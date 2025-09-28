College football rankings: Shakeup in the polls for Week 6

College football rankings for Week 6 of the 2025 season have been released, and it features a shakeup in the top ten.
The Ohio State Buckeyes remain the top-ranked team, but three other teams have moved into the AP’s top five following wins this weekend. Oregon moved up four spots to No. 2 after defeating then No. 3 Penn State 30-24, Ole Miss moved up nine spots to No. 4 after defeating then No. 4 LSU 24-19, and Oklahoma moved up two spots to No. 5 even though it was idle Saturday.
Miami, who was also idle this weekend, dropped one spot and is now ranked No. 3 in the AP Poll.
Indiana and Alabama each moved into the AP Top 10 at No. 8 and No. 10, respectively. Indiana defeated Iowa on the road, 20-15, while Alabama upset then No. 5 Georgia on the road, 24-21.
New teams in the AP Poll for Week 6 include Virginia at No. 24 and Arizona State at No. 25. Teams that dropped out of the AP Poll this week after losses include USC (No. 21) and TCU (No. 24).
Below are the College football rankings for Week 6 of the 2025 season (first-place votes in parentheses):
AP POLL – Week 6
1. Ohio State
2. Oregon
3. Miami (Fla.)
4. Ole Miss
5. Oklahoma
6. Texas A&M
7. Penn State
8. Indiana
9. Texas
10. Alabama
11. Texas Tech
12. Georgia
13. LSU
14. Iowa State
15. Tennessee
16. Vanderbilt
17. Georgia Tech
18. Florida State
19. Missouri
20. Michigan
21. Notre Dame
22. Illinois
23. BYU
24. Virginia
25. Arizona State
Others receiving votes: South Florida 53, Utah 52, Mississippi St. 46, Memphis 38, Louisville 36, Southern Cal 22, Maryland 7, North Texas 7, TCU 6, UNLV 3
Dropped from rankings: USC 22, TCU 25
FBS COACHES POLL – WEEK 6
1. Ohio State (58)
2. Oregon (6)
3. Miami (1)
4. Ole Miss
5. Texas A&M
6. Penn State
7. Texas
8. Oklahoma
9. Indiana
10. Georgia
11. Alabama
12. Iowa State
13. LSU
14. Texas Tech
15. Tennessee
16. Georgia Tech
17. Vanderbilt
18. Missouri
19. Florida State
20. Michigan
21. Notre Dame
22. Illinois
23. BYU
24. Arizona State
25. Utah
Others receiving votes: Memphis 88, Louisville 83, Virginia 63, South Florida 29, Maryland 17, USC 17, Auburn 12, UNLV 11, Navy 9, Mississippi State 9, Tulane 8, Washington 7, North Texas 7, TCU 6, Nebraska 4, Duke 4, Iowa 3, Houston 1
Dropped from rankings: USC 22, TCU 25
Stats Perform FCS Top 25 – Week 6
To be released Monday, Sept. 29.
FCS Coaches Poll – Week 6
To be released Monday, Sept. 29.
Can some of you savants help me understand how LSU fell by more than twice as much after a close road loss than Penn State did after a home loss that they scrambled to get to overtime? Both conquerors are now in the top four.
Is this down to the far greater likeability of Big Game James, as compared to Brian Kelly? Just kidding ….