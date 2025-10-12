College football rankings: Michigan exits the polls, USC returns

College football rankings for Week 8 of the 2025 season have been released, and a tumultuous weekend in the Top 25 resulted in a series of changes.

Michigan stumbled on the road against USC, falling 31-13. This dispatched the Wolverines from the ranks after they were ranked 15th in both polls.

The Texas Longhorns recovered from an early 6-0 deficit at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas and notched 23 unanswered points against the Oklahoma Sooners. The Sooners tumbled eight spots in the AP Poll and seven in the Coaches Poll.

The Ohio State Buckeyes remain the top-ranked team in both polls following a win over Illinois that knocked the Fighting Illini out of the AP rankings. Miami remained No. 2, while Indiana surged four spots to No. 3 following a huge road win at Oregon. Texas A&M and Ole Miss round out the Top 5 of both polls.

New teams in the AP Poll for Week 8 include USC, Texas, Utah, Cincinnati, and Nebraska. Teams that moved into the Coaches Poll this week include USC, Utah, South Florida, and Cincinnati, while Iowa State, Penn State, Arizona State, and Michigan all exited.

Below are the College football rankings for Week 8 of the 2025 season (first-place votes in parentheses):

AP POLL – Week 8

1. Ohio State (50)

2. Miami (13)

3. Indiana (3)

4. Texas A&M

5. Ole Miss

6. Alabama

7. Texas Tech

8. Oregon

9. Georgia

10. LSU

11. Tennessee

12. Georgia Tech

13. Notre Dame

14. Oklahoma

15. BYU

16. Missouri

17. Vanderbilt

18. Virginia

19. South Florida

20. USC

21. Texas

22. Memphis

23. Utah

24. Cincinnati

25. Nebraska

Others receiving votes: Illinois 113, Michigan 73, Washington 36, UNLV 30, Navy 11, Mississippi State 8, Tulane 2, San Diego State 2.

Dropped from rankings: Michigan 15, Illinois 17.

FBS COACHES POLL – Week 8

1. Ohio State (63)

2. Miami (2)

3. Indiana (1)

4. Texas A&M

5. Ole Miss

6. Alabama

7. Georgia

8. Texas Tech

9. Oregon

10. LSU

11. Tennessee

12. Georgia Tech

13. Oklahoma

14. BYU

15. Notre Dame

16. Missouri

17. Texas

18. Vanderbilt

19. Virginia

20. Memphis

21. USC

22. Utah

23. South Florida

24. Cincinnati

25. Illinois

Others receiving votes: Michigan 119, Nebraska 90, Washington 85, UNLV 43, Navy 43, Louisville 18, Tulane 17, Arizona State 17, Duke 11, Iowa 9, Iowa State 7, Clemson 6, Houston 4, TCU 1, San Diego State 1, Pittsburgh 1.

Dropped from rankings: Michigan 15, Iowa State 21, Penn State 22, Arizona State 23.

Stats Perform FCS Top 25 – Week 8

To be announced Monday, Oct. 13.

FCS Coaches Poll – Week 8

To be announced Monday, Oct. 13.