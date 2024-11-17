College football rankings: AP Top 5 remains unchanged for Week 13

College football rankings for week 13 of the 2024 season have been released, and the AP Top 5 has remained unchanged.
Oregon (11-0) continues is unanimous reign at the top of the AP Poll with all 62 first-place votes. The Ducks also top the Coaches Poll with every first-place vote there as well (55).
The remainder of the AP Top 5 is again Ohio State (2), Texas (3), Penn State (4), and Indiana (5). The Coaches Poll Top 5 now matches the AP Poll.
Two schools that made big moves up this week include South Carolina and Tulane. South Carolina defeated Missouri at home, 34-30, to improve to 7-3 on the season. As a result, the Gamecocks jumped four spots in both the AP Poll and Coaches Poll to No. 19.
After defeating Navy on the road, 35-0, Tulane improved its regular-season mark to 9-2. The Green Wave moved up five spots in the AP Poll to N0. 20 and went from unranked in the Coaches Poll to No. 20.
Newly ranked teams in the AP Poll include Arizona State (21), Iowa State (22), UNLV (23), and Illinois (24). LSU, Louisville, and Missouri fell out of both polls following losses on Saturday. Also dropping out was Kansas State (AP) and Washington State (Coaches).
Below are the FBS and FCS college football rankings for Week 13 of the 2024 season (first-place votes in parentheses):
AP Poll – Week 13
1. Oregon (62)
2. Ohio State
3. Texas
4. Penn State
5. Indiana
6. Notre Dame
7. Alabama
8. Georgia
9. Ole Miss
10. Tennessee
11. Miami
12. Boise State
13. SMU
14. BYU
15. Texas A&M
16. Colorado
17. Clemson
18. Army
19. South Carolina
20. Tulane
21. Arizona State
22. Iowa State
23. UNLV
24. Illinois
25. Washington State
Others receiving votes: Missouri 56, Memphis 38, Kansas State 36, Syracuse 21, Louisville 15, Pittsburgh 6, LSU 6, Louisiana 5, Vanderbilt 4, James Madison 2, Duke 2, Colorado State 2, Georgia Tech 1
Dropped from rankings: Kansas State 20, LSU 21, Louisville 22, Missouri 24
FBS Coaches Poll – Week 13
1. Oregon (55)
2. Ohio State
3. Texas
4. Penn State
5. Indiana
6. Notre Dame
7. Alabama
8. Georgia
9. Ole Miss
10. Miami
11. Tennessee
12. SMU
13. Boise State
14. Texas A&M
15. BYU
16. Clemson
17. Army
18. Colorado
19. South Carolina
20. Tulane
21. Iowa State
22. Arizona State
23. UNLV
24. Memphis
25. Kansas State
Others receiving votes: Washington State 65, Illinois 56, Missouri 44, Syracuse 18, James Madison 11, Duke 9, Pittsburgh 7, Louisiana 5, Louisville 2, Sam Houston 1, Vanderbilt 1, LSU 1, Colorado State 1
Dropped from rankings: Washington State 18, Missouri 21, LSU 22, Louisville 24
Stats Perform FCS Top 25 – Week 13
To be released Monday, Nov. 18.
FCS Coaches Poll – Week 13
To be released Monday, Nov. 18.