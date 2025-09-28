College football rankings: Shakeup in the polls for Week 6

College football rankings for Week 6 of the 2025 season have been released, and it features a shakeup in the top ten.

The Ohio State Buckeyes remain the top-ranked team, but three other teams have moved into the AP’s top five following wins this weekend. Oregon moved up four spots to No. 2 after defeating then No. 3 Penn State 30-24, Ole Miss moved up nine spots to No. 4 after defeating then No. 4 LSU 24-19, and Oklahoma moved up two spots to No. 5 even though it was idle Saturday.

Miami, who was also idle this weekend, dropped one spot and is now ranked No. 3 in the AP Poll.

Indiana and Alabama each moved into the AP Top 10 at No. 8 and No. 10, respectively. Indiana defeated Iowa on the road, 20-15, while Alabama upset then No. 5 Georgia on the road, 24-21.

New teams in the AP Poll for Week 6 include Virginia at No. 24 and Arizona State at No. 25. Teams that dropped out of the AP Poll this week after losses include USC (No. 21) and TCU (No. 24).

Below are the College football rankings for Week 6 of the 2025 season (first-place votes in parentheses):

AP POLL – Week 6

1. Ohio State

2. Oregon

3. Miami (Fla.)

4. Ole Miss

5. Oklahoma

6. Texas A&M

7. Penn State

8. Indiana

9. Texas

10. Alabama

11. Texas Tech

12. Georgia

13. LSU

14. Iowa State

15. Tennessee

16. Vanderbilt

17. Georgia Tech

18. Florida State

19. Missouri

20. Michigan

21. Notre Dame

22. Illinois

23. BYU

24. Virginia

25. Arizona State

Others receiving votes: South Florida 53, Utah 52, Mississippi St. 46, Memphis 38, Louisville 36, Southern Cal 22, Maryland 7, North Texas 7, TCU 6, UNLV 3

Dropped from rankings: USC 22, TCU 25

FBS COACHES POLL – WEEK 6

1. Ohio State (58)

2. Oregon (6)

3. Miami (1)

4. Ole Miss

5. Texas A&M

6. Penn State

7. Texas

8. Oklahoma

9. Indiana

10. Georgia

11. Alabama

12. Iowa State

13. LSU

14. Texas Tech

15. Tennessee

16. Georgia Tech

17. Vanderbilt

18. Missouri

19. Florida State

20. Michigan

21. Notre Dame

22. Illinois

23. BYU

24. Arizona State

25. Utah

Others receiving votes: Memphis 88, Louisville 83, Virginia 63, South Florida 29, Maryland 17, USC 17, Auburn 12, UNLV 11, Navy 9, Mississippi State 9, Tulane 8, Washington 7, North Texas 7, TCU 6, Nebraska 4, Duke 4, Iowa 3, Houston 1

Dropped from rankings: USC 22, TCU 25

Stats Perform FCS Top 25 – Week 6

To be released Monday, Sept. 29.

FCS Coaches Poll – Week 6

To be released Monday, Sept. 29.