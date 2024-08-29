College football schedule 2024: Week 1 matchups, TV, kickoff times

The 2024 college football schedule continues with Week 1 action, which covers a five-day span from Thursday, Aug. 29 through Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 2. A total of 131 contests are on the docket across the Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) and Football Championship Subdivision (FCS).
Week 1 action begins on Thursday, Aug. 29 with the Rutgers Scarlet Knights hosting the Howard Bison at 6:00pm ET on the Big Ten Network. Two FCS matchups are also slated for 6:00pm ET, followed by 30 additional college football games beginning at 7:00pm ET.
Friday’s action includes seven matchups, highlighted by 16th-ranked Oklahoma hosting Temple at 7:00pm ET on ESPN and Stanford hosting TCU at 10:30pm ET on ESPN.
Eleven games kickoff the slate on Saturday, Aug. 31 at noon ET, highlighted by top-ranked Georgia and 14th ranked Clemson squaring off in the Aflac Kickoff Game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga., with television coverage on ABC.
A massive slate of games fills out the rest of Saturday, featuring 19th-ranked Miami visiting Florida at 3:30pm ET on ABC and, in the primetime slot, 20th-ranked Texas A&M hosting 7th-ranked Notre Dame at 7:30pm ET on ABC.
Two games are slated to be played on Sunday, Sept. 1. North Carolina Central and Alabama State are up first in the Orange Blossom Classic at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla. (3:00pm ET, ESPN), and that game is followed by LSU facing USC in the Vegas Kickoff Classic at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada (7:30pm ET, ABC).
The 2024 Week 1 slate comes to a close on Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 2, when 10th-ranked Florida State (0-1) hosts Boston College at 7:30pm ET on ESPN.
Check out the complete TV schedule for Week 1 by conference below.
2024 College Football Schedule: Week 1
* All times Eastern.
ACC
Thursday, Aug. 29
North Carolina A&T at Wake Forest – 7pm, ACCNX
Western Carolina at (24) NC State – 7:30pm, ACCN
North Carolina at Minnesota – 9pm, FOX
Friday, Aug. 30
Elon at Duke – 7:30pm, ACCN
TCU at Stanford – 10:30pm, ESPN
Saturday, Aug. 31
(14) Clemson vs (1) UGA (Atlanta) – 12pm, ABC/ESPN+
Virginia Tech at Vanderbilt – 12pm, ESPN
Kent State at Pitt – 12pm, ESPNU
Austin Peay at Louisville – 12pm, ACCN
Ohio at Syracuse – 3:30pm, ACCN
(19) Miami FL at Florida – 3:30pm, ABC/ESPN+
UC Davis at California – 5pm, ACCNX
Richmond at Virginia – 6pm, ACCNX
Georgia State at Georgia Tech – 8pm, ACCN
HCU at SMU – 8pm, ACCNX
Monday, Sept. 2
Boston College at (10) FSU – 7:30pm, ESPN
Off: None
AMERICAN
Thursday, Aug. 29
Alcorn State at UAB – 8pm, ESPN+
Northwestern State at Tulsa – 8pm, ESPN+
Southeastern La. at Tulane – 8pm, ESPN+
Friday, Aug. 30
Lehigh at Army – 6pm, CBSSN
Temple at (16) Oklahoma – 7pm, ESPN
FAU at Michigan State – 7pm, BTN
Saturday, Aug. 31
Bucknell at Navy – 12pm, CBSSN
Kennesaw State at UTSA – 3:30pm, ESPN+
North Texas at South Alabama – 5pm, ESPN+
Norfolk State at ECU – 6pm, ESPN+
Sam Houston at Rice – 7pm, ESPN+
North Alabama at Memphis – 7pm, ESPN+
Bethune-Cookman at USF – 7pm, ESPN+
James Madison at Charlotte – 8pm, ESPNU
Off: None
BIG 12
Thursday, Aug. 29
New Hampshire at UCF – 7pm, ESPN+
Lindenwood at (22) Kansas – 8pm, ESPN+
North Dakota State at Colorado – 8pm, ESPN
Southern Utah at (12) Utah – 9pm, ESPN+
Friday, Aug. 30
TCU at Stanford – 10:30pm, ESPN
Saturday, Aug. 31
(8) Penn St. at West Virginia – 12pm, FOX
S. Dakota St. at (17) Oklahoma St. – 2pm, ESPN+
Towson at Cincinnati – 2:30pm, ESPN+
North Dakota at Iowa State – 3:30pm, FS1
UT Martin at (18) Kansas St. – 7pm, ESPN+
Tarleton St. at Baylor – 7pm, ESPN+
UNLV at Houston – 7pm, FS1
ACU at Texas Tech – 7:30pm, ESPN+
Southern Illinois at BYU – 8pm, ESPN+
