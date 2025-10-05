College football rankings: Penn State, Texas fall from AP Poll

College football rankings for Week 7 of the 2025 season have been released, and the Penn State Nittany Lions and Texas Longhorns have each fallen from the AP Poll.

Penn State dropped its second game in a row, this time on the road against then-winless UCLA, 42-37. The Nittany Lions went from being ranked No. 7 in the AP Poll to unranked as a result of the loss.

The Texas Longhorns also dropped their second game of the season, this one in the Swamp at the hands of the Florida Gators. The 29-21 loss sent the Longhorns from No. 9 to the land of the unranked.

The Ohio State Buckeyes remain the top-ranked team in both polls. Miami and Oregon swapped spots in the AP Poll, with the Hurricanes moving up to No. 2 while the Ducks dropped a spot to No. 3. Ole Miss and Texas A&M round out the Top 5 of the AP Poll.

New teams in the AP Poll for Week 7 include Memphis at No. 23 and South Florida at No. 24. Teams that moved into the Coaches Poll this week include Virginia at No. 24 and Memphis at No. 25, while Florida State (19) and Utah (25) both dropped out.

Below are the College football rankings for Week 7 of the 2025 season (first-place votes in parentheses):

AP POLL – Week 7

1. Ohio State (40)

2. Miami (21)

3. Oregon (5)

4. Ole Miss

5. Texas A&M

6. Oklahoma

7. Indiana

8. Alabama

9. Texas Tech

10. Georgia

11. LSU

12. Tennessee

13. Georgia Tech

14. Missouri

15. Michigan

16. Notre Dame

17. Illinois

18. BYU

19. Virginia

20. Vanderbilt

21. Arizona State

22. Iowa State

23. Memphis

24. South Florida

25. Florida State

Others receiving votes: Cincinnati 129, Texas 111, Penn State 97, Utah 82, Nebraska 60, USC 46, UNLV 19, North Texas 16, TCU 14, Mississippi State 10, Washington 10, Navy 4, Louisville 3, Auburn 1

Dropped from rankings: Penn State 7, Texas 9

FBS COACHES POLL – WEEK 7

1. Ohio State (59)

2. Oregon (3)

3. Miami (3)

4. Ole Miss

5. Texas A&M (1)

6. Oklahoma

7. Indiana

8. Alabama

9. Georgia

10. Texas Tech

11. LSU

12. Tennessee

13. Georgia Tech

14. Missouri

15. Michigan

16. Notre Dame

17. Illinois

18. BYU

19. Texas

20. Vanderbilt

21. Iowa State

22. Penn State

23. Arizona State

24. Virginia

25. Memphis

Others receiving votes: Utah 134, Florida State 93, Cincinnati 70, South Florida 65, North Texas 28, Navy 26, Washington 25, USC 23, UNLV 21, Nebraska 17, TCU 15, Old Dominion 13, Louisville 10, Tulane 8, Duke 7, Auburn 7, Iowa 5, SMU 2

Dropped from rankings: Florida State 19, Utah 25

Stats Perform FCS Top 25 – Week 7

To be announced Monday, Oct. 6.

FCS Coaches Poll – Week 7

To be announced Monday, Oct. 6.