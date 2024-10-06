College football rankings: Oregon moves up to third in AP, Coaches polls

College football rankings for week 7 of the 2024 season have been released, and the Oregon Ducks have moved up to No. 3 in both the AP and Coaches polls.
Oregon moved up three spots in the AP Poll after defeating the Michigan State Spartans at home, 31-10. The Ducks, now 5-0 overall, jumped over the Georgia Bulldogs and also benefited from a couple of SEC upsets.
One of those upsets was stunning — No. 1 Alabama’s road loss against the unranked Vanderbilt Commodores. As a result of that loss, Alabama (4-1) dropped from the top spot in both polls to No. 7.
Tennessee (4-1) also fell on the road against the Arkansas Razorbacks, which dropped the Volunteers four spots in the AP Poll to No. 8 and five spots in the Coaches Poll to No. 9.
The Texas Longhorns (5-0) now own the top spot in both polls, while Ohio State (5-0) is second, and Oregon third. In the AP Poll, Penn State is fourth and Georgia is fifth, while in the Coaches Poll, Georgia is fourth and Penn State is fifth.
The biggest move up in the AP Poll this week belongs to the Texas A&M Aggies, who vaulted 10 spots to No. 15 after their 41-10 upset win over previously No. 9 Missouri.
USC, Louisville, and UNLV each dropped out of both polls following losses this weekend.
Below are the FBS and FCS college football rankings for Week 7 of the 2024 season (first-place votes in parentheses):
AP Poll – Week 7
1. Texas (52)
2. Ohio State (9)
3. Oregon
4. Penn State
5. Georgia
6. Miami FL
7. Alabama
8. Tennessee
9. Ole Miss
10. Clemson
11(t). Iowa State
11(t). Notre Dame
13. LSU
14. BYU
15. Texas A&M
16. Utah
17. Boise State
18(t). Kansas State
18(t). Indiana
18(t). Oklahoma
21. Missouri
22. Pitt
23. Illinois
24. Michigan
25. SMU
Others receiving votes: Southern Cal 98, Nebraska 51, Navy 43, Army 33, Vanderbilt 26, Arkansas 17, Washington St. 8, Iowa 8, Texas Tech 7, Syracuse 6, Washington 4, Louisville 4, Colorado 3, Kentucky 1
Dropped from rankings: USC 11, Louisville 22, UNLV 25
FBS Coaches Poll – Week 7
1. Texas (44)
2. Ohio State (11)
3. Oregon
4. Georgia
5. Penn State
6. Miami
7. Alabama
8. Ole Miss
9. Tennessee
10. LSU
11. Clemson
12. Notre Dame
13. Iowa State
14. Texas A&M
15. BYU
16. Oklahoma
17. Utah
18. Missouri
19. Kansas State
20. Indiana
21. Michigan
22. Boise State
23. Illinois
24. Pitt
25. SMU
Others receiving votes: USC 102, Nebraska 68, Army 36, Navy 26, Colorado 16, Kentucky 12, Arizona 12, UNLV 11, Texas Tech 8, Virginia 7, Washington 5, Liberty 5, Vanderbilt 4, Rutgers 3, Arkansas 3, Tulane 2, Louisville 2, Iowa 2, Syracuse 1, Arizona State 1
Dropped from rankings: USC 15, Louisville 22, UNLV 23
Stats Perform FCS Top 25 – Week 7
To be released on Monday, Oct. 7.
FCS Coaches Poll – Week 7
To be released on Monday, Oct. 7.