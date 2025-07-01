College football realignment: Conference changes for 2025 take effect today

College football realignment rolls on again this year with a few changes. On Tuesday, July 1, those conference changes for the 2025 season officially take effect.

Three changes this season affect the Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS). The UMass Minutemen, formerly an FBS Independent, have returned to the Mid-American Conference (MAC) as a full member.

The other two changes in the FBS involve teams moving up from the FCS and joining Conference USA. Those two teams are the Delaware Blue Hens out of the Coastal Athletic Association (CAA) and the Missouri State Bears from the Missouri Valley Football Conference (MVFC).

Below is a look at the conference alignment for the Football Bowl Subdivision in 2025:

ACC

Leaving: None

Joining: None

2025 Lineup (17): Boston College, California, Clemson, Duke, Florida State, Georgia Tech, Louisville, Miami, NC State, North Carolina, Pittsburgh, SMU, Stanford, Syracuse, Virginia, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest

AMERICAN

Leaving: None

Joining: None

2025 Lineup (14): Army, Charlotte, East Carolina, Florida Atlantic, Memphis, Navy, North Texas, Rice, Temple, Tulane, Tulsa, UAB, USF, UTSA

BIG 12

Leaving: None

Joining: None

2025 Lineup (16): Arizona, Arizona State, Baylor, BYU, Cincinnati, Colorado, Houston, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Oklahoma State, TCU, Texas Tech, UCF, Utah, West Virginia

BIG TEN

Leaving: None

Joining: None

2025 Lineup (18): Indiana, Illinois, Iowa, Maryland, Michigan, Michigan State, Minnesota, Nebraska, Northwestern, Ohio State, Oregon, Penn State, Purdue, Rutgers, UCLA, USC, Washington, Wisconsin

CONFERENCE USA

Leaving: None

Joining: Delaware (from FCS), Missouri State (from FCS)

2025 Lineup (12): Delaware, FIU, Jacksonville State, Kennesaw State, Liberty, Louisiana Tech, Middle Tennessee, Missouri State, New Mexico State, Sam Houston, UTEP, WKU

FBS INDEPENDENTS

Leaving: UMass

Joining: None

2024 Lineup (2): Notre Dame, UConn

UMass returns to the MAC as a full member beginning with the 2025 season.

MAC

Leaving: None

Joining: UMass

2025 Lineup (13): Akron, Ball State, Bowling Green, Buffalo, Central Michigan, Eastern Michigan, Kent State, Miami (Ohio), Northern Illinois, Ohio, Toledo, UMass, Western Michigan

The Northern Illinois Huskies will depart the MAC for the Mountain West in 2026.

MOUNTAIN WEST

Leaving: None

Joining: None

2025 Lineup (12): Air Force, Boise State, Colorado State, Fresno State, Hawaii, Nevada, New Mexico, San Diego State, San Jose State, UNLV, Utah State, Wyoming

The Mountain West will lose five teams to the rebuilding Pac-12 in 2026 — Boise State, Colorado State, Fresno State, San Diego State, and Utah State. Also in 2026, Northern Illinois from the MAC and UTEP from CUSA will each join the Mountain West.

Pac-12

Leaving: None

Joining: None

2025 Lineup (2): Oregon State, Washington State

The Pac-12 will add six football members in 2026 — Boise State, Colorado State, Fresno State, San Diego State, Texas State, and Utah State.

SEC

Leaving: None

Joining: None

2025 Lineup (16): Alabama, Arkansas, Auburn, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, LSU, Mississippi State, Missouri, Oklahoma, Ole Miss, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Texas A&M, Vanderbilt

SUN BELT

Leaving: None

Joining: None

2025 Lineup (14): Appalachian State, Arkansas State, Coastal Carolina, Georgia Southern, Georgia State, James Madison, Louisiana, Marshall, Old Dominion, South Alabama, Southern Miss, Texas State, Troy, ULM

The Texas State Bobcats will depart the Sun Belt to join the Pac-12 in 2026. Rumored replacements for Texas State include Louisiana Tech or WKU.

As mentioned above, Delaware and Missouri State are moving up from the FCS to the FBS and joining Conference USA for the 2025 season. But those aren’t the only changes in the Football Championship Subdivision.

The Northeast Conference (NEC) adds New Haven from Division II today, while Richmond moves from the Coastal Athletic Association (CAA) to the Patriot League. Additionally, the UTRGV Vaqueros will play their first-ever football season this fall in the Southland Conference.

Next season, Chicago State is expected to play its first season of football in the NEC, while Villanova and William & Mary’s football programs will depart the CAA and join the Patriot League.