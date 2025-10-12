College football rankings: Michigan exits the polls, USC returns

College football rankings for Week 8 of the 2025 season have been released, and a tumultuous weekend in the Top 25 resulted in a series of changes.
Michigan stumbled on the road against USC, falling 31-13. This dispatched the Wolverines from the ranks after they were ranked 15th in both polls.
The Texas Longhorns recovered from an early 6-0 deficit at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas and notched 23 unanswered points against the Oklahoma Sooners. The Sooners tumbled eight spots in the AP Poll and seven in the Coaches Poll.
The Ohio State Buckeyes remain the top-ranked team in both polls following a win over Illinois that knocked the Fighting Illini out of the AP rankings. Miami remained No. 2, while Indiana surged four spots to No. 3 following a huge road win at Oregon. Texas A&M and Ole Miss round out the Top 5 of both polls.
New teams in the AP Poll for Week 8 include USC, Texas, Utah, Cincinnati, and Nebraska. Teams that moved into the Coaches Poll this week include USC, Utah, South Florida, and Cincinnati, while Iowa State, Penn State, Arizona State, and Michigan all exited.
Below are the College football rankings for Week 8 of the 2025 season (first-place votes in parentheses):
AP POLL – Week 8
1. Ohio State (50)
2. Miami (13)
3. Indiana (3)
4. Texas A&M
5. Ole Miss
6. Alabama
7. Texas Tech
8. Oregon
9. Georgia
10. LSU
11. Tennessee
12. Georgia Tech
13. Notre Dame
14. Oklahoma
15. BYU
16. Missouri
17. Vanderbilt
18. Virginia
19. South Florida
20. USC
21. Texas
22. Memphis
23. Utah
24. Cincinnati
25. Nebraska
Others receiving votes: Illinois 113, Michigan 73, Washington 36, UNLV 30, Navy 11, Mississippi State 8, Tulane 2, San Diego State 2.
Dropped from rankings: Michigan 15, Illinois 17.
FBS COACHES POLL – Week 8
1. Ohio State (63)
2. Miami (2)
3. Indiana (1)
4. Texas A&M
5. Ole Miss
6. Alabama
7. Georgia
8. Texas Tech
9. Oregon
10. LSU
11. Tennessee
12. Georgia Tech
13. Oklahoma
14. BYU
15. Notre Dame
16. Missouri
17. Texas
18. Vanderbilt
19. Virginia
20. Memphis
21. USC
22. Utah
23. South Florida
24. Cincinnati
25. Illinois
Others receiving votes: Michigan 119, Nebraska 90, Washington 85, UNLV 43, Navy 43, Louisville 18, Tulane 17, Arizona State 17, Duke 11, Iowa 9, Iowa State 7, Clemson 6, Houston 4, TCU 1, San Diego State 1, Pittsburgh 1.
Dropped from rankings: Michigan 15, Iowa State 21, Penn State 22, Arizona State 23.
Stats Perform FCS Top 25 – Week 8
To be announced Monday, Oct. 13.
FCS Coaches Poll – Week 8
To be announced Monday, Oct. 13.
