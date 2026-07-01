College football realignment: Conference changes for 2026 take effect today

Nov 14, 2009; Boise, ID, USA; Idaho Vandals wide receiver Max Komar (22) attempts to break the tackle of Boise State Broncos safety George Iloka (8) as Boise State Broncos cornerback Brandyn Thompson (13) comes in to assist during the first half against the Boise State Broncos at Bronco Stadium (Photo: Brian Losness-Imagn Images)

College football realignment rolls on again this year with a few changes. On Wednesday, July 1, those conference changes for the 2026 season officially take effect.

Five changes this season affect the Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS). The most significant change affects the Pac-12, as the league officially becomes an eight-member circuit. Boise State, Colorado State, Fresno State, Oregon State, San Diego State, Texas State, Utah State, and Washington State officially compose the league.

Louisiana Tech and UTEP depart Conference USA. Louisiana Tech heads for the Sun Belt Conference, with UTEP bound for the Mountain West. This leaves Conference USA as a 10-team circuit. Northern Illinois leaves the MAC for the Mountain West, with Sacramento State jumping from FCS to replace them. The Mountain West loses five schools (Boise State, Colorado State, Fresno State, San Diego State, and Utah State) to the Pac-12, replacing them with Northern Illinois, UTEP, and FCS power North Dakota State. The sixth new Pac-12 club, Texas State, departs the Sun Belt, with Louisiana Tech replacing them.

Below is a look at the conference alignment for the Football Bowl Subdivision in 2026:

ACC

Leaving: None

Joining: None

2026 Lineup (17): Boston College, California, Clemson, Duke, Florida State, Georgia Tech, Louisville, Miami, NC State, North Carolina, Pittsburgh, SMU, Stanford, Syracuse, Virginia, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest

AMERICAN

Leaving: None

Joining: None

2026 Lineup (14): Army, Charlotte, East Carolina, Florida Atlantic, Memphis, Navy, North Texas, Rice, Temple, Tulane, Tulsa, UAB, USF, UTSA

BIG 12

Leaving: None

Joining: None

2026 Lineup (16): Arizona, Arizona State, Baylor, BYU, Cincinnati, Colorado, Houston, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Oklahoma State, TCU, Texas Tech, UCF, Utah, West Virginia

BIG TEN

Leaving: None

Joining: None

2026 Lineup (18): Indiana, Illinois, Iowa, Maryland, Michigan, Michigan State, Minnesota, Nebraska, Northwestern, Ohio State, Oregon, Penn State, Purdue, Rutgers, UCLA, USC, Washington, Wisconsin

CONFERENCE USA

Leaving: Louisiana Tech, UTEP

Joining: None

2026 Lineup (10): Delaware, FIU, Jacksonville State, Kennesaw State, Liberty, Middle Tennessee, Missouri State, New Mexico State, Sam Houston, WKU

FBS INDEPENDENTS

Leaving: None

Joining: None

2026 Lineup (2): Notre Dame, UConn

MAC

Leaving: Northern Illinois

Joining: Sacramento State

2026 Lineup (13): Akron, Ball State, Bowling Green, Buffalo, Central Michigan, Eastern Michigan, Kent State, Miami (Ohio), Ohio, Sacramento State, Toledo, UMass, Western Michigan

The Sacramento State Hornets join the MAC for the 2026 campaign, replacing the Mountain West-bound Northern Illinois Huskies.

MOUNTAIN WEST

Leaving: Boise State, Colorado State, Fresno State, San Diego State, Utah State

Joining: North Dakota State, Northern Illinois, UTEP

2026 Lineup (10): Air Force, Hawaii, Nevada, New Mexico, North Dakota State, Northern Illinois, San Jose State, UNLV, UTEP, Wyoming

The Mountain West lost five teams to the rebuilding Pac-12 in 2026 — Boise State, Colorado State, Fresno State, San Diego State, and Utah State. The league backfilled those spots with FCS power North Dakota State, Northern Illinois of the MAC, and UTEP of Conference USA.

Pac-12

Leaving: None

Joining: Boise State, Colorado State, Fresno State, San Diego State, Texas State, Utah State

2026 Lineup (8): Boise State, Colorado State, Fresno State, Oregon State, San Diego State, Texas State, Utah State, Washington State

The Pac-12 have added the six teams outlined above to compose an eight-team group for 2026.

SEC

Leaving: None

Joining: None

2026 Lineup (16): Alabama, Arkansas, Auburn, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, LSU, Mississippi State, Missouri, Oklahoma, Ole Miss, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Texas A&M, Vanderbilt

SUN BELT

Leaving: Texas State

Joining: Louisiana Tech

2026 Lineup (14): Appalachian State, Arkansas State, Coastal Carolina, Georgia Southern, Georgia State, James Madison, Louisiana, Louisiana Tech, Marshall, Old Dominion, South Alabama, Southern Miss, Troy, ULM

The Texas State Bobcats are now part of the new-look Pac-12. The league added former Sun Belt squad Louisiana Tech to replace them for 2026 and beyond.

As mentioned above, North Dakota State and Sacramento State are moving up from the FCS to the FBS and joining new leagues for the 2026 season. But those aren’t the only changes in the Football Championship Subdivision.

The Big Sky adds Southern Utah and Utah Tech from the WAC, while Villanova and William & Mary enter the Patriot League. Tennessee Tech departs the Ohio Valley Conference (OVC) for the Southern Conference.

Chicago State will play its first season of football in the NEC, while Villanova and William & Mary’s football programs will depart the CAA and join the Patriot League.

Additionally, the UAC (United Athletic Conference) forms an eight-team circuit, composed mainly of prior UAC and Western Athletic Conference (WAC) schools, along with a Division II school moving up to join the league. Abilene Christian, Austin Peay, Central Arkansas, Eastern Kentucky, North Alabama, Tarleton State, West Florida, and West Georgia will compose the new-look league.