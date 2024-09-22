College football rankings: Tennessee moves into AP top five

College football rankings for week 5 of the 2024 season have been released, and the Tennessee Volunteers moved up a spot in the AP Poll to No. 5.
Tennessee moved up one spot, leap-frogging Ole Miss, after defeating the Oklahoma Sooners on the road, 25-15. Oklahoma dropped from No. 15 to No. 21 after the loss.
The Michigan Wolverines made the biggest jump in the polls after its 27-24 victory at home over the USC Trojans. Michigan moved up six spots in the AP Poll to No. 12 and five spots in the Coaches Poll, also to No. 12.
The top four of the AP Poll remains the same as last week. Texas is No. 1, and the Longhorns are followed by Georgia (2), Ohio State (3), and Alabama (4). The Coaches Poll top four is the same as the AP, with Ole Miss clinging to the No. 5 spot ahead of No. 6 Tennessee.
Nebraska dropped out of both polls this week, while Northern Illinois dropped out of the AP Poll and Memphis fell out of the Coaches Poll.
Below are the FBS and FCS college football rankings for Week 5 of the 2024 season (first-place votes in parentheses):
AP Poll – Week 5
1. Texas (44)
2. Georgia (13)
3. Ohio State (5)
4. Alabama
5. Tennessee
6. Ole Miss
7. Miami
8. Oregon
9. Penn State
10. Utah
11. Missouri
12. Michigan
13. USC
14. LSU
15. Louisville
16. Notre Dame
17. Clemson
18. Iowa State
19. Illinois
20. Oklahoma State
21. Oklahoma
22. BYU
23. Kansas State
24. Texas A&M
25. Boise State
Others receiving votes: Washington St. 67, Indiana 63, Boston College 55, UNLV 53, Pittsburgh 37, Nebraska 25, Iowa 24, James Madison 11, South Carolina 7, Liberty 4, Arkansas 3, UCF 3, Arizona 2, SMU 2, Navy 1
Dropped from rankings: Nebraska 22, Northern Illinois 24
FBS Coaches Poll – Week 5
1. Georgia (35)
2. Texas (18)
3. Ohio State (2)
4. Alabama
5. Ole Miss
6. Tennessee
7. Oregon
8. Penn State
9. Miami
10. Utah
11. Missouri
12. Michigan
13. LSU
14. Notre Dame
15. Clemson
16. USC
17. Louisville
18. Oklahoma
19. Iowa State
20. Oklahoma State
21. Illinois
22. BYU
23. UNLV
24. Texas A&M
25. Kansas State
Others receiving votes: Washington State 94, Indiana 67, Pittsburgh 50, Boise State 42, UCF 35, Iowa 34, Arizona 16, Boston College 15, Duke 14, James Madison 13, Nebraska 7, Washington 6, Rutgers 5, Colorado 5, SMU 4, South Carolina 2, Navy 2, Liberty 2, Arkansas 2
Dropped from rankings: Nebraska 22, Memphis 23
Stats Perform FCS Top 25 – Week 5
To be released Monday, Sept. 23.
FCS Coaches Poll – Week 5
To be released Monday, Sept. 23.