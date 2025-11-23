College football rankings: Week 14 AP, Coaches polls released

College football rankings for Week 14 of the 2025 season have been released. The top four of the poll remains unchanged, while the Oregon Ducks returned to the AP top five.

The Oregon Ducks (10-1), who defeated USC 42-27, moved up one spot in the AP Poll to No. 5, which pushed the idle Ole Miss Rebels down a spot to No. 6. The Ohio State Buckeyes (11-0) remain the top-ranked team and hold 58 of the 66 first-place votes in the AP Poll.

The Indiana Hoosiers (11-0) and Texas A&M Aggies (11-0) remain second and third, respectively, while the Georgia Bulldogs (10-1) hold the No. 4 spot.

New teams in the AP Poll this week include Pittsburgh (No. 24) and SMU (No. 25). Houston and Missouri each dropped out of the AP Poll following losses this weekend.

Below are the College football rankings for Week 14 of the 2025 season (first-place votes in parentheses):

AP POLL – Week 14

1. Ohio State

2. Indiana

3. Texas A&M

4. Georgia

5. Oregon

6. Ole Miss

7. Texas Tech

8. Oklahoma

9. Notre Dame

10. Alabama

11. BYU

12. Vanderbilt

13. Miami

14. Utah

15. Michigan

16. Texas

17. Virginia

18. Tennessee

19. USC

20. James Madison

21. North Texas

22. Tulane

23. Georgia Tech

24. Pitt

25. SMU

Others receiving votes: Arizona State 77, Navy 44, Missouri 23, Arizona 20, San Diego State 19, Washington 16, Iowa 10, UNLV 7, South Florida 4, UConn 3, Wake Forest 2, Illinois 1

Dropped from rankings: Missouri 23, Houston 25

FBS COACHES POLL – Week 14

1. Ohio State (61)

2. Indiana

3. Texas A&M (2)

4. Georgia

5. Oregon

6. Ole Miss

7. Texas Tech

8. Oklahoma

9. Notre Dame

10. Alabama

11. BYU

12. Vanderbilt

13. Miami

14. Utah

15. Michigan

16. Texas

17. Virginia

18. Tennessee

19. Georgia Tech

20. USC

21. James Madison

22. North Texas

23. Tulane

24. Pittsburgh

25. SMU

Others receiving votes: Arizona State 86, Navy 58, Washington 39, Missouri 32, Iowa 32, Arizona 30, San Diego State 29, Houston 22, Penn State 4, Illinois 4, Connecticut 4, UNLV 2, South Florida 1

Dropped from rankings: Missouri 21, Houston 24

Stats Perform FCS Top 25 – Week 14

To be announced Monday, Nov. 24.

FCS Coaches Poll – Week 14

To be announced Monday, Nov. 24.