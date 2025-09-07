College football rankings: South Florida, Auburn, Missouri move into Top 25

College football rankings for Week 3 of the 2025 season have been released, and the South Florida Bulls, Auburn Tigers, and Utah Utes each entered the Top 25.

South Florida (2-0) moved into the Top 25 following its 18-16 upset victory on the road over the No. 13 Florida Gators. The Bull are ranked No. 18 in the AP Poll and No. 23 in the Coaches Poll.

Two SEC teams, Auburn (2-0) and Missouri (2-0), both moved into the AP Poll at No. 24 and No. 25, respectively. Auburn defeated Ball State, 42-3, while Missouri dispatched Kansas, 42-31.

The top five teams differ in the AP and Coaches Polls. The AP Top 5 is (1) Ohio State, (2) Penn State, (3) LSU, (4) Oregon, and (5) Miami FL. In the Coaches Poll, its (1) Ohio State, (2) Penn State, (3) Georgia, (4) LSU, and (5) Oregon.

Arizona State, Florida, and SMU each dropped out of both polls following losses this weekend. Arizona State dropped a home decision to unranked Mississippi State, 24-20, while Florida’s loss was previously mentioned. SMU lost at home to the Baylor Bears, 48-45.

Below are the College football rankings for Week 3 of the 2025 season (first-place votes in parentheses):

AP POLL – Week 3

1. Ohio State (57)

2. Penn State (5)

3. LSU (2)

4. Oregon (1)

5. Miami FL

6. Georgia

7. Texas

8. Notre Dame

9. Illinois

10. Florida State

11. South Carolina

12. Clemson

13. Oklahoma

14. Iowa State

15. Tennessee

16. Texas A&M

17. Ole Miss

18. South Florida

19. Alabama

20. Utah

21. Texas Tech

22. Indiana

23. Michigan

24. Auburn

25. Missouri

Others receiving votes: Arizona St. 94, BYU 92, Georgia Tech 78, Florida 70, Southern Cal 64, TCU 58, Mississippi St. 52, Louisville 49, SMU 26, Nebraska 10, Tulane 9, Baylor 7, UNLV 5, Pittsburgh 3, Navy 2, Memphis 1, Vanderbilt 1

Dropped from rankings: Arizona State 12, Florida 13, SMU 17

FBS COACHES POLL – WEEK 3

1. Ohio State (62)

2. Penn State (4)

3. Georgia

4. LSU (1)

5. Oregon

6. Miami

7. Texas

8. Notre Dame

9. Illinois

10. South Carolina

11. Clemson

12. Florida State

13. Ole Miss

14. Iowa State

15. Tennessee

16. Oklahoma

17. Texas A&M

18. Alabama

19. Indiana

20. Texas Tech

21. Utah

22. Michigan

23. South Florida

24. Arizona State

25. BYU

Others receiving votes: Missouri 142, Louisville 88, USC 87, SMU 87, Florida 68, Auburn 57, Tulane 55, TCU 36, Georgia Tech 26, Nebraska 19, Navy 16, Washington 15, Mississippi State 15, Memphis 11, Baylor 9, Vanderbilt 7, Kansas 4, UNLV 3, Pittsburgh 1, North Carolina State 1.

Dropped from rankings: Florida 15, SMU 16

Stats Perform FCS Top 25 – Week 3

To be announced.

FCS Coaches Poll – Week 3

To be announced.