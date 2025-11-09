College football rankings: AP Top 5 unchanged for third consecutive week

College football rankings for Week 12 of the 2025 season have been released, and the top five teams in the AP Poll remain the same for the third consecutive week.

The Ohio State Buckeyes (9-0), who defeated Purdue 34-10, remain the top-ranked team and hold 55 of the 65 first-place votes in the AP Poll. The Buckeyes also top the Coaches Poll with 59 of the 63 available first-place votes.

The rest of the AP Top 5 is again Indiana (2), Texas A&M (3), Alabama (4), and Georgia (5).

Ole Miss and Oregon swapped spots in this week’s poll, with the Rebels moving up a spot to No. 6 and the Ducks falling a spot to No. 7. Texas Tech and Notre Dame each moved up one spot to No. 8 and No. 9, respectively.

The Texas Longhorns moved back into the AP Top 10 at No. 10 even though they were idle this weekend.

New teams in the AP Poll this week include Pitt (23), James Madison (24), and South Florida (25). Missouri, Memphis, and Washington each dropped out of the AP Pol following losses this weekend.

Below are the College football rankings for Week 12 of the 2025 season (first-place votes in parentheses):

AP POLL – Week 12

1. Ohio State (55)

2. Indiana (6)

3. Texas A&M (4)

4. Alabama

5. Georgia

6. Ole Miss

7. Oregon

8. Texas Tech

9. Notre Dame

10. Texas

11. Oklahoma

12. BYU

13. Vanderbilt

14. Georgia Tech

15. Utah

16. Miami (FL)

17. USC

18. Michigan

19. Louisville

20. Virginia

21. Tennessee

22. Cincinnati

23. Pitt

24. James Madison

25. USF

Others receiving votes: Tulane 83, Missouri 59, North Texas 55, Iowa 54, Houston 43, SMU 8, Arizona St. 7, San Diego St. 5, Illinois 5, UNLV 2, Memphis 1

Dropped from rankings: Missouri 19, Memphis 22, Washington 24

FBS COACHES POLL – Week 12

1. Ohio State (59)

2. Indiana

3. Texas A&M (4)

4. Alabama

5. Georgia

6. Oregon

7. Ole Miss

8. Texas Tech

9. Notre Dame

10. Texas

10. Oklahoma

12. Georgia Tech

12. BYU

14. Vanderbilt

15. Utah

16. Miami

17. Michigan

18. USC

19. Virginia

20. Tennessee

21. Louisville

22. Cincinnati

23. Pittsburgh

24. Missouri

25. James Madison

Others receiving votes: South Florida 99, North Texas 98, Iowa 81, Houston 73, Tulane 53, SMU 32, Illinois 15, Washington 12, Arizona 7, Memphis 6, Nebraska 6, Arizona State 3, Navy 2, East Carolina 1, San Diego State 1

Dropped from rankings: Memphis 23, Iowa 24

Stats Perform FCS Top 25 – Week 12

To be released Monday, Nov. 10.

FCS Coaches Poll – Week 12

To be released Monday, Nov. 10.