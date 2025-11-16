College football rankings: Week 13 AP, Coaches polls released

College football rankings for Week 13 of the 2025 season have been released. Four teams within the AP Top 10 moved up following Saturday’s action.

The Ohio State Buckeyes (10-0), who defeated UCLA 48-10, remain the top-ranked team and hold 57 of the 66 first-place votes in the AP Poll. The Buckeyes also top the Coaches Poll with 61 of the 63 available first-place votes.

The Indiana Hoosiers (11-0) and Texas A&M Aggies (10-0) remain second and third, respectively, following victories on Saturday.

The Georgia Bulldogs (9-1) moved up a spot to No. 4 in the AP and Coaches polls following its 35-10 victory over then No. 10 Texas. The Ole Miss Rebels (10-1) also moved up one spot to No. 5 in the AP Poll after a 34-24 home win over Florida.

Two other teams moved up within the Top 10 of the AP Poll. The Texas Tech Red Raiders (10-1) moved up two spots to No. 6, while the Oregon Ducks (9-1) moved up one spot and are now tied with Texas Tech at No. 6.

New teams in the AP Poll this week include North Texas (22), Missouri (23), Tulane (24), and Houston (25). Louisville, Cincinnati, Pitt, and USF each dropped out of the AP Poll following losses this weekend.

Below are the College football rankings for Week 13 of the 2025 season (first-place votes in parentheses):

AP POLL – Week 13

1. Ohio State

2. Indiana

3. Texas A&M

4. Georgia

5. Ole Miss

6. Texas Tech

6. Oregon

8. Oklahoma

9. Notre Dame

10. Alabama

11. BYU

12. Vanderbilt

13. Utah

14. Miami FL

15. Georgia Tech

16. USC

17. Texas

18. Michigan

19. Virginia

20. Tennessee

21. James Madison

22. North Texas

23. Missouri

24. Tulane

25. Houston

Others receiving votes: Navy 61, Illinois 31, SMU 28, Arizona St. 19, Louisville 17, Iowa 14, Pittsburgh 12, San Diego St. 12, Arizona 9, UNLV 9, Washington 8, South Florida 6, East Carolina 4, UConn 1

Dropped from rankings: Louisville 19, Cincinnati 22, Pitt 23, USF 25

FBS COACHES POLL – Week 13

1. Ohio State (61)

2. Indiana

3. Texas A&M (2)

4. Georgia

5. Oregon

6. Ole Miss

7. Texas Tech

8. Oklahoma

9. Notre Dame

10. Alabama

11. BYU

12. Georgia Tech

13. Vanderbilt

14. Utah

15. Miami

16. USC

17. Michigan

18. Texas

19. Virginia

20. Tennessee

21. Missouri

22. James Madison

23. North Texas

24. Houston

25. Tulane

Others receiving votes: Navy 56, SMU 42, Illinois 34, Washington 28, Iowa 24, Arizona 23, Louisville 21, San Diego State 19, Arizona State 16, Pittsburgh 13, Nebraska 12, East Carolina 3

Dropped from rankings: Louisville 21, Cincinnati 22, Pittsburgh 23

Stats Perform FCS Top 25 – Week 13

To be announced Monday, Nov. 17.

FCS Coaches Poll – Week 13

To be announced Monday, Nov. 17.