College football rankings: Georgia remains on top for Week 2

College football rankings for week 2 of the 2024 season have been released. Georgia remains the top-ranked team, while the rest of the top five changed slightly.

The Georgia Bulldogs retained the top spot after an 34-3 victory over the then 14th-ranked Clemson Tigers in the Aflac Kickoff Game in Atlanta, Ga. Following the loss, Clemson tumbled in the rankings to 25th in the AP Poll and 22nd in the Coaches Poll.

The USC Trojans made the biggest jump in the AP poll, surging ten spots to No. 13 following its victory over then 12th-ranked LSU to open the season.

The top four teams are the same in both Week 2 polls: Georgia, Ohio State, Texas, and Alabama. Notre Dame, Ole Miss, and Oregon are 5-6-7 in the AP Poll, while the same spots in the Coaches Poll are occupied by Ole Miss (5), Oregon (6), and Notre Dame (7).

Florida State and Texas A&M dropped out of both polls. The Seminoles are now 0-2 on the season following conference losses to both Georgia Tech and Boston College. Texas A&M exited the polls following its loss at home to Notre Dame on Saturday.

In the Stats Perform FCS Top 25 Poll, South Dakota State remained on top with 36 of the 56 first-place votes after falling at Oklahoma State, 44-20. North Dakota State is second with 11 first-place votes, Montana State is third with eight, and Montana is fourth with one.

Below are the full AP, FBS Coaches, STATS FCS, and FCS Coaches polls for Week 2 of the 2024 season (first-place votes in parentheses):

AP Poll – Week 2

1. Georgia (57)

2. Ohio State (5)

3. Texas

4. Alabama

5. Notre Dame

6. Ole Miss

7. Oregon

8. Penn State

9. Missouri

10. Michigan

11. Utah

12. Miami

13. USC

14. Tennessee

15. Oklahoma

16. Oklahoma State

17. Kansas State

18. LSU

19. Kansas

20. Arizona

21. Iowa

22. Louisville

23. Georgia Tech

24. NC State

25. Clemson

Others receiving votes: Texas A&M 97, Boston College 49, Boise St. 47, Iowa St. 32, Memphis 27, Nebraska 27, SMU 23, Washington 20, Liberty 12, Vanderbilt 8, Wisconsin 8, Auburn 8, Tulane 4, North Carolina 4, UTSA 3, Appalachian St. 3, Kentucky 2, West Virginia 2, Arkansas 2, UNLV 1, Colorado 1.

Dropped from rankings: Florida State 10, Texas A&M 20

FBS COACHES POLL – WEEK 2

1. Georgia (51)

2. Ohio State (3)

3. Texas (1)

4. Alabama

5. Ole Miss

6. Oregon

7. Notre Dame

8. Penn State

9. Michigan

10. Missouri

11. Utah

12. Tennessee

13. Oklahoma

14. USC

15. Miami FL

16. Kansas State

17. Oklahoma State

18. Arizona

19. LSU

20. Kansas

21. Iowa

22. Clemson

23. NC State

24. Louisville

25. Washington

Others receiving votes: Georgia Tech 86, Texas A&M 78, Memphis 43, Kentucky 23, Boise State 22, SMU 19, Auburn 13, Wisconsin 11, Iowa State 10, UNLV 9, Tulane 9, Maryland 9, Liberty 9, Nebraska 8, Boston College 7, South Florida 5, James Madison 4, Air Force 4, UTSA 3, North Carolina 3, Appalachian State 3, Texas State 2, Syracuse 1, Coastal Carolina 1.

Dropped from rankings: Florida State 10, Texas A&M 20

Stats Perform FCS Top 25 – Week 2

1. South Dakota State (36)

2. North Dakota State (11)

3. Montana State (8)

4. Montana (1)

5. Villanova

6. South Dakota

7. Idaho

8. Sacramento State

9. Central Arkansas

10. Southern Illinois

11. Chattanooga

12. UIW

13. William & Mary

14. Richmond

15. Furman

16. UAlbany

17. Western Carolina

18. UC Davis

19. Lafayette

20. Tarleton State

21. Illinois State

22. Nicholls

23. North Dakota

24. Weber State

25. Youngstown State

Others receiving votes: Elon 120, Mercer 117, Florida A&M 99, UT Martin 98, Abilene Christian 74, NC Central 73, Eastern Illinois 59, Eastern Washington 41, Northern Iowa 29, Austin Peay 19, Alabama State 10, Rhode Island 9, Southeast Missouri 8, Harvard 4, Lamar 4, West Georgia 2.

FCS Coaches Poll – Week 2

1. South Dakota State (17)

2. North Dakota State (5)

3. Montana State (4)

4. Montana

5. Villanova

6. South Dakota

7. Idaho

8. Sacramento State

9. Central Arkansas

10. Chattanooga

11. UIW

12. Southern Illinois

13. UAlbany

14. William & Mary

15. Richmond

16. Furman

17. Western Carolina

18. UC Davis

19. Lafayette

20. North Dakota

21. Tarleton State

22. Illinois State

23. Youngstown State

24. Florida A&M

25. Nicholls

Others receiving votes: Northern Iowa 55, ACU 43, Mercer 41, Eastern Washington 40, NC Central 33, Eastern Illinois 30, Rhode Island 26, Southeast Missouri 20, Weber State 17, Delaware State 14, Harvard 14, Missouri State 14, Princeton 14, Elon 13, McNeese 13, Stephen F. Austin 12, UT Martin 11, Wagner 10, Northern Arizona 5, Wofford 5, Indiana State 3, Yale 3, Tennessee State 2, Alabama A&M 1, Murray State 1, North Carolina A&T 1, Samford 1.

Dropped from rankings: None