College football rankings: Week 14 AP, Coaches polls released

College football rankings for Week 14 of the 2025 season have been released. The top four of the poll remains unchanged, while the Oregon Ducks returned to the AP top five.
The Oregon Ducks (10-1), who defeated USC 42-27, moved up one spot in the AP Poll to No. 5, which pushed the idle Ole Miss Rebels down a spot to No. 6. The Ohio State Buckeyes (11-0) remain the top-ranked team and hold 58 of the 66 first-place votes in the AP Poll.
The Indiana Hoosiers (11-0) and Texas A&M Aggies (11-0) remain second and third, respectively, while the Georgia Bulldogs (10-1) hold the No. 4 spot.
New teams in the AP Poll this week include Pittsburgh (No. 24) and SMU (No. 25). Houston and Missouri each dropped out of the AP Poll following losses this weekend.
Below are the College football rankings for Week 14 of the 2025 season (first-place votes in parentheses):
AP POLL – Week 14
1. Ohio State
2. Indiana
3. Texas A&M
4. Georgia
5. Oregon
6. Ole Miss
7. Texas Tech
8. Oklahoma
9. Notre Dame
10. Alabama
11. BYU
12. Vanderbilt
13. Miami
14. Utah
15. Michigan
16. Texas
17. Virginia
18. Tennessee
19. USC
20. James Madison
21. North Texas
22. Tulane
23. Georgia Tech
24. Pitt
25. SMU
Others receiving votes: Arizona State 77, Navy 44, Missouri 23, Arizona 20, San Diego State 19, Washington 16, Iowa 10, UNLV 7, South Florida 4, UConn 3, Wake Forest 2, Illinois 1
Dropped from rankings: Missouri 23, Houston 25
FBS COACHES POLL – Week 14
1. Ohio State (61)
2. Indiana
3. Texas A&M (2)
4. Georgia
5. Oregon
6. Ole Miss
7. Texas Tech
8. Oklahoma
9. Notre Dame
10. Alabama
11. BYU
12. Vanderbilt
13. Miami
14. Utah
15. Michigan
16. Texas
17. Virginia
18. Tennessee
19. Georgia Tech
20. USC
21. James Madison
22. North Texas
23. Tulane
24. Pittsburgh
25. SMU
Others receiving votes: Arizona State 86, Navy 58, Washington 39, Missouri 32, Iowa 32, Arizona 30, San Diego State 29, Houston 22, Penn State 4, Illinois 4, Connecticut 4, UNLV 2, South Florida 1
Dropped from rankings: Missouri 21, Houston 24
Stats Perform FCS Top 25 – Week 14
To be announced Monday, Nov. 24.
FCS Coaches Poll – Week 14
To be announced Monday, Nov. 24.
Folks need to understand how good Da U is. They’re one of the five best teams in the country even if it’s far from certain they’re one of the top five teams in an ACC that is so mediocre it could still conceivably miss the playoff altogether.
The ‘Canes should be firmly in the bracket, should be floored at a home game and should be contending for a first-round bye as long as they do a creditable job watching the ACC title game on TV.