College football rankings: BYU, Texas A&M move into Top 10

College football rankings for week 10 of the 2024 season have been released, and BYU and Texas A&M have both moved into the Top 10 of the AP Poll.

BYU defeated UCF on the road on Saturday, 37-24, to remain undefeated at 8-0. The Cougars moved up two spots in the AP Poll and are now ranked No. 9 (12 Coaches).

Texas A&M ascended four spots to No. 10 in the AP Poll after defeating the previously eighth-ranked LSU Tigers, 38-23. The Aggies moved up three spots in the Coaches Poll to No. 11, while LSU dropped to No. 16 in both polls.

Notre Dame was also a big mover in the AP Poll, climbing four spots to No. 8 after sinking No. 24 Navy, 51-14. The Fighting Irish moved up two spots in the Coaches Poll to No. 9.

The top four of the AP Poll remained the same as last week. Oregon is first, and the Ducks are followed by Georgia, Penn State, and Ohio State. Miami moved up a spot to No. 5, while Texas dropped a spot to No. 6.

Newly ranked teams in the AP Poll include Washington State (22) and Colorado (23). Navy and Vanderbilt each fell out of both polls following losses on Saturday.

Below are the FBS and FCS college football rankings for Week 10 of the 2024 season (first-place votes in parentheses):

AP Poll – Week 10

1. Oregon (61)

2. Georgia (1)

3. Penn State

4. Ohio State

5. Miami

6. Texas

7. Tennessee

8. Notre Dame

9. BYU

10. Texas A&M

11(t). Clemson

11(t). Iowa State

13. Indiana

14. Alabama

15. Boise State

16. LSU

17. Kansas State

18. Pitt

19. Ole Miss

20. SMU

21. Army

22. Washington State

23. Colorado

24. Illinois

25. Missouri

Others receiving votes: Vanderbilt 41, Memphis 34, Tulane 28, Navy 23, Louisville 5, UNLV 4, Arkansas 4, Lafayette 3, South Carolina 1

Dropped from rankings: Navy 24, Vanderbilt 25

FBS Coaches Poll – Week 10

1. Oregon (53)

2. Georgia (1)

3. Penn State

4. Ohio State

5. Miami

6. Texas

7. Tennessee

8. Clemson

9. Notre Dame

10. Iowa State

11. Texas A&M

12. BYU

13. Indiana

14. Alabama

15. Kansas State

16. LSU

17. Pitt

18. Ole Miss

19. Boise State

20. SMU

21. Army

22. Washington State

23. Missouri

24. Illinois

25. Memphis

Others receiving votes: Colorado 75, Tulane 27, Louisiana 14, Vanderbilt 13, Navy 10, UNLV 7, Arizona State 5, Virginia Tech 3, Duke 3, Arkansas 3, James Madison 2, Louisville 2, Michigan 1

Dropped from rankings: Navy 24, Vanderbilt 25

Stats Perform FCS Top 25 – Week 10

To be released Monday, Oct. 28.

FCS Coaches Poll – Week 10

To be released Monday, Oct. 28.