College football rankings: AP Top 5 remains unchanged for Week 13

College football rankings for week 13 of the 2024 season have been released, and the AP Top 5 has remained unchanged.

Oregon (11-0) continues is unanimous reign at the top of the AP Poll with all 62 first-place votes. The Ducks also top the Coaches Poll with every first-place vote there as well (55).

The remainder of the AP Top 5 is again Ohio State (2), Texas (3), Penn State (4), and Indiana (5). The Coaches Poll Top 5 now matches the AP Poll.

Two schools that made big moves up this week include South Carolina and Tulane. South Carolina defeated Missouri at home, 34-30, to improve to 7-3 on the season. As a result, the Gamecocks jumped four spots in both the AP Poll and Coaches Poll to No. 19.

After defeating Navy on the road, 35-0, Tulane improved its regular-season mark to 9-2. The Green Wave moved up five spots in the AP Poll to N0. 20 and went from unranked in the Coaches Poll to No. 20.

Newly ranked teams in the AP Poll include Arizona State (21), Iowa State (22), UNLV (23), and Illinois (24). LSU, Louisville, and Missouri fell out of both polls following losses on Saturday. Also dropping out was Kansas State (AP) and Washington State (Coaches).

Below are the FBS and FCS college football rankings for Week 13 of the 2024 season (first-place votes in parentheses):

AP Poll – Week 13

1. Oregon (62)

2. Ohio State

3. Texas

4. Penn State

5. Indiana

6. Notre Dame

7. Alabama

8. Georgia

9. Ole Miss

10. Tennessee

11. Miami

12. Boise State

13. SMU

14. BYU

15. Texas A&M

16. Colorado

17. Clemson

18. Army

19. South Carolina

20. Tulane

21. Arizona State

22. Iowa State

23. UNLV

24. Illinois

25. Washington State

Others receiving votes: Missouri 56, Memphis 38, Kansas State 36, Syracuse 21, Louisville 15, Pittsburgh 6, LSU 6, Louisiana 5, Vanderbilt 4, James Madison 2, Duke 2, Colorado State 2, Georgia Tech 1

Dropped from rankings: Kansas State 20, LSU 21, Louisville 22, Missouri 24

FBS Coaches Poll – Week 13

1. Oregon (55)

2. Ohio State

3. Texas

4. Penn State

5. Indiana

6. Notre Dame

7. Alabama

8. Georgia

9. Ole Miss

10. Miami

11. Tennessee

12. SMU

13. Boise State

14. Texas A&M

15. BYU

16. Clemson

17. Army

18. Colorado

19. South Carolina

20. Tulane

21. Iowa State

22. Arizona State

23. UNLV

24. Memphis

25. Kansas State

Others receiving votes: Washington State 65, Illinois 56, Missouri 44, Syracuse 18, James Madison 11, Duke 9, Pittsburgh 7, Louisiana 5, Louisville 2, Sam Houston 1, Vanderbilt 1, LSU 1, Colorado State 1

Dropped from rankings: Washington State 18, Missouri 21, LSU 22, Louisville 24

Stats Perform FCS Top 25 – Week 13

To be released Monday, Nov. 18.

FCS Coaches Poll – Week 13

To be released Monday, Nov. 18.