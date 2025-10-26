College football rankings: AP Top 6 remains unchanged for Week 10

College football rankings for Week 10 of the 2025 season have been released, and the top six of the AP Poll remains unchanged.

The Ohio State Buckeyes (7-0), who were off on Saturday, remain the top-ranked team and hold 54 of the 66 first-place votes in the AP Poll. The Buckeyes also top the Coaches Poll with 62 of the 64 available first-place votes.

The Indiana Hoosiers and Texas A&M Aggies each improved to 8-0 Saturday, and remain ranked second and third, respectively. The Hoosiers routed UCLA 56-6 at home, while the Aggies whipped then No. 20 LSU in Baton Rouge, 49-25.

Alabama (7-1), Georgia (6-1), and Oregon (7-1) round out the AP Top 6 again this week.

New teams in the AP Poll for Week 10 include the Houston Cougars (22), USC Trojans (23), Utah Utes (24), and Memphis Tigers (25). Teams that dropped out of the AP Poll following losses this weekend include USF (18), LSU (20), Illinois (23), and Arizona State (24).

Below are the College football rankings for Week 10 of the 2025 season (first-place votes in parentheses):

AP POLL – Week 10

1. Ohio State (54)

2. Indiana (11)

3. Texas A&M (1)

4. Alabama

5. Georgia

6. Oregon

7. Ole Miss

8. Georgia Tech

9. Vanderbilt

10(t). Miami

10(t). BYU

12. Notre Dame

13. Texas Tech

14. Tennessee

15. Virginia

16. Louisville

17. Cincinnati

18. Oklahoma

19. Missouri

20. Texas

21. Michigan

22. Houston

23. USC

24. Utah

25. Memphis

Others receiving votes: Navy 86, Tulane 59, Washington 46, Iowa 27, South Florida 22, San Diego State 14, LSU 11, James Madison 9, North Texas 4, Illinois 3, Pittsburgh 1

Dropped from rankings: South Florida 18, LSU 20, Illinois 23, Arizona State 24

FBS COACHES POLL – Week 10

1. Ohio State (62)

2. Indiana

3. Texas A&M (2)

4. Alabama

5. Georgia

6. Oregon

7. Georgia Tech

8. Ole Miss

9. Miami

10. BYU

11. Vanderbilt

12. Notre Dame

13. Texas Tech

14. Tennessee

15. Virginia

16. Cincinnati

17. Louisville

18. Oklahoma

19. Texas

20. Missouri

21. Michigan

22. Houston

23. Navy

24. Utah

25. Memphis

Others receiving votes: Iowa 85, USC 77, Tulane 65, Washington 60, South Florida 24, LSU 19, James Madison 18, Pittsburgh 15, San Diego State 14, North Texas 11, TCU 7, UNLV 6, Nebraska 4, Arizona State 2, Wake Forest 1, Boise State 1

Dropped from rankings: LSU 19, South Florida 20, Illinois 23, Arizona State 25

Stats Perform FCS Top 25 – Week 10

To be announced Monday, Oct. 27.

FCS Coaches Poll – Week 10

To be announced Monday, Oct. 27.