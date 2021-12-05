College football rankings: Alabama takes over top spot in AP Poll

The Alabama Crimson Tide have taken over the top spot in the AP Poll following their 41-24 win over the previously unbeaten Georgia Bulldogs in the SEC Championship Game.

Alabama moved up two spots from No. 3 after the victory and received 50 first-place votes. Nine of the remaining first-place votes went to the second-ranked Michigan Wolverines. while three went to the fourth-place Cincinnati Bearcats.

The Georgia Bulldogs dropped two spots to No. 3 after the loss, their first of the 2021 season.

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish are ranked fifth and they are followed by the Baylor Bears in sixth.

The College Football Playoff Semifinal matchups will be revealed today at 12:15pm ET today on ESPN. The field is expected to mirror the top four of the AP Poll.

As the likely top-ranked team in the playoff rankings, Alabama will get their choice of playoff semifinal locations between the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic in Arlington, Texas, and the Capital One Orange Bowl in Miami Gardens, Fla. The Crimson Tide will probably pick the Cotton Bowl and should face off against Cincinnati.

That would leave Michigan and Georgia squaring off in the Orange Bowl.

AP Poll – Dec. 5, 2021

1. Alabama (50)

2. Michigan (9)

3. Georgia

4. Cincinnati (3)

5. Notre Dame

6. Baylor

7. Ohio State

8. Ole Miss

9. Oklahoma State

10. Utah

11. Michigan State

12. BYU

13. Pitt

14. Oklahoma

15. Oregon

16. Louisiana

17. Iowa

18. NC State

19. Clemson

20. Wake Forest

21. Houston

22. Arkansas

23. Texas A&M

24. UTSA

25. Kentucky