College football rankings: Georgia Tech, Vanderbilt enter Top 10

College football rankings for Week 9 of the 2025 season have been released, which featured the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets and Vanderbilt Commodores each entering the Top 10.

Georgia Tech, who defeated Duke on Saturday on the road, 27-18, is now 7-0 this season. The Yellow Jackets moved up five spots in both the AP Poll and Coaches Poll and are now ranked No. 7.

Vanderbilt (6-1) notched its sixth win of the season with a 31-24 home victory over then No. 10 LSU. As a result, the Commodores entered the AP Top 10 for the first time since 1947, settling in at No. 10. Vandy is ranked No. 12 in the Coaches Poll.

The Ohio State Buckeyes remain the top-ranked team in both polls following a 34-0 road win over Wisconsin. Indiana moved up a spot to No. 2, with Texas A&M at No. 3, Alabama at No. 4, and Georgia at No. 5.

New teams in the AP Poll for Week 9 include Louisville (19), Illinois (23), Arizona State (24), and Michigan (25), while USC, Memphis, Utah, and Nebraska each dropped out.

Below are the College football rankings for Week 9 of the 2025 season (first-place votes in parentheses):

AP POLL – Week 9

1. Ohio State (60)

2. Indiana (6)

3. Texas A&M

4. Alabama

5. Georgia

6. Oregon

7. Georgia Tech

8. Ole Miss

9. Miami

10. Vanderbilt

11. BYU

12. Notre Dame

13. Oklahoma

14. Texas Tech

15. Missouri

16. Virginia

17. Tennessee

18. South Florida

19. Louisville

20. LSU

21. Cincinnati

22. Texas

23. Illinois

24. Arizona State

25. Michigan

Others receiving votes: USC 97, Utah 40, Tulane 37, Houston 34, Navy 28, San Diego State 7, James Madison 6, Boise State 4, TCU 2, Minnesota 1

Dropped from rankings: USC 20, Memphis 22, Utah 23, Nebraska 25

FBS COACHES POLL – Week 9

1. Ohio State (65)

2. Indiana

3. Texas A&M

4. Alabama

5. Georgia

6. Oregon

7. Georgia Tech

8. Ole Miss

9. Miami

10. BYU

11. Oklahoma

12. Vanderbilt

13. Notre Dame

14. Missouri

15. Texas Tech

16. Virginia

17. Tennessee

18. Texas

19. LSU

20. USF

21. Cincinnati

22. Louisville

23. Illinois

24. Michigan

25. Arizona State

Others receiving votes: Navy 59, USC 52, Utah 51, Tulane 45, Houston 34, Iowa 17, James Madison 9, Iowa State 9, North Texas 4, San Diego State 4, SMU 3, UNLV 3, Washington 3, Memphis 3, TCU 2, Pittsburgh 2, Boise State 2, Northwestern 1

Dropped from rankings: Memphis 20, USC 21, Utah 22

Stats Perform FCS Top 25 – Week 9

To be announced Monday, Oct. 20.

FCS Coaches Poll – Week 9

To be announced Monday, Oct. 20.