwestern – 3:30pm, BTN

Ohio at Syracuse – 3:30pm, ACCN

Western Illinois at NIU – 3:30pm, ESPN+

Akron at (2) Ohio State – 3:30pm, CBS/Paramount+

Off: Ball State

MOUNTAIN WEST

Thursday, Aug. 29

Sacramento St. at San Jose St. – 10pm, truTV/Max

Saturday, Aug. 31

Colorado St. at (4) Texas – 3:30pm, ESPN

Merrimack at Air Force – 3:30pm, CBSSN

Boise State at Georgia Southern – 4pm, ESPNU

UNLV at Houston – 7pm, FS1

Nevada at Troy – 7pm, ESPN+

Fresno St. at (9) Michigan – 7:30pm, NBC/Peacock

UCLA at Hawaii – 7:30pm, CBS/Paramount+

Robert Morris at Utah St. – 8pm, KMYU/MWN

A&M-Commerce at San Diego St. – 8pm, truTV/Max

Wyoming at Arizona State – 10:30pm, FS1

New Mexico at (21) Arizona – 10:30pm, ESPN

Off: None

PAC-12

Saturday, Aug. 31

Portland St. at Washington St. – 3pm, The CW

Idaho St. at Oregon St. – 6:30pm, The CW

Off: None

SEC

Thursday, Aug. 29

UAPB at Arkansas – 7:30pm, ESPNU

Murray State at (11) Missouri – 8pm, SECN

Friday, Aug. 30

Temple at (16) Oklahoma – 7pm, ESPN

Saturday, Aug. 31

(14) Clemson vs. (1) UGA (Atlanta) – 12pm, ABC/ESPN+

Virginia Tech at Vanderbilt – 12pm, ESPN

Chattanooga at (15) Tennessee – 12:45pm, SECN

Colorado St. at (4) Texas – 3:30pm, ESPN

(19) Miami FL at Florida – 3:30pm, ABC/ESPN+

ODU at South Carolina – 4:15pm, SECN

EKU at Mississippi St. – 6pm, SECN+/ESPN+

Furman at (6) Ole Miss – 7pm, SECN+/ESPN+

WKU at (5) Alabama – 7pm, ESPN

(7) Notre Dame at (20) Texas A&M – 7:30pm, ABC/ESPN+

Alabama A&M at Auburn – 7:30pm, SECN+/ESPN+

Southern Miss at Kentucky – 7:45pm, SECN

Sunday, Sept. 1

(13) LSU vs. (23) USC (Las Vegas) – 7:30pm, ABC

Off: None

SUN BELT

Thursday, Aug. 29

Coastal Carolina at Jax State – 8pm, CBSSN

Jackson State at ULM – 9pm, ESPN+

Saturday, Aug. 31

ETSU at App State – 3:30pm, ESPN+

Boise State at Ga. Southern – 4pm, ESPNU

ODU at South Carolina – 4:15pm, SECN

North Texas at South Alabama – 5pm, ESPN+

Stony Brook at Marshall – 5pm, ESPN+

Central Arkansas at Arkansas St. – 7pm, ESPN+

Nevada at Troy – 7pm, ESPN+

Southern Miss at Kentucky – 7:45pm, SECN

Georgia State at Georgia Tech – 8pm, ACCN

James Madison at Charlotte – 8pm, ESPNU

Grambling State at Louisiana – 8pm, ESPN+

Lamar at Texas State – 8pm, ESPN+

Off: None

