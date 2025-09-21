College football rankings: Indiana makes big leap in polls

College football rankings for Week 5 of the 2025 season have been released, and the Indiana Hoosiers made the biggest leap.

Indiana (4-0) moved up eight spots to No. 11 in the AP Poll following its dominating 63-10 victory at home against then No. 9 Illinois. The Hoosiers also moved up in the Coaches Poll from No. 17 to No. 12.

As a result of the loss, Illinois (3-1) plummeted 14 spots in the AP Poll to No. 23 and 15 spots in the Coaches Poll to No. 23.

There was some movement in the Top 5 of the AP Poll this week, with the Miami Hurricanes (4-0) jumping up two spots to No. 2. That move pushed Penn State (3-0) down to No. 3 and LSU (4-0) down to No. 4. Georgia (3-0) remains the No. 5 team.

New teams in the AP Poll for Week 5 include TCU at No. 24 and BYU at No. 25.

Teams that dropped out of the AP Poll this week after losses include Utah (No. 16) and Auburn (No. 22).

Below are the College football rankings for Week 5 of the 2025 season (first-place votes in parentheses):

AP POLL – Week 5

1. Ohio State (52)

2. Miami (7)

3. Penn State (5)

4. LSU

5. Georgia

6. Oregon (1)

7. Oklahoma (1)

8. Florida State

9. Texas A&M

10. Texas

11. Indiana

12. Texas Tech

13. Ole Miss

14. Iowa State

15. Tennessee

16. Georgia Tech

17. Alabama

18. Vanderbilt

19. Michigan

20. Missouri

21. USC

22. Notre Dame

23. Illinois

24. TCU

25. BYU

Others receiving votes: Auburn 122, Mississippi St. 102, South Florida 77, Utah 45, Arizona St. 30, Memphis 23, Louisville 23, Maryland 6, UNLV 3, UCF 3, North Texas 2

Dropped from rankings: Utah 16, Auburn 22

FBS COACHES POLL – WEEK 5

1. Ohio State (61)

2. Penn State (3)

3. Georgia (1)

4. LSU

5. Oregon (1)

6. Miami (1)

7. Texas

8. Florida State

9. Texas A&M

10. Oklahoma

11. Ole Miss

12. Indiana

13. Iowa State

14. Texas Tech

15. Tennessee

16. Alabama

17. Georgia Tech

18. Michigan

19. Missouri

20. Vanderbilt

21. Notre Dame

22. USC

23. Illinois

24. BYU

25. TCU

Others receiving votes: Arizona State 104, Utah 99, Louisville 67, Mississippi State 57, Memphis 55, Auburn 48, South Florida 32, Washington 19, Navy 17, Maryland 10, Kansas 6, Houston 4, Syracuse 4, Tulane 3, UNLV 3, Nebraska 3, North Texas 2, Iowa 1

Dropped from rankings: Utah 18, South Carolina 24, Auburn 25

Stats Perform FCS Top 25 – Week 5

To be announced Monday, Sept. 23.

FCS Coaches Poll – Week 5

To be announced Monday, Sept. 23.