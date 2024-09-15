College football rankings: Texas takes over top spot in AP Poll

College football rankings for week 4 of the 2024 season have been released. The Texas Longhorns took over the top spot in the AP Poll for the first time in 16 years.

The Texas Longhorns (3-0) moved up one spot in the AP Poll after rolling over the UTSA Roadrunners at home, 56-7. Texas switched spots with the Georgia Bulldogs (3-0), who dropped from the top spot after surviving an upset bid on the road against the Kentucky Wildcats, 13-12.

Rounding out the top five in the AP Poll is Ohio State in third, Alabama in fourth, and Ole Miss in fifth.

Georgia remains the top-ranked team in the latest Coaches Poll. Texas is next at No. 2, and the Longhorns are followed by Ohio State (3), Alabama (4), and Ole Miss (5).

Arizona (20) dropped out of both polls this week while Boston College dropped out of the AP Poll and Washington fell from the Coaches Poll.

Below are the FBS and FCS college football rankings for Week 4 of the 2024 season (first-place votes in parentheses):

AP Poll – Week 4

1. Texas (35)

2. Georgia (23)

3. Ohio State (5)

4. Alabama

5. Ole Miss

6. Tennessee

7. Missouri

8. Miami FL

9. Oregon

10. Penn State

11. USC

12. Utah

13. Kansas State

14. Oklahoma State

15. Oklahoma

16. LSU

17. Notre Dame

18. Michigan

19. Louisville

20. Iowa State

21. Clemson

22. Nebraska

23. Northern Illinois

24. Illinois

25. Texas A&M

Others receiving votes: Memphis 77, Boise St. 62, Syracuse 62, UNLV 54, Boston College 47, Washington St. 30, Arizona 15, Iowa 15, Indiana 13, California 11, Liberty 10, Toledo 9, UCF 6, South Carolina 3, North Carolina 3, Arizona St. 3, BYU 2, Pitt 1

Dropped from rankings: Arizona 20, Boston College 24

FBS COACHES POLL – WEEK 4

1. Georgia (42)

2. Texas (10)

3. Ohio State (3)

4. Alabama

5. Ole Miss

6. Oregon

7. Tennessee

8(t). Missouri

8(t). Penn State

10. Utah

11. Miami

12. USC

13. Oklahoma

14. Kansas State

15. Oklahoma State

16. LSU

17. Michigan

18. Notre Dame

19. Clemson

20. Louisville

21. Iowa State

22. Nebraska

23. Memphis

24. Texas A&M

25. UNLV

Others receiving votes: Illinois 75, Washington State 38, Arizona 37, Northern Illinois 34, Syracuse 32, UCF 27, Iowa 17, Pittsburgh 17, Boise State 17, Arizona State 15, North Carolina 14, NC State 12, California 10, Indiana 7, Liberty 6, Michigan State 6, Boston College 6, BYU 3, Washington 2, Toledo 1, James Madison 1, South Florida 1, San José State 1

Dropped from rankings: Arizona 18, Washington 22

Stats Perform FCS Top 25 – Week 4

To be released Monday, Sept. 16.

FCS Coaches Poll – Week 4

To be released Monday, Sept. 16.