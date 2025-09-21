College football rankings: Indiana makes big leap in polls

College football rankings for Week 5 of the 2025 season have been released, and the Indiana Hoosiers made the biggest leap.
Indiana (4-0) moved up eight spots to No. 11 in the AP Poll following its dominating 63-10 victory at home against then No. 9 Illinois. The Hoosiers also moved up in the Coaches Poll from No. 17 to No. 12.
As a result of the loss, Illinois (3-1) plummeted 14 spots in the AP Poll to No. 23 and 15 spots in the Coaches Poll to No. 23.
There was some movement in the Top 5 of the AP Poll this week, with the Miami Hurricanes (4-0) jumping up two spots to No. 2. That move pushed Penn State (3-0) down to No. 3 and LSU (4-0) down to No. 4. Georgia (3-0) remains the No. 5 team.
New teams in the AP Poll for Week 5 include TCU at No. 24 and BYU at No. 25.
Teams that dropped out of the AP Poll this week after losses include Utah (No. 16) and Auburn (No. 22).
Below are the College football rankings for Week 5 of the 2025 season (first-place votes in parentheses):
AP POLL – Week 5
1. Ohio State (52)
2. Miami (7)
3. Penn State (5)
4. LSU
5. Georgia
6. Oregon (1)
7. Oklahoma (1)
8. Florida State
9. Texas A&M
10. Texas
11. Indiana
12. Texas Tech
13. Ole Miss
14. Iowa State
15. Tennessee
16. Georgia Tech
17. Alabama
18. Vanderbilt
19. Michigan
20. Missouri
21. USC
22. Notre Dame
23. Illinois
24. TCU
25. BYU
Others receiving votes: Auburn 122, Mississippi St. 102, South Florida 77, Utah 45, Arizona St. 30, Memphis 23, Louisville 23, Maryland 6, UNLV 3, UCF 3, North Texas 2
Dropped from rankings: Utah 16, Auburn 22
FBS COACHES POLL – WEEK 5
1. Ohio State (61)
2. Penn State (3)
3. Georgia (1)
4. LSU
5. Oregon (1)
6. Miami (1)
7. Texas
8. Florida State
9. Texas A&M
10. Oklahoma
11. Ole Miss
12. Indiana
13. Iowa State
14. Texas Tech
15. Tennessee
16. Alabama
17. Georgia Tech
18. Michigan
19. Missouri
20. Vanderbilt
21. Notre Dame
22. USC
23. Illinois
24. BYU
25. TCU
Others receiving votes: Arizona State 104, Utah 99, Louisville 67, Mississippi State 57, Memphis 55, Auburn 48, South Florida 32, Washington 19, Navy 17, Maryland 10, Kansas 6, Houston 4, Syracuse 4, Tulane 3, UNLV 3, Nebraska 3, North Texas 2, Iowa 1
Dropped from rankings: Utah 18, South Carolina 24, Auburn 25
Stats Perform FCS Top 25 – Week 5
To be announced Monday, Sept. 23.
FCS Coaches Poll – Week 5
To be announced Monday, Sept. 23.
