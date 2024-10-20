College football rankings: Oregon claims top spot in both polls

College football rankings for week 9 of the 2024 season have been released, and the Oregon Ducks have claimed the top spot in both major polls.

Oregon ascended to the top spot in the AP and Coaches polls after its 35-0 road domination at Purdue. The Ducks are now 7-0 overall and 4-0 in Big Ten action.

The Texas Longhorns, previously the top-ranked team, were defeated at home by the Georgia Bulldogs, 30-15. Texas dropped to No. 5 in the AP Poll (6 Coaches), while Georgia moved up three spots to No. 2 in the AP Poll (2 Coaches).

The top five of the AP Poll is now Oregon, Georgia, Penn State, Ohio State, and Texas. In the Coaches Poll, the top four is the same with Miami in the fifth spot.

Another big move in the AP Poll this week belongs to the Indiana Hoosiers (7-0, 4-0 Big Ten. Following its 52-7 domination over the Nebraska Cornhuskers, Indiana moved up three spots to No. 13 in the AP Poll and up five spots to No. 13 in the Coaches Poll.

Bringing up the rear of the polls is an unusual combination, with Army 23, Navy 24, and Vanderbilt 25.

Michigan dropped out of both polls, while Nebraska fell from the Coaches Poll.

Below are the FBS and FCS college football rankings for Week 9 of the 2024 season (first-place votes in parentheses):

AP Poll – Week 9

1. Oregon (59)

2. Georgia (2)

3. Penn State

4. Ohio State

5. Texas

6. Miami FL

7. Tennessee

8. LSU

9. Clemson

10. Iowa State

11. BYU

12. Notre Dame

13. Indiana

14. Texas A&M

15. Alabama

16. Kansas State

17. Boise State

18. Ole Miss

19. Pitt

20. Illinois

21. Missouri

22. SMU

23. Army

24. Navy

25. Vanderbilt

Others receiving votes: Washington State 46, Syracuse 15, UNLV 5, Duke 2, South Carolina 1, Nebraska 1, Liberty 1

Dropped from rankings: Michigan 24

FBS Coaches Poll – Week 9

1. Oregon (51)

2. Georgia (2)

3. Penn State

4. Ohio State

5. Miami

6. Texas

7. LSU

8. Tennessee

9. Clemson

10. Iowa State

11. Notre Dame

12. BYU

13. Indiana

14. Texas A&M

15. Alabama

16. Kansas State

17. Missouri

18. Ole Miss

19. Boise State

20. Pittsburgh

21. Illinois

22. SMU

23. Army

24. Navy

25. Vanderbilt

Others receiving votes: UNLV 28, Syracuse 27, Washington State 25, Duke 7, Liberty 6, Memphis 6, Tulane 3, Wisconsin 3, Cincinnati 2, Nebraska 1, Arizona State 1

Dropped from rankings: Michigan 22, Nebraska 25

Stats Perform FCS Top 25 – Week 9

To be released Monday, Oct. 21.

FCS Coaches Poll – Week 9

To be released Monday, Oct. 21.