College football rankings: Texas moves up to second in AP Poll

College football rankings for week 3 of the 2024 season have been released. Georgia remains the top-ranked team, while Texas moved up one spot to second in the AP Poll.

The Texas Longhorns moved up one spot in the AP Poll after rolling over the Michigan Wolverines, 31-12, in Ann Arbor. Michigan was ranked No. 10 at the time, but dropped to No. 17 following the defeat.

The Georgia Bulldogs retained the top spot for the third week in a row after a 48-3 victory over Tennessee Tech. Georgia also tops the Coaches Poll again.

Ohio State remained in the No. 2 spot in the Coaches Poll, which marks the only difference in the top five of each poll. The Buckeyes are No. 3 in the AP Poll and are followed by Alabama in fourth and Ole Miss in fifth.

The Tennessee Volunteers made the biggest jump in the AP poll, surging seven spots to No. 7 following its 51-10 victory over then 24th-ranked NC State at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C.

Falling the farthest this week are the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, who were upset at home by the Northern Illinois Huskies, 16-14. Notre Dame dropped 13 spots in the AP Poll to No. 18, while Northern Illinois entered the poll at No. 25.

Kansas (19), Iowa (21), Georgia Tech (23), and NC State (24) each dropped out of the AP Poll

Below are the FBS and FCS college football rankings for Week 3 of the 2024 season (first-place votes in parentheses):

AP Poll – Week 3

1. UGA (54)

2. Texas (4)

3. Ohio State (5)

4. Alabama

5. Ole Miss

6. Missouri

7. Tennessee

8. Penn State

9. Oregon

10. Miami FL

11. USC

12. Utah

13. Oklahoma State

14. Kansas State

15. Oklahoma

16. LSU

17. Michigan

18. Notre Dame

19. Louisville

20. Arizona

21. Iowa State

22. Clemson

23. Nebraska

24. Boston College

25. Northern Illinois

Others receiving votes: Illinois 101, Boise State 77, Texas A&M 68, Syracuse 63, Memphis 38, Washington 27, Iowa 24, Kansas 22, Vanderbilt 18, South Carolina 10, Liberty 9, Wisconsin 9, UNLV 7, North Carolina 7, California 3, BYU 2, TCU 1, UCF 1

Dropped from rankings: Kansas 19, Iowa 21, Georgia Tech 23, NC State 24

FBS COACHES POLL – WEEK 3

1. Georgia (48)

2. Ohio State (3)

3. Texas (1)

4. Alabama

5. Ole Miss

6. Oregon

7. Missouri

8. Penn State

9. Tennessee

10. Utah

11. USC

12. Miami FL

13. Oklahoma

14. Oklahoma State

15. Kansas State

16. Michigan

17. LSU

18. Arizona

19. Notre Dame

20. Clemson

21. Louisville

22. Washington

23. Iowa State

24. Nebraska

25. Memphis

Others receiving votes: Texas A&M 68, Boston College 36, Illinois 33, Syracuse 33, Northern Illinois 30, Wisconsin 28, South Carolina 25, Boise State 20, UNLV 19, Iowa 17, Kansas 14, UCF 12, NC State 10, Texas State 8, TCU 6, North Carolina 5, California 5, Liberty 4, BYU 2, Pittsburgh 2, Michigan State 2, Arizona State 2, Tulane 1, James Madison 1, Indiana 1

Dropped from rankings: Kansas 20, Iowa 21, NC State 23

Stats Perform FCS Top 25 – Week 3

To be released on Monday.

FCS Coaches Poll – Week 3

To be released on Monday.