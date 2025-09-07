College football rankings: South Florida, Auburn, Missouri move into Top 25

College football rankings for Week 3 of the 2025 season have been released, and the South Florida Bulls, Auburn Tigers, and Utah Utes each entered the Top 25.
South Florida (2-0) moved into the Top 25 following its 18-16 upset victory on the road over the No. 13 Florida Gators. The Bull are ranked No. 18 in the AP Poll and No. 23 in the Coaches Poll.
Two SEC teams, Auburn (2-0) and Missouri (2-0), both moved into the AP Poll at No. 24 and No. 25, respectively. Auburn defeated Ball State, 42-3, while Missouri dispatched Kansas, 42-31.
The top five teams differ in the AP and Coaches Polls. The AP Top 5 is (1) Ohio State, (2) Penn State, (3) LSU, (4) Oregon, and (5) Miami FL. In the Coaches Poll, its (1) Ohio State, (2) Penn State, (3) Georgia, (4) LSU, and (5) Oregon.
Arizona State, Florida, and SMU each dropped out of both polls following losses this weekend. Arizona State dropped a home decision to unranked Mississippi State, 24-20, while Florida’s loss was previously mentioned. SMU lost at home to the Baylor Bears, 48-45.
Below are the College football rankings for Week 3 of the 2025 season (first-place votes in parentheses):
AP POLL – Week 3
1. Ohio State (57)
2. Penn State (5)
3. LSU (2)
4. Oregon (1)
5. Miami FL
6. Georgia
7. Texas
8. Notre Dame
9. Illinois
10. Florida State
11. South Carolina
12. Clemson
13. Oklahoma
14. Iowa State
15. Tennessee
16. Texas A&M
17. Ole Miss
18. South Florida
19. Alabama
20. Utah
21. Texas Tech
22. Indiana
23. Michigan
24. Auburn
25. Missouri
Others receiving votes: Arizona St. 94, BYU 92, Georgia Tech 78, Florida 70, Southern Cal 64, TCU 58, Mississippi St. 52, Louisville 49, SMU 26, Nebraska 10, Tulane 9, Baylor 7, UNLV 5, Pittsburgh 3, Navy 2, Memphis 1, Vanderbilt 1
Dropped from rankings: Arizona State 12, Florida 13, SMU 17
FBS COACHES POLL – WEEK 3
1. Ohio State (62)
2. Penn State (4)
3. Georgia
4. LSU (1)
5. Oregon
6. Miami
7. Texas
8. Notre Dame
9. Illinois
10. South Carolina
11. Clemson
12. Florida State
13. Ole Miss
14. Iowa State
15. Tennessee
16. Oklahoma
17. Texas A&M
18. Alabama
19. Indiana
20. Texas Tech
21. Utah
22. Michigan
23. South Florida
24. Arizona State
25. BYU
Others receiving votes: Missouri 142, Louisville 88, USC 87, SMU 87, Florida 68, Auburn 57, Tulane 55, TCU 36, Georgia Tech 26, Nebraska 19, Navy 16, Washington 15, Mississippi State 15, Memphis 11, Baylor 9, Vanderbilt 7, Kansas 4, UNLV 3, Pittsburgh 1, North Carolina State 1.
Dropped from rankings: Florida 15, SMU 16
Stats Perform FCS Top 25 – Week 3
To be announced.
FCS Coaches Poll – Week 3
To be announced.
Snubbed