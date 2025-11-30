College football rankings: Week 15 AP, Coaches polls released

College football rankings for Week 15 of the 2025 season have been released, and the Ohio State Buckeyes remain the number one team for the 14th consecutive week.

The Ohio State Buckeyes (12-0), who defeated the Michigan Wolverines 27-9 on Saturday, now hold 61 of the 66 first-place votes in the AP Poll and all 63 first-place votes in the Coaches Poll. Ohio State will face No. 2 Indiana (12-0) in the Big Ten Championship Game on Saturday, Dec. 6.

The Georgia Bulldogs moved up one spot to No. 3 in both polls following their win over Georgia Tech and Texas A&M’s loss to Texas. The loss dropped Texas A&M to No. 7 in both polls.

Oregon and Texas Tech each moved up one spot in the AP Poll to No. 4 and No. 5, respectively, while Ole Miss retains the No. 6 spot. Oklahoma (8), Notre Dame (9), and Alabama (10) round out the AP Top 10.

New teams in the AP Poll this week include No. 22 Arizona, No. 23 Navy, and No. 25 Missouri. Tennessee (18), Pittsburgh (24), and SMU (25) each dropped out of the AP Poll following losses over the weekend.

Below are the College football rankings for Week 15 of the 2025 season (first-place votes in parentheses):

AP POLL – Week 15

1. Ohio State (61)

2. Indiana (5)

3. Georgia

4. Oregon

5. Texas Tech

6. Ole Miss

7. Texas A&M

8. Oklahoma

9. Notre Dame

10. Alabama

11. BYU

12. Miami FL

13. Vanderbilt

14. Texas

15. Utah

16. Virginia

17. USC

18. Michigan

19. James Madison

20. North Texas

21. Tulane

22. Arizona

23. Navy

24. Georgia Tech

25. Missouri

Others receiving votes: Tennessee 71, Houston 57, Iowa 51, UNLV 33, New Mexico 20, South Florida 11, SMU 8, Iowa State 4, North Dakota State 3, Louisville 3, UConn 3, Arizona State 3, Illinois 2, Washington 1, Pittsburgh 1, San Diego State 1

Dropped from rankings: Tennessee 18, Pittsburgh 24, SMU 25

FBS COACHES POLL – Week 15

1. Ohio State (63)

2. Indiana

3. Georgia

4. Oregon

5. Ole Miss

6. Texas Tech

7. Texas A&M

8. Oklahoma

9. Notre Dame

10. Alabama

11. BYU

12. Vanderbilt

13. Miami

14. Texas

15. Utah

16. Virginia

17. USC

18. Michigan

19. James Madison

20. North Texas

21. Tulane

22. Arizona

23. Georgia Tech

24. Tennessee

25. Navy

Others receiving votes: Iowa 85, Houston 73, Missouri 52, SMU 28, Washington 18, UNLV 17, Pittsburgh 15, South Florida 12, Illinois 9, Louisville 6, UConn 6, TCU 5, Penn State 5, Old Dominion 2, New Mexico 2, Arizona State 2, San Diego State 1

Dropped from rankings: Pittsburgh 24, SMU 25