College football rankings: Army continues climb up polls

College football rankings for week 12 of the 2024 season have been released, and the Army Black Knights continue to move up the polls.

Army defeated North Texas on the road on Saturday, 14-3, to remain undefeated at 9-0. The Black Knights moved up two spots in the AP Poll to No. 16 and two spots in the Coaches Poll to No. 17.

Oregon remains atop the college football rankings after defeating Maryland at home, 39-18. The Ducks are the unanimous top-ranked team in both the AP Poll and Coaches Poll.

Two schools that made big moves up this week include Indiana and Ole Miss. Indiana defeated Michigan on the road, 20-15, to remain undefeated (10-0). The Hoosiers jumped three spots in the AP Poll to No. 5 and four spots in the Coaches Poll to No. 6.

Ole Miss handed then No. 2 Georgia its second loss of the season, winning 28-10 at home. The Rebels vaulted six spots in the AP Poll to No. 10, but only one spot to No. 11 in the Coaches Poll and, inexplicably, behind now No. 10 Georgia.

Newly ranked teams in the AP Poll include No. 23 South Carolina, No. 24 Missouri, and No. 25 Tulane. Iowa State fell out of the AP Poll, while Pitt and Vanderbilt dropped from both polls following losses on Saturday.

Below are the FBS and FCS college football rankings for Week 12 of the 2024 season (first-place votes in parentheses):

AP Poll – Week 12

1. Oregon (62)

2. Ohio State

3. Texas

4. Penn State

5. Indiana

6. Tennessee

7. BYU

8. Notre Dame

9. Alabama

10. Ole Miss

11. Georgia

12. Miami

13. Boise State

14. SMU

15. Texas A&M

16. Army

17. Clemson

18. Colorado

19. Washington State

20. Kansas State

21. LSU

22. Louisville

23. South Carolina

24. Missouri

25. Tulane

Others receiving votes: Iowa State 92, Arizona State 35, Pitt 18, Louisiana 14, UNLV 10

Dropped from rankings: Iowa State, 17, Pitt 23, Vanderbilt 24

FBS Coaches Poll – Week 12

1. Oregon (55)

2. Ohio State

3. Texas

4. Tennessee

5. Penn State

6. Indiana

7. Notre Dame

8. BYU

9. Alabama

10. Georgia

11. Ole Miss

12. Miami

13. Boise State

13. SMU

15. Texas A&M

16. Clemson

17. Army

18. Washington State

19. Kansas State

20. Colorado

21. Missouri

22. LSU

23. South Carolina

24. Louisville

25. Iowa State

Others receiving votes: Tulane 85, Louisiana 42, Arizona State 30, Pitt 28, UNLV 17, Memphis 11, Navy 3, James Madison 2, Illinois 2, Duke 1

Dropped from rankings: Pitt 23, Vanderbilt 25

Stats Perform FCS Top 25 – Week 12

To be released Monday, Nov. 11.

FCS Coaches Poll – Week 12

To be released Monday, Nov. 11.