Wyoming at Arizona State – 10:30pm, FS1
New Mexico at (21) Arizona – 10:30pm, ESPN
Off: None
BIG TEN
Thursday, Aug. 29
Howard at Rutgers – 6pm, BTN
North Carolina at Minnesota – 9pm, FOX
Eastern Illinois at Illinois – 9pm, BTN
Friday, Aug. 30
FAU at Michigan State – 7pm, BTN
WMU at Wisconsin – 9pm, FS1
Saturday, Aug. 31
Illinois State at (25) Iowa – 12pm, BTN
(8) Penn State at West Virginia – 12pm, FOX
UConn at Maryland – 12pm, FS1
Indiana State at Purdue – 12pm, BTN
FIU at Indiana – 3:30pm, BTN
Miami OH at Northwestern – 3:30pm, BTN
UTEP at Nebraska – 3:30pm, FOX
Akron at (2) Ohio State – 3:30pm, CBS/Paramount+
Fresno St. at (9) Michigan – 7:30pm, NBC/Peacock
UCLA at Hawaii – 7:30pm, CBS/Paramount+
Idaho at (3) Oregon – 7:30pm, BTN
Weber St. at Washington – 11pm, BTN
Sunday, Sept. 1
(13) LSU vs (23) USC (Las Vegas) – 7:30pm, ABC/ESPN+
Off: None
CONFERENCE USA
Thursday, Aug. 29
Coastal Carolina at Jax State – 8pm, CBSSN
Saturday, Aug. 31
FIU at Indiana – 3:30pm, BTN
UTEP at Nebraska – 3:30pm, FOX
Kennesaw State at UTSA – 3:30pm, ESPN+
Campbell at Liberty – 6pm, ESPN+
WKU at (5) Alabama – 7pm, ESPN
Sam Houston at Rice – 7pm, ESPN+
Tennessee Tech at MTSU – 7pm, ESPN+
Nicholls at LA Tech – 8pm, ESPN+
SE Missouri at NM State – 9pm, ESPN+
Off: None
INDEPENDENTS
Saturday, Aug. 31
UConn at Maryland – 12pm, FS1
Eastern Michigan at UMass – 3:30pm, ESPN+
(7) Notre Dame at (20) Texas A&M – 7:30pm, ABC/ESPN+
Off: None
MAC
Thursday, Aug. 29
Fordham at Bowling Green – 7pm, ESPN+
Lafayette at Buffalo – 7pm, ESPN+
CCSU at Central Michigan – 7pm, ESPN+
Duquesne at Toledo – 7:30pm, ESPN+
Friday, Aug. 30
Western Michigan at Wisconsin – 9pm, FS1
Saturday, Aug. 31
Kent State at Pitt – 12pm, ESPNU
Eastern Michigan at UMass – 3:30pm, ESPN+
Miami OH at Northwestern – 3:30pm, BTN
Ohio at Syracuse – 3:30pm, ACCN
Western Illinois at NIU – 3:30pm, ESPN+
Akron at (2) Ohio State – 3:30pm, CBS/Paramount+
Off: Ball State
MOUNTAIN WEST
Thursday, Aug. 29
Sacramento St. at San Jose St. – 10pm, truTV/Max
Saturday, Aug. 31
Colorado St. at (4) Texas – 3:30pm, ESPN
Merrimack at Air Force – 3:30pm, CBSSN
Boise State at Georgia Southern – 4pm, ESPNU
UNLV at Houston – 7pm, FS1
Nevada at Troy – 7pm, ESPN+
Fresno St. at (9) Michigan – 7:30pm, NBC/Peacock
UCLA at Hawaii – 7:30pm, CBS/Paramount+
Robert Morris at Utah St. – 8pm, KMYU/MWN
A&M-Commerce at San Diego St. – 8pm, truTV/Max
Wyoming at Arizona State – 10:30pm, FS1
New Mexico at (21) Arizona – 10:30pm, ESPN
Off: None
PAC-12
Saturday, Aug. 31
Portland St. at Washington St. – 3pm, The CW
Idaho St. at Oregon St. – 6:30pm, The CW
Off: None
SEC
Thursday, Aug. 29
UAPB at Arkansas – 7:30pm, ESPNU
Murray State at (11) Missouri – 8pm, SECN
Friday, Aug. 30
Temple at (16) Oklahoma – 7pm, ESPN
Saturday, Aug. 31
(14) Clemson vs. (1) UGA (Atlanta) – 12pm, ABC/ESPN+
Virginia Tech at Vanderbilt – 12pm, ESPN
Chattanooga at (15) Tennessee – 12:45pm, SECN
Colorado St. at (4) Texas – 3:30pm, ESPN
(19) Miami FL at Florida – 3:30pm, ABC/ESPN+
ODU at South Carolina – 4:15pm, SECN
EKU at Mississippi St. – 6pm, SECN+/ESPN+
Furman at (6) Ole Miss – 7pm, SECN+/ESPN+
WKU at (5) Alabama – 7pm, ESPN
(7) Notre Dame at (20) Texas A&M – 7:30pm, ABC/ESPN+
Alabama A&M at Auburn – 7:30pm, SECN+/ESPN+
Southern Miss at Kentucky – 7:45pm, SECN
Sunday, Sept. 1
(13) LSU vs. (23) USC (Las Vegas) – 7:30pm, ABC
Off: None
SUN BELT
Thursday, Aug. 29
Coastal Carolina at Jax State – 8pm, CBSSN
Jackson State at ULM – 9pm, ESPN+
Saturday, Aug. 31
ETSU at App State – 3:30pm, ESPN+
Boise State at Ga. Southern – 4pm, ESPNU
ODU at South Carolina – 4:15pm, SECN
North Texas at South Alabama – 5pm, ESPN+
Stony Brook at Marshall – 5pm, ESPN+
Central Arkansas at Arkansas St. – 7pm, ESPN+
Nevada at Troy – 7pm, ESPN+
Southern Miss at Kentucky – 7:45pm, SECN
Georgia State at Georgia Tech – 8pm, ACCN
James Madison at Charlotte – 8pm, ESPNU
Grambling State at Louisiana – 8pm, ESPN+
Lamar at Texas State – 8pm, ESPN+
Off: None
