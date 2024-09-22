College football rankings: Tennessee moves into AP top five

College football rankings for week 5 of the 2024 season have been released, and the Tennessee Volunteers moved up a spot in the AP Poll to No. 5.

Tennessee moved up one spot, leap-frogging Ole Miss, after defeating the Oklahoma Sooners on the road, 25-15. Oklahoma dropped from No. 15 to No. 21 after the loss.

The Michigan Wolverines made the biggest jump in the polls after its 27-24 victory at home over the USC Trojans. Michigan moved up six spots in the AP Poll to No. 12 and five spots in the Coaches Poll, also to No. 12.

The top four of the AP Poll remains the same as last week. Texas is No. 1, and the Longhorns are followed by Georgia (2), Ohio State (3), and Alabama (4). The Coaches Poll top four is the same as the AP, with Ole Miss clinging to the No. 5 spot ahead of No. 6 Tennessee.

Nebraska dropped out of both polls this week, while Northern Illinois dropped out of the AP Poll and Memphis fell out of the Coaches Poll.

Below are the FBS and FCS college football rankings for Week 5 of the 2024 season (first-place votes in parentheses):

AP Poll – Week 5

1. Texas (44)

2. Georgia (13)

3. Ohio State (5)

4. Alabama

5. Tennessee

6. Ole Miss

7. Miami

8. Oregon

9. Penn State

10. Utah

11. Missouri

12. Michigan

13. USC

14. LSU

15. Louisville

16. Notre Dame

17. Clemson

18. Iowa State

19. Illinois

20. Oklahoma State

21. Oklahoma

22. BYU

23. Kansas State

24. Texas A&M

25. Boise State

Others receiving votes: Washington St. 67, Indiana 63, Boston College 55, UNLV 53, Pittsburgh 37, Nebraska 25, Iowa 24, James Madison 11, South Carolina 7, Liberty 4, Arkansas 3, UCF 3, Arizona 2, SMU 2, Navy 1

Dropped from rankings: Nebraska 22, Northern Illinois 24

FBS Coaches Poll – Week 5

1. Georgia (35)

2. Texas (18)

3. Ohio State (2)

4. Alabama

5. Ole Miss

6. Tennessee

7. Oregon

8. Penn State

9. Miami

10. Utah

11. Missouri

12. Michigan

13. LSU

14. Notre Dame

15. Clemson

16. USC

17. Louisville

18. Oklahoma

19. Iowa State

20. Oklahoma State

21. Illinois

22. BYU

23. UNLV

24. Texas A&M

25. Kansas State

Others receiving votes: Washington State 94, Indiana 67, Pittsburgh 50, Boise State 42, UCF 35, Iowa 34, Arizona 16, Boston College 15, Duke 14, James Madison 13, Nebraska 7, Washington 6, Rutgers 5, Colorado 5, SMU 4, South Carolina 2, Navy 2, Liberty 2, Arkansas 2

Dropped from rankings: Nebraska 22, Memphis 23

Stats Perform FCS Top 25 – Week 5

To be released Monday, Sept. 23.

FCS Coaches Poll – Week 5

To be released Monday, Sept. 23.