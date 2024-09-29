College football rankings: Alabama overtakes Texas for No. 1 in AP Poll

College football rankings for week 6 of the 2024 season have been released, and the Alabama Crimson Tide have taken over the top spot in the AP Poll.

Alabama moved up three spots to the top of the AP Poll after defeating the Georgia Bulldogs in a thriller in Tuscaloosa, 41-34. As a result of the loss, the Bulldogs dropped three spots to No. 5 in the AP Poll and four spots to No. 5 in the Coaches Poll.

Texas, who defeated Mississippi State 35-13 on Saturday, dropped to second in the AP Poll but remained atop the Coaches Poll.

The top five of the AP Poll is now (1) Alabama, (2) Texas, (3) Ohio State, (4) Tennessee, and (5) Georgia. In the Coaches Poll, it’s (1) Texas, (2) Alabama, (3) Ohio State, (4) Tennessee, and (5) Georgia.

The BYU Cougars made the biggest jump in the AP Poll after their 34-28 victory on the road against the Baylor Bears. BYU moved up five spots in the AP Poll to No. 17 and three spots in the Coaches Poll to No. 19.

Oklahoma State dropped out of both polls this week after falling on the road against the Kansas State Wildcats, 42-20.

Below are the FBS and FCS college football rankings for Week 6 of the 2024 season (first-place votes in parentheses):

AP Poll – Week 6

1. Alabama (40)

2. Texas (19)

3. Ohio State (4)

4. Tennessee

5. Georgia

6. Oregon

7. Penn State

8. Miami

9. Missouri

10. Michigan

11. USC

12. Ole Miss

13. LSU

14. Notre Dame

15. Clemson

16. Iowa State

17. BYU

18. Utah

19. Oklahoma

21. Boise State

22. Louisville

23. Indiana

24. Illinois

25(t). Texas A&M

25(t). UNLV

Others receiving votes: Arizona 106, Pittsburgh 42, Nebraska 30, Boston College 18, Iowa 17, James Madison 13, Oklahoma St. 8, South Carolina 8, Rutgers 7, Kentucky 6, Navy 6, SMU 4, Army 2, Colorado 1

Dropped from rankings: Oklahoma State 20

FBS Coaches Poll – Week 6

1. Texas (29)

2. Alabama (19)

3. Ohio State (7)

4. Tennessee

5. Georgia

6. Oregon

7. Penn State

8. Miami

9. Missouri

10. Michigan

11. Ole Miss

12. LSU

13. Notre Dame

14. Clemson

15. USC

16. Iowa State

17. Oklahoma

18. Utah

19. BYU

20. Kansas State

21. Texas A&M

22. Louisville

23. UNLV

24. Indiana

25. Illinois

Others receiving votes: Boise State 103, Pittsburgh 51, Arizona 44, Rutgers 35, Iowa 29, James Madison 25, Duke 22, Kentucky 17, Oklahoma State 15, SMU 14, Nebraska 12, Navy 9, Colorado 9, Boston College 6, Army 3, Liberty 2, UCF 2, Tulane 1, South Carolina 1

Dropped from rankings: Oklahoma State 20

Stats Perform FCS Top 25 – Week 6

To be released Monday, Sept. 30.

FCS Coaches Poll – Week 6

To be released Monday, Sept. 30.