College football rankings: Ohio State takes over the top spot

College football rankings for Week 2 of the 2025 season have been released, and the Ohio State Buckeyes have taken over the top spot in both polls.

Ohio State moved into the top spot after a 14-7 victory over the then top-ranked Texas Longhorns. Following the loss, Texas dropped to 7th in the AP Poll and 6th in the Coaches Poll.

Of the preseason ranked teams, the LSU Tigers and Iowa State Cyclones made the biggest jump in the AP Poll. LSU surged six spots to No. 3 following its 17-10 victory over then fourth-ranked Clemson to open the season. Iowa State also moved up six spots to No. 16 after defeating South Dakota, 55-7.

The top five teams differ in the AP and Coaches Polls. The AP Top 5 is (1) Ohio State, (2) Penn State, (3) LSU, (4) Georgia, and (5) Miami FL. In the Coaches Poll, its (1) Ohio State, (2) Penn State, (3) Georgia, (4) LSU, and (5) Oregon.

Kansas State and Boise State dropped out of both polls. Kansas State dropped a Week Zero contest against Iowa State, 24-21, while Boise State fell to South Florida on Thursday, 34-7.

In the Stats Perform FCS Top 25 Poll, North Dakota State remained on top with 53 of the 56 first-place votes. South Dakota State is second with two first-place votes, followed by Montana State in third with one.

Below are the full AP, FBS Coaches, STATS FCS, and FCS Coaches polls for Week 2 of the 2025 season (first-place votes in parentheses):

AP POLL – Week 2

1. Ohio State (55)

2. Penn State (7)

3. LSU (3)

4. Georgia

5. Miami FL

6. Oregon (1)

7. Texas

8. Clemson

9. Notre Dame

10. South Carolina

11. Illinois

12. Arizona State

13. Florida

14. Florida State

15. Michigan

16. Iowa State

17. SMU

18. Oklahoma

19. Texas A&M

20. Ole Miss

21. Alabama

22. Tennessee

23. Indiana

24. Texas Tech

25. Utah

Others receiving votes: BYU 102, Auburn 94, Georgia Tech 67, Southern Cal 64, Louisville 59, TCU 49, Missouri 42, South Florida 25, Tulane 18, Nebraska 13, Kansas St. 7, James Madison 4, Liberty 4, UNLV 4, Duke 4, Navy 2, Pittsburgh 2, Baylor 2, Virginia 2, Memphis 2

Dropped from rankings: Kansas State 17, Boise State 25

FBS COACHES POLL – WEEK 2

1. Ohio State (59)

2. Penn State (6)

3. Georgia (1)

4. LSU (1)

5. Oregon

6. Texas

7. Miami FL

8. Clemson

9. Notre Dame

10. Arizona State

11. South Carolina

12. Illinois

13. Michigan

14. Ole Miss

15. Florida

16. SMU

17. Tennessee

18. Iowa State

19. Florida State

20. Alabama

21. Indiana

22. Texas A&M

23. Texas Tech

24. Oklahoma

25. BYU

Others receiving votes: Utah 117, Louisville 95, Missouri 88, Kansas State 79, Tulane 45, USC 41, Auburn 41, TCU 33, Iowa 23, Navy 17, Georgia Tech 17, Nebraska 13, Memphis 11, South Florida 9, Duke 5, Kansas 4, Washington 3, Vanderbilt 2, FIU 1

Dropped from rankings: Kansas State 20, Boise State 25

Stats Perform FCS Top 25 – Week 2

1. North Dakota State (53)

2. South Dakota State (2)

3. Montana State (1)

4. South Dakota

5. Tarleton State

6. Montana

7. Illinois State

8. UC Davis

9. Rhode Island

10. Idaho

11. Lehigh

12. UIW

13. Villanova

14. Southern Illinois

15. Jackson State

16. Abilene Christian

17. Tennessee Tech

18. Sacramento State

19. Northern Arizona

20. North Dakota

21. Monmouth

22. Nicholls

23. Mercer

24. Southern Utah

25. Stephen F. Austin

Others receiving votes (schools listed on two or more ballots): Austin Peay 145, ETSU 116, Harvard 105, New Hampshire 100, UT Martin 93, Southeast Missouri 71, Gardner-Webb 54, Stony Brook 54, Richmond 53, Western Carolina 45, Eastern Kentucky 37, Chattanooga 35, Tennessee State 31, South Carolina State 30, Presbyterian 24, Youngstown State 20, NC Central 11

Dropped from rankings: Western Carolina 18, Stony Brook 24, Richmond 25

FCS Coaches Poll – Week 2

1. North Dakota State (25)

2. South Dakota State

3t. Montana State

3t. Tarleton State (1)

5. UC Davis

6. South Dakota

7. Illinois State

8. Rhode Island

9. UIW

10. Montana

11. Idaho

12. Villanova

13. Lehigh

14. Jackson State

15. Southern Illinois

16. Sacramento State

17. Abilene Christian

18. Monmouth

19. Northern Arizona

20. Tennessee Tech

21. Mercer

22. North Dakota

23. Stephen F. Austin

24. ETSU

25t. Nicholls

25t. Western Carolina

Others receiving votes: Austin Peay 55, Richmond 44, Furman 41, South Carolina State 40, Southern Utah 36, New Hampshire 30, Stony Brook 30, UT Martin 22, Northern Iowa 21, Northern Colorado 17, Youngstown State 17, Cal Poly 16, North Carolina Central 15, Harvard 14, Dartmouth 13, Eastern Washington 12, Idaho State 12, Chattanooga 10, Lafayette 10, Tennessee State 10, Southeastern Louisiana 8, Holy Cross 7, Albany 6, Central Arkansas 5, Princeton 4, William & Mary 4, Gardner-Webb 3, Presbyterian 3, Indiana State 2, McNeese 2, West Georgia 1

Dropped from rankings: Richmond 22t, Stony Brook 25