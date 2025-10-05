College football rankings: Penn State, Texas fall from AP Poll

College football rankings for Week 7 of the 2025 season have been released, and the Penn State Nittany Lions and Texas Longhorns have each fallen from the AP Poll.
Penn State dropped its second game in a row, this time on the road against then-winless UCLA, 42-37. The Nittany Lions went from being ranked No. 7 in the AP Poll to unranked as a result of the loss.
The Texas Longhorns also dropped their second game of the season, this one in the Swamp at the hands of the Florida Gators. The 29-21 loss sent the Longhorns from No. 9 to the land of the unranked.
The Ohio State Buckeyes remain the top-ranked team in both polls. Miami and Oregon swapped spots in the AP Poll, with the Hurricanes moving up to No. 2 while the Ducks dropped a spot to No. 3. Ole Miss and Texas A&M round out the Top 5 of the AP Poll.
New teams in the AP Poll for Week 7 include Memphis at No. 23 and South Florida at No. 24. Teams that moved into the Coaches Poll this week include Virginia at No. 24 and Memphis at No. 25, while Florida State (19) and Utah (25) both dropped out.
Below are the College football rankings for Week 7 of the 2025 season (first-place votes in parentheses):
AP POLL – Week 7
1. Ohio State (40)
2. Miami (21)
3. Oregon (5)
4. Ole Miss
5. Texas A&M
6. Oklahoma
7. Indiana
8. Alabama
9. Texas Tech
10. Georgia
11. LSU
12. Tennessee
13. Georgia Tech
14. Missouri
15. Michigan
16. Notre Dame
17. Illinois
18. BYU
19. Virginia
20. Vanderbilt
21. Arizona State
22. Iowa State
23. Memphis
24. South Florida
25. Florida State
Others receiving votes: Cincinnati 129, Texas 111, Penn State 97, Utah 82, Nebraska 60, USC 46, UNLV 19, North Texas 16, TCU 14, Mississippi State 10, Washington 10, Navy 4, Louisville 3, Auburn 1
Dropped from rankings: Penn State 7, Texas 9
FBS COACHES POLL – WEEK 7
1. Ohio State (59)
2. Oregon (3)
3. Miami (3)
4. Ole Miss
5. Texas A&M (1)
6. Oklahoma
7. Indiana
8. Alabama
9. Georgia
10. Texas Tech
11. LSU
12. Tennessee
13. Georgia Tech
14. Missouri
15. Michigan
16. Notre Dame
17. Illinois
18. BYU
19. Texas
20. Vanderbilt
21. Iowa State
22. Penn State
23. Arizona State
24. Virginia
25. Memphis
Others receiving votes: Utah 134, Florida State 93, Cincinnati 70, South Florida 65, North Texas 28, Navy 26, Washington 25, USC 23, UNLV 21, Nebraska 17, TCU 15, Old Dominion 13, Louisville 10, Tulane 8, Duke 7, Auburn 7, Iowa 5, SMU 2
Dropped from rankings: Florida State 19, Utah 25
Stats Perform FCS Top 25 – Week 7
To be announced Monday, Oct. 6.
FCS Coaches Poll – Week 7
To be announced Monday, Oct. 6.