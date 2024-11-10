College football rankings: Army continues climb up polls

College football rankings for week 12 of the 2024 season have been released, and the Army Black Knights continue to move up the polls.
Army defeated North Texas on the road on Saturday, 14-3, to remain undefeated at 9-0. The Black Knights moved up two spots in the AP Poll to No. 16 and two spots in the Coaches Poll to No. 17.
Oregon remains atop the college football rankings after defeating Maryland at home, 39-18. The Ducks are the unanimous top-ranked team in both the AP Poll and Coaches Poll.
Two schools that made big moves up this week include Indiana and Ole Miss. Indiana defeated Michigan on the road, 20-15, to remain undefeated (10-0). The Hoosiers jumped three spots in the AP Poll to No. 5 and four spots in the Coaches Poll to No. 6.
Ole Miss handed then No. 2 Georgia its second loss of the season, winning 28-10 at home. The Rebels vaulted six spots in the AP Poll to No. 10, but only one spot to No. 11 in the Coaches Poll and, inexplicably, behind now No. 10 Georgia.
Newly ranked teams in the AP Poll include No. 23 South Carolina, No. 24 Missouri, and No. 25 Tulane. Iowa State fell out of the AP Poll, while Pitt and Vanderbilt dropped from both polls following losses on Saturday.
Below are the FBS and FCS college football rankings for Week 12 of the 2024 season (first-place votes in parentheses):
AP Poll – Week 12
1. Oregon (62)
2. Ohio State
3. Texas
4. Penn State
5. Indiana
6. Tennessee
7. BYU
8. Notre Dame
9. Alabama
10. Ole Miss
11. Georgia
12. Miami
13. Boise State
14. SMU
15. Texas A&M
16. Army
17. Clemson
18. Colorado
19. Washington State
20. Kansas State
21. LSU
22. Louisville
23. South Carolina
24. Missouri
25. Tulane
Others receiving votes: Iowa State 92, Arizona State 35, Pitt 18, Louisiana 14, UNLV 10
Dropped from rankings: Iowa State, 17, Pitt 23, Vanderbilt 24
FBS Coaches Poll – Week 12
1. Oregon (55)
2. Ohio State
3. Texas
4. Tennessee
5. Penn State
6. Indiana
7. Notre Dame
8. BYU
9. Alabama
10. Georgia
11. Ole Miss
12. Miami
13. Boise State
13. SMU
15. Texas A&M
16. Clemson
17. Army
18. Washington State
19. Kansas State
20. Colorado
21. Missouri
22. LSU
23. South Carolina
24. Louisville
25. Iowa State
Others receiving votes: Tulane 85, Louisiana 42, Arizona State 30, Pitt 28, UNLV 17, Memphis 11, Navy 3, James Madison 2, Illinois 2, Duke 1
Dropped from rankings: Pitt 23, Vanderbilt 25
Stats Perform FCS Top 25 – Week 12
To be released Monday, Nov. 11.
FCS Coaches Poll – Week 12
To be released Monday, Nov. 11.