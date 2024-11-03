College football rankings: Indiana Hoosiers move into Top 10

College football rankings for week 11 of the 2024 season have been released, and the Indiana Hoosiers have moved into the Top 10.
Indiana defeated Michigan State on the road on Saturday, 47-10, to remain undefeated at 9-0 (6-0 Big Ten). The Hoosiers moved up five spots in the AP Poll to No. 8 and three spots in the Coaches Poll to No. 10.
Ohio State, which defeated previously unbeaten Penn State on Saturday, 20-13, moved up one spot and is now No. 3 in both polls behind top-ranked and unbeaten Oregon (9-0) and second-ranked Georgia (7-1). Miami and Texas round out the top five.
In addition to Indiana, there were several other big movers in the AP Poll this week. SMU leaped seven spots to No. 13, while Alabama (11), Boise State (12), Ole Miss (16), and Army (18) each moved up three spots.
Newly ranked teams in the AP Poll include No. 24 Vanderbilt and No. 25 Louisville. Illinois fell out of both polls, while Missouri dropped from the AP Poll and Memphis dropped from the Coaches Poll following losses on Saturday.
Below are the FBS and FCS college football rankings for Week 11 of the 2024 season (first-place votes in parentheses):
AP Poll – Week 11
1. Oregon (62)
2. Georgia
3. Ohio State
4. Miami
5. Texas
6. Penn State
7. Tennessee
8. Indiana
9. BYU
10. Notre Dame
11. Alabama
12. Boise State
13. SMU
14. LSU
15. Texas A&M
16. Ole Miss
17. Iowa State
18. Army
19. Clemson
20. Washington State
21. Colorado
22. Kansas State
23. Pitt
24. Vanderbilt
25. Louisville
Others receiving votes: Missouri 81, South Carolina 58, Tulane 41, UNLV 9, Louisiana 9, Washington 4, Arizona St. 3, Iowa 2, Texas Tech 2
Dropped from rankings: Illinois 24, Missouri 25
FBS Coaches Poll – Week 11
1. Oregon (53)
2. Georgia (1)
3. Ohio State
4. Miami
5. Texas
6. Tennessee
7. Penn State
8. Notre Dame
9. BYU
10. Indiana
11. Alabama
12. Ole Miss
13. LSU
14. Boise State
15. SMU
16. Texas A&M
17. Clemson
18. Iowa State
19. Army
20. Washington State
21. Kansas State
22. Missouri
23. Pitt
24. Colorado
25. Vanderbilt
Others receiving votes: Tulane 38, Louisville 38, South Carolina 33, Louisiana 27, Syracuse 24, UNLV 17, Arizona State 17, Minnesota 14, Iowa 13, Memphis 5, Illinois 3, Texas Tech 1, James Madison 1
Dropped from rankings: Illinois 24, Memphis 25
Stats Perform FCS Top 25 – Week 11
To be released Monday, Nov. 4.
FCS Coaches Poll – Week 11
To be released Monday, Nov. 4.