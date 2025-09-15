College football rankings: Texas A&M moves into Top 10

College football rankings for Week 4 of the 2025 season have been released, and the Texas A&M Aggies have moved into the Top 10.

Texas A&M (3-0) moved into the Top 10 following its 41-40 victory on the road over the No. 8 Notre Dame Fighting Irish. The Aggies moved up six spots in the AP Poll and seven spots in the Coaches Poll to No. 10 in each.

As a result of the loss, Notre Dame (0-2) plummeted 16 spots in the AP Poll to No. 24 and 13 spots in the Coaches Poll to No. 21.

The top three teams in the AP Poll remains the same after all three recorded victories this weekend. Ohio State is first, followed by Penn State in second and LSU in third. Miami and Georgia each moved up a spot in the AP Poll to fourth and fifth, respectively.

New teams in the AP Poll for Week 4 include Georgia Tech at No. 18, Vanderbilt at No. 20, and USC at No. 25.

Teams that dropped out of the AP Poll this week after losses include South Carolina (No. 11), Clemson (No. 12), and South Florida (No. 18).

Below are the College football rankings for Week 4 of the 2025 season (first-place votes in parentheses):

AP POLL – Week 4

1. Ohio State (55)

2. Penn State (5)

3. LSU (2)

4. Miami (3)

5. Georgia

6. Oregon (1)

7. Florida State

8. Texas

9. Illinois

10. Texas A&M

11. Oklahoma

12. Iowa State

13. Ole Miss

14. Alabama

15. Tennessee

16. Utah

17. Texas Tech

18. Georgia Tech

19. Indiana

20. Vanderbilt

21. Michigan

22. Auburn

23. Missouri

24. Notre Dame

25. USC

Others receiving votes: BYU 94, South Florida 83, South Carolina 82, Mississippi State 69, TCU 67, Arizona State 57, Tulane 33, Louisville 25, Nebraska 9, Baylor 6, Clemson 6, SMU 4, NC State 4, UNLV 2, Navy 1

Dropped from rankings: South Carolina 11, Clemson 12, South Florida 18

FBS COACHES POLL – WEEK 4

1. Ohio State (62)

2. Penn State (4)

3. Georgia

4. LSU (1)

5. Oregon

6. Miami

7. Texas

8. Illinois

9. Florida State

10. Texas A&M

11. Ole Miss

12. Oklahoma

13. Iowa State

14. Alabama

15. Tennssee

16. Texas Tech

17. Indiana

18. Utah

19. Georgia Tech

20. Michigan

21. Notre Dame

22. Missouri

23. Vanderbilt

24. South Carolina

25. Auburn

Others receiving votes: BYU 158, Arizona State 141, USC 117, Clemson 116, Tulane 107, Louisville 53, TCU 49, South Florida 48, Mississippi State 27, SMU 24, Nebraska 24, Navy 15, Memphis 14, Washington 13, NC State 13, Baylor 8, Houston 5, Kansas 2, UNLV 1, California 1

Dropped from rankings: Clemson 11, South Florida 23, Arizona State 24, BYU 25

Stats Perform FCS Top 25 – Week 4

To be announced on Monday.

FCS Coaches Poll – Week 4

To be announced on Monday.