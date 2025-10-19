College football rankings: Georgia Tech, Vanderbilt enter Top 10

College football rankings for Week 9 of the 2025 season have been released, which featured the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets and Vanderbilt Commodores each entering the Top 10.
Georgia Tech, who defeated Duke on Saturday on the road, 27-18, is now 7-0 this season. The Yellow Jackets moved up five spots in both the AP Poll and Coaches Poll and are now ranked No. 7.
Vanderbilt (6-1) notched its sixth win of the season with a 31-24 home victory over then No. 10 LSU. As a result, the Commodores entered the AP Top 10 for the first time since 1947, settling in at No. 10. Vandy is ranked No. 12 in the Coaches Poll.
The Ohio State Buckeyes remain the top-ranked team in both polls following a 34-0 road win over Wisconsin. Indiana moved up a spot to No. 2, with Texas A&M at No. 3, Alabama at No. 4, and Georgia at No. 5.
New teams in the AP Poll for Week 9 include Louisville (19), Illinois (23), Arizona State (24), and Michigan (25), while USC, Memphis, Utah, and Nebraska each dropped out.
Below are the College football rankings for Week 9 of the 2025 season (first-place votes in parentheses):
AP POLL – Week 9
1. Ohio State (60)
2. Indiana (6)
3. Texas A&M
4. Alabama
5. Georgia
6. Oregon
7. Georgia Tech
8. Ole Miss
9. Miami
10. Vanderbilt
11. BYU
12. Notre Dame
13. Oklahoma
14. Texas Tech
15. Missouri
16. Virginia
17. Tennessee
18. South Florida
19. Louisville
20. LSU
21. Cincinnati
22. Texas
23. Illinois
24. Arizona State
25. Michigan
Others receiving votes: USC 97, Utah 40, Tulane 37, Houston 34, Navy 28, San Diego State 7, James Madison 6, Boise State 4, TCU 2, Minnesota 1
Dropped from rankings: USC 20, Memphis 22, Utah 23, Nebraska 25
FBS COACHES POLL – Week 9
1. Ohio State (65)
2. Indiana
3. Texas A&M
4. Alabama
5. Georgia
6. Oregon
7. Georgia Tech
8. Ole Miss
9. Miami
10. BYU
11. Oklahoma
12. Vanderbilt
13. Notre Dame
14. Missouri
15. Texas Tech
16. Virginia
17. Tennessee
18. Texas
19. LSU
20. USF
21. Cincinnati
22. Louisville
23. Illinois
24. Michigan
25. Arizona State
Others receiving votes: Navy 59, USC 52, Utah 51, Tulane 45, Houston 34, Iowa 17, James Madison 9, Iowa State 9, North Texas 4, San Diego State 4, SMU 3, UNLV 3, Washington 3, Memphis 3, TCU 2, Pittsburgh 2, Boise State 2, Northwestern 1
Dropped from rankings: Memphis 20, USC 21, Utah 22
Stats Perform FCS Top 25 – Week 9
To be announced Monday, Oct. 20.
FCS Coaches Poll – Week 9
To be announced Monday, Oct. 20.