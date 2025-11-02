College football rankings: Texas Tech enters Top 10

College football rankings for Week 11 of the 2025 season have been released, and the Texas Tech Raiders have moved into the Top 10.

Texas Tech (8-1, 5-1 Big 12) moved up four spots to No. 9 in the AP Poll following its 43-20 blowout win on the road against the Kansas State Wildcats. The Red Raiders, who also moved up four spots to No. 9 in the Coaches Poll, will host the No. 8 BYU Cougars this Saturday.

The Ohio State Buckeyes (8-0), who defeated Penn State 38-14, remain the top-ranked team and hold 54 of the 66 first-place votes in the AP Poll. The Buckeyes also top the Coaches Poll with 60 of the 64 available first-place votes.

The Indiana Hoosiers (9-0; 11 first-place votes) and Texas A&M Aggies (8-0; one first-place vote) remain the second and third ranked teams, respectively. Alabama (7-1), Georgia (7-1), and Oregon (7-1) round out the AP Top 6 again this week.

The only new team in the AP Poll for Week 11 is Washington at No. 24, while No. 22 Houston dropped out of the rankings following a loss this weekend.

Below are the College football rankings for Week 11 of the 2025 season (first-place votes in parentheses):

AP POLL – Week 11

1. Ohio State (54)

2. Indiana (11)

3. Texas A&M (1)

4. Alabama

5. Georgia

6. Oregon

7. Ole Miss

8. BYU

9. Texas Tech

10. Notre Dame

11. Oklahoma

12. Virginia

13. Texas

14. Louisville

15. Vanderbilt

16. Georgia Tech

17. Utah

18. Miami (FL)

19. Missouri

20. USC

21. Michigan

22. Memphis

23. Tennessee

24. Washington

25. Cincinnati

Others receiving votes: Iowa 71, James Madison 53, Pittsburgh 35, San Diego State 30, North Texas 27, South Florida 23, SMU 7, Houston 6, Illinois 4, LSU 4, Arizona State 4

Dropped from rankings: Houston 22

FBS COACHES POLL – Week 11

1. Ohio State (60)

2. Indiana (1)

3. Texas A&M (3)

4. Alabama

5. Georgia

6. Oregon

7. Ole Miss

8. BYU

9. Texas

10. Notre Dame

11. Virginia

12. Oklahoma

13. Texas

14. Georgia Tech

15. Louisville

16. Vanderbilt

17. Missouri

18. Miami

19. Utah

20. Michigan

21. Southern California

22. Tennessee

23. Memphis

24. Iowa

25. Cincinnati

Others receiving votes: Washington 82, North Texas 60, James Madison 44, San Diego State 30, Pittsburgh 29, South Florida 21, Houston 18, Navy 16, TCU 12, Illinois 8, SMU 6, Arizona State 2, Tulane 1, Minnesota 1, LSU 1

Dropped from rankings: Houston 22, Navy 23

Stats Perform FCS Top 25 – Week 11

To be announced Monday, Nov. 3.

FCS Coaches Poll – Week 11

To be announced Monday, Nov. 3.