College football rankings: Ohio State takes over the top spot

College football rankings for Week 2 of the 2025 season have been released, and the Ohio State Buckeyes have taken over the top spot in both polls.
Ohio State moved into the top spot after a 14-7 victory over the then top-ranked Texas Longhorns. Following the loss, Texas dropped to 7th in the AP Poll and 6th in the Coaches Poll.
Of the preseason ranked teams, the LSU Tigers and Iowa State Cyclones made the biggest jump in the AP Poll. LSU surged six spots to No. 3 following its 17-10 victory over then fourth-ranked Clemson to open the season. Iowa State also moved up six spots to No. 16 after defeating South Dakota, 55-7.
The top five teams differ in the AP and Coaches Polls. The AP Top 5 is (1) Ohio State, (2) Penn State, (3) LSU, (4) Georgia, and (5) Miami FL. In the Coaches Poll, its (1) Ohio State, (2) Penn State, (3) Georgia, (4) LSU, and (5) Oregon.
Kansas State and Boise State dropped out of both polls. Kansas State dropped a Week Zero contest against Iowa State, 24-21, while Boise State fell to South Florida on Thursday, 34-7.
In the Stats Perform FCS Top 25 Poll, North Dakota State remained on top with 53 of the 56 first-place votes. South Dakota State is second with two first-place votes, followed by Montana State in third with one.
Below are the full AP, FBS Coaches, STATS FCS, and FCS Coaches polls for Week 2 of the 2025 season (first-place votes in parentheses):
AP POLL – Week 2
1. Ohio State (55)
2. Penn State (7)
3. LSU (3)
4. Georgia
5. Miami FL
6. Oregon (1)
7. Texas
8. Clemson
9. Notre Dame
10. South Carolina
11. Illinois
12. Arizona State
13. Florida
14. Florida State
15. Michigan
16. Iowa State
17. SMU
18. Oklahoma
19. Texas A&M
20. Ole Miss
21. Alabama
22. Tennessee
23. Indiana
24. Texas Tech
25. Utah
Others receiving votes: BYU 102, Auburn 94, Georgia Tech 67, Southern Cal 64, Louisville 59, TCU 49, Missouri 42, South Florida 25, Tulane 18, Nebraska 13, Kansas St. 7, James Madison 4, Liberty 4, UNLV 4, Duke 4, Navy 2, Pittsburgh 2, Baylor 2, Virginia 2, Memphis 2
Dropped from rankings: Kansas State 17, Boise State 25
FBS COACHES POLL – WEEK 2
1. Ohio State (59)
2. Penn State (6)
3. Georgia (1)
4. LSU (1)
5. Oregon
6. Texas
7. Miami FL
8. Clemson
9. Notre Dame
10. Arizona State
11. South Carolina
12. Illinois
13. Michigan
14. Ole Miss
15. Florida
16. SMU
17. Tennessee
18. Iowa State
19. Florida State
20. Alabama
21. Indiana
22. Texas A&M
23. Texas Tech
24. Oklahoma
25. BYU
Others receiving votes: Utah 117, Louisville 95, Missouri 88, Kansas State 79, Tulane 45, USC 41, Auburn 41, TCU 33, Iowa 23, Navy 17, Georgia Tech 17, Nebraska 13, Memphis 11, South Florida 9, Duke 5, Kansas 4, Washington 3, Vanderbilt 2, FIU 1
Dropped from rankings: Kansas State 20, Boise State 25
Stats Perform FCS Top 25 – Week 2
1. North Dakota State (53)
2. South Dakota State (2)
3. Montana State (1)
4. South Dakota
5. Tarleton State
6. Montana
7. Illinois State
8. UC Davis
9. Rhode Island
10. Idaho
11. Lehigh
12. UIW
13. Villanova
14. Southern Illinois
15. Jackson State
16. Abilene Christian
17. Tennessee Tech
18. Sacramento State
19. Northern Arizona
20. North Dakota
21. Monmouth
22. Nicholls
23. Mercer
24. Southern Utah
25. Stephen F. Austin
Others receiving votes (schools listed on two or more ballots): Austin Peay 145, ETSU 116, Harvard 105, New Hampshire 100, UT Martin 93, Southeast Missouri 71, Gardner-Webb 54, Stony Brook 54, Richmond 53, Western Carolina 45, Eastern Kentucky 37, Chattanooga 35, Tennessee State 31, South Carolina State 30, Presbyterian 24, Youngstown State 20, NC Central 11
Dropped from rankings: Western Carolina 18, Stony Brook 24, Richmond 25
FCS Coaches Poll – Week 2
1. North Dakota State (25)
2. South Dakota State
3t. Montana State
3t. Tarleton State (1)
5. UC Davis
6. South Dakota
7. Illinois State
8. Rhode Island
9. UIW
10. Montana
11. Idaho
12. Villanova
13. Lehigh
14. Jackson State
15. Southern Illinois
16. Sacramento State
17. Abilene Christian
18. Monmouth
19. Northern Arizona
20. Tennessee Tech
21. Mercer
22. North Dakota
23. Stephen F. Austin
24. ETSU
25t. Nicholls
25t. Western Carolina
Others receiving votes: Austin Peay 55, Richmond 44, Furman 41, South Carolina State 40, Southern Utah 36, New Hampshire 30, Stony Brook 30, UT Martin 22, Northern Iowa 21, Northern Colorado 17, Youngstown State 17, Cal Poly 16, North Carolina Central 15, Harvard 14, Dartmouth 13, Eastern Washington 12, Idaho State 12, Chattanooga 10, Lafayette 10, Tennessee State 10, Southeastern Louisiana 8, Holy Cross 7, Albany 6, Central Arkansas 5, Princeton 4, William & Mary 4, Gardner-Webb 3, Presbyterian 3, Indiana State 2, McNeese 2, West Georgia 1
Dropped from rankings: Richmond 22t, Stony Brook 25
Still not being ranked isn´t surprising though disappointing. That´ll change though after we crush Stanford and one or two or three ranked teams get upset to unranked teams.