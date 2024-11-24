College football rankings: SMU moves into Top 10

College football rankings for week 14 of the 2024 season have been released, and the SMU Mustangs have entered the Top 10 of both the AP and Coaches polls.

SMU moved up four spots to No. 9 in the AP Poll and three spots to No. 9 in the Coaches Poll after defeating Boston College, 38-28, and improving its record to 10-1 on the season. It’s the first Top 10 ranking for SMU since 1985.

Oregon (11-0) continues its reign at the top of the AP Poll with all 61 first-place votes. The Ducks also top the Coaches Poll with every first-place vote there as well (55).

The remainder of the AP Top 5 is Ohio State (2), Texas (3), Penn State (4), and Notre Dame (5). The Coaches Poll Top 5 also matches the AP Poll.

Indiana dropped five spots in the AP Poll to No. 10 following its 38-15 defeat on the road against No. 2 Ohio State. That drop allowed Georgia to move up to No. 6, Tennessee to No. 7, and Miami to No. 8 after each teams victory this weekend.

Other schools that made big moves up this week include Clemson and Arizona State. Clemson defeated The Citadel at home, 51-14, to improve to 9-2 on the season. As a result, the Tigers jumped five spots in the AP Poll to No. 12 and four spots in the Coaches Poll to No. 12.

After defeating BYU at home, 28-23, Arizona State improved its regular-season mark to 9-2. The Sun Devils moved up seven spots to No. 14 in the AP Poll and No. 15 in the Coaches Poll.

Missouri (8-3) returned to the AP Poll at No. 24 after winning at Mississippi State, 39-20. Washington State fell out of the AP Poll, while Colorado and Kansas State dropped from the Coaches Poll following losses Saturday.

Below are the FBS and FCS college football rankings for Week 14 of the 2024 season (first-place votes in parentheses):

AP Poll – Week 14

1. Oregon (61)

2. Ohio State

3. Texas

4. Penn State

5. Notre Dame

6. Georgia

7. Tennessee

8. Miami

9. SMU

10. Indiana

11. Boise State

12. Clemson

13. Alabama

14. Arizona State

15. Ole Miss

16. South Carolina

17. Iowa State

18. Tulane

19. BYU

20. Texas A&M

21. UNLV

22. Illinois

23. Colorado

24. Missouri

25. Army

Others receiving votes: Kansas State 98, Memphis 46, Syracuse 37, Louisville 24, Washington State 10, Duke 6, Louisiana 5, Florida 4, LSU 2, Georgia Tech 2

Dropped from rankings: Washington State 25

FBS Coaches Poll – Week 14

1. Oregon (55)

2. Ohio State

3. Texas

4. Penn State

5. Notre Dame

6. Georgia

7. Miami

8. Tennessee

9. SMU

10. Indiana

11. Boise State

12. Clemson

13. Alabama

14. South Carolina

15. Arizona State

16. Ole Miss

17. Iowa State

18. Tulane

19. Texas A&M

20. BYU

21. UNLV

22. Army

23. Memphis

24. Missouri

25. Illinois

Others receiving votes: Kansas State 124, Colorado 115, Duke 31, Syracuse 19, Louisville 8, Louisiana 7, Washington State 6, LSU 3, Iowa 1, James Madison 1, Baylor 1, Miami (OH) 1, Georgia Tech 1

Dropped from rankings: Colorado 18, Kansas State 25

Stats Perform FCS Top 25 – Week 14

To be released Monday, Nov. 26.

FCS Coaches Poll – Week 14

To be released Monday, Nov. 26.