College football rankings: Penn State and LSU move up

College football rankings for week 8 of the 2024 season have been released, and the Penn State Nittany Lions and LSU Tigers have both made jumps.

LSU ascended five notches in the AP Poll after defeating the Ole Miss Rebels, 29-26, in overtime at home. The Tigers, now 5-1 overall, surged past fellow SEC member Tennessee and Notre Dame, among others, to enter the Top 10. LSU climbed a pair of spots in the Coaches Poll.

Penn State (6-0) also claimed an overtime decision in a conference matchup, winning, 33-30, at USC. The Nittany Lions climbed two in both sets of rankings.

The game of the week came in a Big Ten matchup in Eugene, Ore., last night, with Oregon knocking off Ohio State, 32-31. The 6-0 Ducks climbed a spot in both polls, while the 5-1 Buckeyes fell two in the AP Poll and three in the Coaches Poll to No. 4 and No. 5, respectively.

The Texas Longhorns (6-0) keep the top spot in both polls, while Oregon is second, and Penn State is third. In the AP Poll, Ohio State is fourth and Georgia is fifth, while in the Coaches Poll, Georgia is fourth and Ohio State is fifth.

The biggest move up in the AP Poll this week belongs to LSU, following its five-spot rise after the Saturday night win in Death Valley. The loss sent Ole Miss tumbling nine spots in the AP Poll and seven in the Coaches Poll.

Oklahoma and Utah each dropped out of both polls following losses this weekend.

Below are the FBS and FCS college football rankings for Week 8 of the 2024 season (first-place votes in parentheses):

AP Poll – Week 8

1. Texas (56)

2. Oregon (6)

3. Penn State

4. Ohio State

5. Georgia

6. Miami

7. Alabama

8. LSU

9. Iowa State

10. Clemson

11. Tennessee

12. Notre Dame

13. BYU

14. Texas A&M

15. Boise State

16. Indiana

17. Kansas State

18. Ole Miss

19. Missouri

20. Pitt

21. SMU

22. Illinois

23. Army

24. Michigan

25. Navy

Others receiving votes: Vanderbilt 68, Nebraska 62, Arizona St. 39, Oklahoma 36, Washington St. 32, Iowa 29, Texas Tech 18, Syracuse 13, Arkansas 13, Utah 7, Louisville 6, Southern Cal 5, Liberty 2, UNLV 1

Dropped from rankings: Utah 16, Oklahoma 18(t)

FBS Coaches Poll – Week 8

1. Texas (53)

2. Oregon (2)

3. Penn State

4. Georgia

5. Ohio State

6. Miami

7. Alabama

8. LSU

9. Clemson

10. Tennessee

11. Notre Dame

12. Iowa State

13. BYU

14. Texas A&M

15. Ole Miss

16. Missouri

17. Kansas State

18. Indiana

19. Boise State

20. Pitt

21. Illinois

22. Michigan

23. SMU

24. Army

25. Nebraska

Others receiving votes: Oklahoma 81, Arizona State 49, Navy 37, Utah 31, Vanderbilt 26, Syracuse 13, UNLV 12, Iowa 12, Texas Tech 9, Liberty 9, Washington State 8, Memphis 4, Louisville 4, James Madison 3, Tulane 2,

Dropped from rankings: Oklahoma 16, Utah 17

Stats Perform FCS Top 25 – Week 8

To be announced Monday, Oct. 14.

FCS Coaches Poll – Week 8

To be announced Monday, Oct. 14.