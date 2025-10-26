College football rankings: AP Top 6 remains unchanged for Week 10

College football rankings for Week 10 of the 2025 season have been released, and the top six of the AP Poll remains unchanged.
The Ohio State Buckeyes (7-0), who were off on Saturday, remain the top-ranked team and hold 54 of the 66 first-place votes in the AP Poll. The Buckeyes also top the Coaches Poll with 62 of the 64 available first-place votes.
The Indiana Hoosiers and Texas A&M Aggies each improved to 8-0 Saturday, and remain ranked second and third, respectively. The Hoosiers routed UCLA 56-6 at home, while the Aggies whipped then No. 20 LSU in Baton Rouge, 49-25.
Alabama (7-1), Georgia (6-1), and Oregon (7-1) round out the AP Top 6 again this week.
New teams in the AP Poll for Week 10 include the Houston Cougars (22), USC Trojans (23), Utah Utes (24), and Memphis Tigers (25). Teams that dropped out of the AP Poll following losses this weekend include USF (18), LSU (20), Illinois (23), and Arizona State (24).
Below are the College football rankings for Week 10 of the 2025 season (first-place votes in parentheses):
AP POLL – Week 10
1. Ohio State (54)
2. Indiana (11)
3. Texas A&M (1)
4. Alabama
5. Georgia
6. Oregon
7. Ole Miss
8. Georgia Tech
9. Vanderbilt
10(t). Miami
10(t). BYU
12. Notre Dame
13. Texas Tech
14. Tennessee
15. Virginia
16. Louisville
17. Cincinnati
18. Oklahoma
19. Missouri
20. Texas
21. Michigan
22. Houston
23. USC
24. Utah
25. Memphis
Others receiving votes: Navy 86, Tulane 59, Washington 46, Iowa 27, South Florida 22, San Diego State 14, LSU 11, James Madison 9, North Texas 4, Illinois 3, Pittsburgh 1
Dropped from rankings: South Florida 18, LSU 20, Illinois 23, Arizona State 24
FBS COACHES POLL – Week 10
1. Ohio State (62)
2. Indiana
3. Texas A&M (2)
4. Alabama
5. Georgia
6. Oregon
7. Georgia Tech
8. Ole Miss
9. Miami
10. BYU
11. Vanderbilt
12. Notre Dame
13. Texas Tech
14. Tennessee
15. Virginia
16. Cincinnati
17. Louisville
18. Oklahoma
19. Texas
20. Missouri
21. Michigan
22. Houston
23. Navy
24. Utah
25. Memphis
Others receiving votes: Iowa 85, USC 77, Tulane 65, Washington 60, South Florida 24, LSU 19, James Madison 18, Pittsburgh 15, San Diego State 14, North Texas 11, TCU 7, UNLV 6, Nebraska 4, Arizona State 2, Wake Forest 1, Boise State 1
Dropped from rankings: LSU 19, South Florida 20, Illinois 23, Arizona State 25
Stats Perform FCS Top 25 – Week 10
To be announced Monday, Oct. 27.
FCS Coaches Poll – Week 10
To be announced Monday, Oct. 27.