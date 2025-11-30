College football rankings: Week 15 AP, Coaches polls released

College football rankings for Week 15 of the 2025 season have been released, and the Ohio State Buckeyes remain the number one team for the 14th consecutive week.
The Ohio State Buckeyes (12-0), who defeated the Michigan Wolverines 27-9 on Saturday, now hold 61 of the 66 first-place votes in the AP Poll and all 63 first-place votes in the Coaches Poll. Ohio State will face No. 2 Indiana (12-0) in the Big Ten Championship Game on Saturday, Dec. 6.
The Georgia Bulldogs moved up one spot to No. 3 in both polls following their win over Georgia Tech and Texas A&M’s loss to Texas. The loss dropped Texas A&M to No. 7 in both polls.
Oregon and Texas Tech each moved up one spot in the AP Poll to No. 4 and No. 5, respectively, while Ole Miss retains the No. 6 spot. Oklahoma (8), Notre Dame (9), and Alabama (10) round out the AP Top 10.
New teams in the AP Poll this week include No. 22 Arizona, No. 23 Navy, and No. 25 Missouri. Tennessee (18), Pittsburgh (24), and SMU (25) each dropped out of the AP Poll following losses over the weekend.
Below are the College football rankings for Week 15 of the 2025 season (first-place votes in parentheses):
AP POLL – Week 15
1. Ohio State (61)
2. Indiana (5)
3. Georgia
4. Oregon
5. Texas Tech
6. Ole Miss
7. Texas A&M
8. Oklahoma
9. Notre Dame
10. Alabama
11. BYU
12. Miami FL
13. Vanderbilt
14. Texas
15. Utah
16. Virginia
17. USC
18. Michigan
19. James Madison
20. North Texas
21. Tulane
22. Arizona
23. Navy
24. Georgia Tech
25. Missouri
Others receiving votes: Tennessee 71, Houston 57, Iowa 51, UNLV 33, New Mexico 20, South Florida 11, SMU 8, Iowa State 4, North Dakota State 3, Louisville 3, UConn 3, Arizona State 3, Illinois 2, Washington 1, Pittsburgh 1, San Diego State 1
Dropped from rankings: Tennessee 18, Pittsburgh 24, SMU 25
FBS COACHES POLL – Week 15
1. Ohio State (63)
2. Indiana
3. Georgia
4. Oregon
5. Ole Miss
6. Texas Tech
7. Texas A&M
8. Oklahoma
9. Notre Dame
10. Alabama
11. BYU
12. Vanderbilt
13. Miami
14. Texas
15. Utah
16. Virginia
17. USC
18. Michigan
19. James Madison
20. North Texas
21. Tulane
22. Arizona
23. Georgia Tech
24. Tennessee
25. Navy
Others receiving votes: Iowa 85, Houston 73, Missouri 52, SMU 28, Washington 18, UNLV 17, Pittsburgh 15, South Florida 12, Illinois 9, Louisville 6, UConn 6, TCU 5, Penn State 5, Old Dominion 2, New Mexico 2, Arizona State 2, San Diego State 1
Dropped from rankings: Pittsburgh 24, SMU 25