College football rankings: New Top 5 after Ohio State falls

College football rankings for week 15 of the 2024 season have been released, and there is a new Top 5 after the Ohio State Buckeyes lost on Saturday.

Ohio State, previously ranked second, fell five spots to No. 7 in the AP Poll and six spots to No. 8 in the Coaches Poll after losing at home to Michigan, 13-10.

As a result of Ohio State’s loss, five teams that were behind the Buckeyes each moved up a spot in the AP Poll. Texas is now second, Penn State third, Notre Dame fourth, and Georgia fifth.

Oregon (12-0) continues its reign at the top of the AP Poll with all 62 first-place votes. The Ducks also top the Coaches Poll with every first-place vote there as well (53).

Miami also dropped in the rankings after losing on Saturday, falling to No. 14 in both polls. That result caused a change in the 6-10 spots as well, which is now Tennessee (6), Ohio State (7), SMU (8), Indiana (9), and Boise State (10).

Syracuse (9-3) makes its first appearance in the AP Poll at No. 23, its first ranking since Oct. 30, 2022, after upsetting then No. 8 Miami at home, 42-38. Memphis (10-2) also returned to the AP Poll at No. 25 after winning at No 17 Tulane, 34-24.

Tulane and Texas A&M fell out of both polls after losses this week.

Below are the FBS college football rankings for Week 15 of the 2024 season (first-place votes in parentheses):

AP Poll – Week 15

1. Oregon (62)

2. Texas

3. Penn State

4. Notre Dame

5. Georgia

6. Tennessee

7. Ohio State

8. SMU

9. Indiana

10. Boise State

11. Alabama

12. Arizona State

13. South Carolina

14. Miami FL

15. Ole Miss

16. Iowa State

17. BYU

18. Clemson

19. UNLV

20. Colorado

21. Illinois

22. Missouri

23. Syracuse

24. Army

25. Memphis

Others receiving votes: Texas A&M 93, Louisville 45, Duke 30, Kansas St. 10, Tulane 9, LSU 6, Louisiana-Lafayette 5, Florida 4, Michigan 1, Baylor 1

Dropped from rankings: Tulane 18, Texas A&M 20

FBS Coaches Poll – Week 15

1. Oregon (53)

2. Texas

3. Penn State

4. Notre Dame

5. Georgia

6. Tennessee

7. SMU

8. Ohio State

9. Indiana

10. Boise State

11. Alabama

12. South Carolina

13. Arizona State

14. Miami FL

15. Ole Miss

16. Iowa State

17. Clemson

18. BYU

19. UNLV

20. Missouri

21. Illinois

22. Colorado

23. Army

24. Memphis

25. Syracuse

Others receiving votes: Texas A&M 90, Duke 39, Tulane 37, Louisville 18, Kansas State 15, Louisiana 11, Michigan 2, Georgia Tech 2, Iowa 1, Miami (OH) 1

Dropped from rankings: Tulane 18, Texas A&M 19